Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / F3 Hungary: Collet takes maiden win in chaotic wet sprint race
FIA F3 / Hungaroring Race report

F3 Hungary: Smolyar eases to win, slick gamble works for O'Sullivan, Correa

Alexander Smolyar cruised to a lights-to-flag feature race victory at the Hungaroring ahead of Zane Maloney, as Zak O'Sullivan and Juan Manuel Correa produced late charges on slick tyres.

Megan White
By:
F3 Hungary: Smolyar eases to win, slick gamble works for O'Sullivan, Correa

The MP Motorsport driver took the team’s second win of the weekend after Caio Collet secured sprint race victory on Saturday.

Starting on pole on a damp track, Smolyar was already four seconds clear by lap four and remained untroubled by Maloney (Trident) for the rest of the running.

Maloney and third-placed Ollie Bearman tussled throughout, but the Barbadian kept the Prema driver behind, with a photo finish as the two crossed the line almost at the same time.

A surprise fourth-place finish came for O’Sullivan, whose Carlin team made the risky move of pitting for slick tyres on lap 17, allowing the Briton to charge through the field having started 22nd.

Correa, who also gambled on slicks despite F3 not being set up to make pitstops, had a similarly successful charge, finishing sixth having come out the pits in 18th.

Jak Crawford got the best launch off the line, moving from sixth to fourth by Turn 1, with Kush Maini passing Gregoire Saucy for fourth.

Championship contender Isack Hadjar dropped back through the pack, with a poor start hampering his progress from 10th before having to take evasive action at Turn 2 after contact between Jonny Edgar and Oliver Goethe.

A brief yellow flag came on lap two as Goethe spun, with Correa managing to avoid his Campos car, but the Euroformula championship leader got going again to rejoin the pack.

Saucy took seventh from Collet at Turn 2 on lap six, with Arthur Leclerc and David Vidales tussling for 10th after the Prema driver received a five-place grid drop for making contact with Crawford in Saturday’s sprint race.

Oliver Bearman, Prema Racing

Oliver Bearman, Prema Racing

Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd

Correa and O’Sullivan both opted to pit to slicks at the end of lap 16, the Carlin driver following the next lap in a risky move while both ran outside the points.

Leclerc moved up the inside of Martins at Turn 12 to take sixth, with Crawford on the back of Bearman up ahead in the fight for third.

Once their slicks had warmed up, O’Sullivan and Correa began their progress through the pack, the former up to 14th by lap 22.

Martins, Saucy and Collet tussled over seventh the following lap, with Martins maintaining the front of the group while Saucy and Collet almost made contact at Turn 2.

But they were no match for the slick runners, with O’Sullivan and Correa clearing the pack in the final laps to finish fourth and sixth respectively.

Despite a last-ditch charge at Maloney, Bearman settled for third, his fourth podium of the season.

In between the slick tyre runners, Crawford took fifth, with Maini in seventh and Leclerc in eighth. Collet and Martins rounded off the top 10.

F3 Hungary - Feature Race Results

Cla Driver Team Laps Time Gap Interval
1 Russian Federation Alexander Smolyar Netherlands MP Motorsport 24      
2 Barbados Zane Maloney Italy Trident 24 5.5    
3 Oliver Bearman Italy Prema Powerteam 24 5.5    
4 United Kingdom Zak O'Sullivan Carlin 24 7.3    
5 Jak Crawford Italy Prema Powerteam 24 8.7    
6 United States Juan Manuel Correa France ART Grand Prix 24 10.0    
7 India Kush Maini Netherlands MP Motorsport 24 10.5    
8 Monaco Arthur Leclerc Italy Prema Powerteam 24 10.9    
9 Brazil Caio Collet Netherlands MP Motorsport 24 19.4    
10 France Victor Martins France ART Grand Prix 24 19.6    
11 Switzerland Gregoire Saucy France ART Grand Prix 24 22.5    
12 Czech Republic Roman Staněk Italy Trident 24 23.0    
13 Spain David Vidales Spain Campos Racing 24 32.4    
14 Reece Ushijima Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 24 35.4    
15 Argentina Franco Colapinto Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 24 38.0    
16 Finland William Alatalo Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 24 39.5    
17 Israel Ido Cohen Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 24 40.1    
18 Isack Hadjar United Kingdom HitechGP 24 40.6    
19 Italy Enzo Trulli Carlin 24 40.9    
20 United States Kaylen Frederick United Kingdom HitechGP 24 41.1    
21 Mexico Rafael Villagomez Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 24 41.6    
22 United States Brad Benavides Carlin 24 47.3    
23 Christian Mansell Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 24 57.6    
24 United Kingdom Jonny Edgar Italy Trident 24 1'09.3    
25 Italy Federico Malvestiti Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 24 1'10.6    
26 Malaysia Nazim Azman United Kingdom HitechGP 24 1'14.4    
27 Italy Francesco Pizzi Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 24 1'16.8    
28 Oliver Goethe Spain Campos Racing 24 1'27.0    
29 Pepe Martí Spain Campos Racing 23 1 lap    
  Hungary László Tóth Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 2 22 laps    
View full results
shares
comments
F3 Hungary: Collet takes maiden win in chaotic wet sprint race
Previous article

