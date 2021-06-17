Tickets Subscribe
Previous / COVID-19 rules Campos driver Toth out of Paul Ricard F3 weekend
FIA F3 / Paul Ricard News

Chovet replaces Toth at Campos Racing for Paul Ricard F3 weekend

By:

Pierre-Louis Chovet will replace Laszlo Toth at Campos Racing in FIA Formula 3 this weekend after the Hungarian driver tested positive for COVID-19.

Toth was ruled out of this weekend’s second F3 round at Circuit Paul Ricard after receiving a positive test result in the FIA’s mandatory pre-race PCR testing procedure.

Chovet tested for Campos in pre-season at Barcelona, and will now join Lorenzo Colombo and Amaury Cordeel at the Spanish side for his home event.

He competed for Jenzer Motorsport in the opening round of the season, with a best finish of P14 in Race 2, but departed the Swiss outfit ahead of Round 2.

“I received a call on Tuesday evening from Adrian Campos [Jr] who let me know that I was on the top of the list to replace Laszlo at the French GP,” said Chovet. “I’m ready and really honoured to join Campos Racing for my ‘home GP.’

“It’s a great opportunity in my position as you can imagine: I'm ready to work alongside the team and give everything on track! Laszlo, I wish you a quick recovery and be sure I’ll take care of your beast!”

Runner-up in the 2021 Asian Formula 3 Championship, Chovet scored six wins and seven podiums with Pinnacle Motorsport, narrowly missing out on the title to Formula 2 racer Guanyu Zhou.

Campos Racing sporting director Adrian Campos Jr added: “Firstly, I would like to thank László and all the people around him for their collaboration to find a solution for Le Castellet.

Laszlo Toth, Campos Racing

Laszlo Toth, Campos Racing

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

“At the same time, I would like to extend a warm welcome to Pierre-Louis. It will be an exciting time together and we expect to perform well together at Paul Ricard. The season opener wasn’t exactly what we were expecting.

“This said, the championship is very closely contested and for our drivers it was their first start in the series. Just like in the FIA Formula 2 a few weeks ago, we want to reverse the situation. We feel confident that we will succeed and plenty of good results are just around the corner.”

A statement from the FIA read: “The FIA, Formula 3 and Campos Racing can confirm that during mandatory pre-race PCR testing for the 2021 French Grand Prix and its associated support events, Campos Racing driver Laszlo Toth tested positive for COVID-19.

“In accordance with COVID-19 protocols and public health authority guidelines, he will continue to isolate for the required period and therefore not compete during the French Grand Prix weekend.

"No other members of the Campos Racing team have been affected by this situation.”

 

COVID-19 rules Campos driver Toth out of Paul Ricard F3 weekend

Chovet replaces Toth at Campos Racing for Paul Ricard F3 weekend
How Red Bull's next F1 hopeful turned around his season Baku Plus
FIA F2

How Red Bull's next F1 hopeful turned around his season

W Series documentary series to be released on Sunday Le Castellet
W Series

W Series documentary series to be released on Sunday

Isle of Man TT to be shown live for the first time in 2022
Road racing

Isle of Man TT to be shown live for the first time in 2022

The Monaco win that started another triple crown Plus

The Monaco win that started another triple crown

30 years ago, victory in the Monaco Grand Prix-supporting Formula 3 race – then a showpiece invitational event – began a young Jorg Muller’s pursuit of a unique set of street circuit wins that he’d later complete at Macau and Pau

FIA F3
May 21, 2021
How two F3 stars face new challenges from very different perspectives Plus

How two F3 stars face new challenges from very different perspectives

ART Grand Prix team-mates Frederik Vesti and Juan Manuel Correa's paths to the 2021 FIA Formula 3 Championship grid couldn’t have been further apart, but both are using the same focus for different goals

FIA F3
May 5, 2021
Why Correa's return is the feelgood story racing needed Plus

Why Correa's return is the feelgood story racing needed

Juan Manuel Correa has had a long road to recovery from that horrific day at Spa in 2019. ART's decision to give him his race return in FIA Formula 3 in 2021 is a victory in itself, but his determination will surely - in time - have him fighting for bigger things

FIA F3
Feb 2, 2021
Why Piastri's F3 title was better than results suggested Plus

Why Piastri's F3 title was better than results suggested

F3 rookie Oscar Piastri only just snatched the 2020 title with Prema Racing, but the setbacks he overcame to do so suggest that Renault's next Australian talent is one destined for the top

FIA F3
Jan 12, 2021
The ground-effect wonder behind a generation of F1 stars Plus

The ground-effect wonder behind a generation of F1 stars

Recently named as Autosport's greatest single-seater, Ralt's RT3 launched a plethora of superstar drivers through the early 1980s, and established the constructor as the go-to place for your single-seater weapon

FIA F3
Dec 8, 2020
The Macau GP's greatest moments Plus

The Macau GP's greatest moments

Coronavirus restrictions mean this weekend's Macau GP will have a very different feel, with the usual F3 jamboree replaced by Chinese F4. But in past years, the event has provided some seminal moments in the careers of future world champions

FIA F3
Nov 20, 2020
Rating the prospects of the 2020 F3 title contenders Plus

Rating the prospects of the 2020 F3 title contenders

With the title race finely poised ahead of the final triple-header, a category returnee who raced George Russell in his F3 days lends Autosport his thoughts on the ones to watch

FIA F3
Aug 25, 2020
Why "whirlwind" Tauranac's legacy will stand the test of time Plus

Why "whirlwind" Tauranac's legacy will stand the test of time

The passing of Ralt boss Ron Tauranac last week drew tributes from around the world, not least from the bosses of three prominent teams on whom the Australian designer made a lasting impression

FIA F3
Jul 24, 2020

