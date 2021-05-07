Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / How two F3 stars face new challenges from very different perspectives Next / BTCC/F3 preview podcast: Your complete guide to the new season
FIA F3 / Barcelona Practice report

Barcelona F3: Prema’s Hauger leads practice as 2021 season begins

By:

Prema Racing’s Dennis Hauger topped the times in the first FIA Formula 3 practice session of the 2021 season in Barcelona.

Barcelona F3: Prema’s Hauger leads practice as 2021 season begins

The Red Bull junior, who joined the reigning champion from Hitech Grand Prix for 2021, led the field with a time of 1m33.596s on Friday morning at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

He was followed by rookie Victor Martins, one of the two Alpine Academy members driving for MP Motorsport, who set a time of 1m33.811s, and ART GP’s Frederik Vesti, who has joined the Mercedes academy, with a 1m33.871s.

Hauger’s team-mate Arthur Leclerc, a Ferrari Driver Academy member and younger brother of Formula 1 driver Charles, came fourth with a 1m33.923s.

ART GP’s Alexander Smolyar finished off the top five, with the Russian driver, who is returning for a second year in F3, setting a time of 1m33.934s.

Just 12 minutes into the season opener, the practice session was red-flagged after Carlin’s Jonny Edgar encountered issues, briefly stopping on the track before managing to get the car going again and heading back to the pits.

It was restarted a few minutes later, with Carlin’s Ido Cohen setting a 1m35.163s to kick off the timed laps, before nine other drivers set times in quick succession.

Prema led the pack in a 1-2-3 halfway through the session, but was quickly caught by Martins and Vesti – both tipped as early favourites for the drivers’ championship title.

Highest placed returning driver Logan Sargeant, who has switched from Prema to Charouz Racing System for this season, came seventh, with a time of 1m34.129s.

Juan Manuel Correa, returning to the sport 18 months after surviving a tragic multiple car Formula 2 crash at Spa in 2019 that claimed the life of Anthoine Hubert, set a quickest time of 1m35.102s, placing him 23rd.

Following the session, ART Grand Prix was fined €500 for an unsafe release of Smolyar, and Charouz driver Enzo Fittipaldi was fined €700 for speeding in the pitlane.

This afternoon’s qualifying will set the grid for Sunday’s race, while Saturday’s first race will be decided by reversing the top 12.

The top 12 of that race will be reversed for the second race on Saturday afternoon.

Results 

Cla Driver Team Laps Time Gap
1 Norway Dennis Hauger Italy Prema Powerteam 13 1'33.596  
2 France Victor Martins Netherlands MP Motorsport 13 1'33.811 0.215
3 Denmark Frederik Vesti France ART Grand Prix 11 1'33.871 0.275
4 Arthur Leclerc Italy Prema Powerteam 13 1'33.923 0.327
5 Russian Federation Alexander Smolyar France ART Grand Prix 12 1'33.934 0.338
6 United Kingdom Clement Novalak Italy Trident 8 1'34.089 0.493
7 United States Logan Sargeant Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 12 1'34.129 0.533
8 Australia Jack Doohan Italy Trident 8 1'34.151 0.555
9 Caio Collet Netherlands MP Motorsport 13 1'34.166 0.570
10 United Kingdom Olli Caldwell Italy Prema Powerteam 13 1'34.235 0.639
11 Czech Republic Roman Staněk United Kingdom HitechGP 15 1'34.283 0.687
12 Italy Matteo Nannini Germany HWA AG 11 1'34.324 0.728
13 Germany David Schumacher Italy Trident 8 1'34.383 0.787
14 Ayumu Iwasa United Kingdom HitechGP 14 1'34.409 0.813
15 Amaury Cordeel Spain Campos Racing 14 1'34.415 0.819
16 United States Kaylen Frederick United Kingdom Carlin 12 1'34.459 0.863
17 Australia Calan Williams Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 15 1'34.481 0.885
18 Oliver Rasmussen Germany HWA AG 12 1'34.524 0.928
19 United Kingdom Jonny Edgar United Kingdom Carlin 13 1'34.569 0.973
20 Italy Lorenzo Colombo Spain Campos Racing 13 1'34.620 1.024
21 Jak Crawford United Kingdom HitechGP 13 1'34.783 1.187
22 Brazil Enzo Fittipaldi Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 16 1'35.079 1.483
23 United States Juan Manuel Correa France ART Grand Prix 13 1'35.102 1.506
24 Rafael Villagómez Germany HWA AG 10 1'35.130 1.534
25 Ido Cohen United Kingdom Carlin 17 1'35.163 1.567
26 Reshad de Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 12 1'35.355 1.759
27 László Tóth Spain Campos Racing 18 1'35.466 1.870
28 Tijmen van Netherlands MP Motorsport 12 1'35.575 1.979
29 Pierre-Louis Chovet Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 14 1'35.701 2.105
30 Filip Ugran Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 16 1'35.818 2.222
View full results
shares
comments
How two F3 stars face new challenges from very different perspectives