F3 Hungary: Collet takes maiden win in chaotic wet sprint race

Megan White More
Megan White
Hamilton "would have been in the run for win" at Hungarian GP without qualifying issue Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Hamilton "would have been in the run for win" at Hungarian GP without qualifying issue

F2 Hungary: Pourchaire reignites title battle with feature race victory Hungaroring
FIA F2

F2 Hungary: Pourchaire reignites title battle with feature race victory

The on-form F1 protege carrying America's hopes on his shoulders Plus
FIA F2

The on-form F1 protege carrying America's hopes on his shoulders

Latest news

F3 Hungary: Smolyar eases to win, slick gamble works for O'Sullivan, Correa
FIA F3 FIA F3

F3 Hungary: Smolyar eases to win, slick gamble works for O'Sullivan, Correa

Alexander Smolyar cruised to a lights-to-flag feature race victory at the Hungaroring ahead of Zane Maloney, as Zak O'Sullivan and Juan Manuel Correa produced late charges on slick tyres.

F3 Hungary: Collet takes maiden win in chaotic wet sprint race
FIA F3 FIA F3

F3 Hungary: Collet takes maiden win in chaotic wet sprint race

Caio Collet took his maiden FIA Formula 3 win in a dramatic damp race at the Hungaroring.

F3 Hungary: Smolyar takes pole amid traffic chaos
FIA F3 FIA F3

F3 Hungary: Smolyar takes pole amid traffic chaos

Alexander Smolyar took his first FIA Formula 3 pole of the season in Hungary after many of the front runners failed to make it across the line for their final lap.

F3 Austria: Hadjar wins chaotic wet feature race
FIA F3 FIA F3

F3 Austria: Hadjar wins chaotic wet feature race

Isack Hadjar sealed his third FIA Formula 3 win of the season in Sunday’s feature race with a lights-to-flag win at a wet Red Bull Ring.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
What racing in Australia means for the future of F1's junior series Plus

What racing in Australia means for the future of F1's junior series

The announcement that FIA Formula 2 and 3 would race alongside the Australian Grand Prix from 2023 came as a surprise, not only to fans but to the series’ teams too. But with Formula 1’s boom in popularity bringing more fans to the championships, team principals are relishing the opportunity

FIA F2
Jun 28, 2022
Why the Formula 3 benchmark's 2022 season hinges on qualifying Plus

Why the Formula 3 benchmark's 2022 season hinges on qualifying

Prema Racing has long dominated FIA Formula 3, taking the teams’ title in two of the past three seasons. But its start to 2022 has been trickier than usual, and the answers lie in its qualifying performance

FIA F3
May 27, 2022
How the ultra-tight F3 title fight is taking shape Plus

How the ultra-tight F3 title fight is taking shape

With just five points separating the top five after two rounds, FIA Formula 3 looks set for another thrilling season in 2022. But who stands the best chance of pulling away from that pack, and who are the contenders bubbling under?

FIA F3
May 3, 2022
The F3 newcomer making good on his unusual career path Plus

The F3 newcomer making good on his unusual career path

Joining the FIA Formula 3 grid as a rookie with a team new to the series could prove daunting for most, but then there aren't many drivers who have the extensive experience Franco Colapinto brings from his time racing sportscars. The Argentinian explains how his LMP2 experience is already helping him in 2022

FIA F3
Mar 27, 2022
The British trio hunting for F3 title glory Plus

The British trio hunting for F3 title glory

The 2022 FIA Formula 3 season kicks off this weekend in Bahrain. British trio Zak O’Sullivan, Ollie Bearman and Jonny Edgar have all become proteges of Formula 1 teams, and are talents to watch this year

FIA F3
Mar 18, 2022
How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors Plus

How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

His career has been a slowburner but Gregoire Saucy trounced a collection of F1 juniors in Formula Regional by Alpine last year, and now he’s preparing to do it again in FIA F3. Here’s how the Swiss caught the world by surprise in 2021 and how he plans to do it all over again

Formula Regional European Championship
Feb 13, 2022
Ranking the top 10 F2 and F3 drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 F2 and F3 drivers of 2021

With a veritable feast of feeder series talent in 2021, FIA Formula 2 and Formula 3 produced some of its most exciting racing yet. Although Prema Racing drivers once again dominated the respective series, drivers from other teams also stole the limelight to mark themselves out as stars of the future, or validate their highly-regarded standing

FIA F2
Dec 22, 2021
How Prema continued its dominance of F1's junior ladder in 2021 Plus

How Prema continued its dominance of F1's junior ladder in 2021

Taking three of the four titles and producing two outstanding champions in the process, Prema Racing remained the team to beat in Formula 1's feeder series in 2021. Team boss Rene Rosin reveals the traits that helped Dennis Hauger and Oscar Piastri to come out on top in Formula 3 and Formula 2

FIA F2
Dec 20, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.