Previous article

How two F3 stars face new challenges from very different perspectives

Next article

BTCC/F3 preview podcast: Your complete guide to the new season

BTCC/F3 preview podcast: Your complete guide to the new season
Load comments

About this article

Series FIA F3
Event Barcelona
Author Megan White

Trending

1
Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

1d
2
NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

17h
3
Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

2h
4
IndyCar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved

2h
5
Formula 1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

2h
Latest news
The Monaco win that started another triple crown Plus
F3

The Monaco win that started another triple crown

May 21, 2021
Aitken to make F2 return at Monaco and Baku with HWA
F2

Aitken to make F2 return at Monaco and Baku with HWA

May 18, 2021
Formula 3 brings next round forward after Turkey cancellation
F3

Formula 3 brings next round forward after Turkey cancellation

May 17, 2021
Michel: Splitting F1 support series gives F3 more focus
F3

Michel: Splitting F1 support series gives F3 more focus

May 14, 2021
Novalak fastest on second day of Jerez F3 test
F3

Novalak fastest on second day of Jerez F3 test

May 13, 2021
More
Megan White
What does the UK government’s international travel traffic light system mean for racing fans?
Formula 1

What does the UK government’s international travel traffic light system mean for racing fans?

W Series continues free-to-air broadcasts with Channel 4 for 2021 season
W Series

W Series continues free-to-air broadcasts with Channel 4 for 2021 season

How two F3 stars face new challenges from very different perspectives Plus
FIA F3

How two F3 stars face new challenges from very different perspectives

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The Monaco win that started another triple crown Plus

The Monaco win that started another triple crown

30 years ago, victory in the Monaco Grand Prix-supporting Formula 3 race – then a showpiece invitational event – began a young Jorg Muller’s pursuit of a unique set of street circuit wins that he’d later complete at Macau and Pau

FIA F3
May 21, 2021
How two F3 stars face new challenges from very different perspectives Plus

How two F3 stars face new challenges from very different perspectives

ART Grand Prix team-mates Frederik Vesti and Juan Manuel Correa's paths to the 2021 FIA Formula 3 Championship grid couldn’t have been further apart, but both are using the same focus for different goals

FIA F3
May 5, 2021
Why Correa's return is the feelgood story racing needed Plus

Why Correa's return is the feelgood story racing needed

Juan Manuel Correa has had a long road to recovery from that horrific day at Spa in 2019. ART's decision to give him his race return in FIA Formula 3 in 2021 is a victory in itself, but his determination will surely - in time - have him fighting for bigger things

FIA F3
Feb 2, 2021
Why Piastri's F3 title was better than results suggested Plus

Why Piastri's F3 title was better than results suggested

F3 rookie Oscar Piastri only just snatched the 2020 title with Prema Racing, but the setbacks he overcame to do so suggest that Renault's next Australian talent is one destined for the top

FIA F3
Jan 12, 2021
The ground-effect wonder behind a generation of F1 stars Plus

The ground-effect wonder behind a generation of F1 stars

Recently named as Autosport's greatest single-seater, Ralt's RT3 launched a plethora of superstar drivers through the early 1980s, and established the constructor as the go-to place for your single-seater weapon

FIA F3
Dec 8, 2020
The Macau GP's greatest moments Plus

The Macau GP's greatest moments

Coronavirus restrictions mean this weekend's Macau GP will have a very different feel, with the usual F3 jamboree replaced by Chinese F4. But in past years, the event has provided some seminal moments in the careers of future world champions

FIA F3
Nov 20, 2020
Rating the prospects of the 2020 F3 title contenders Plus

Rating the prospects of the 2020 F3 title contenders

With the title race finely poised ahead of the final triple-header, a category returnee who raced George Russell in his F3 days lends Autosport his thoughts on the ones to watch

FIA F3
Aug 25, 2020
Why "whirlwind" Tauranac's legacy will stand the test of time Plus

Why "whirlwind" Tauranac's legacy will stand the test of time

The passing of Ralt boss Ron Tauranac last week drew tributes from around the world, not least from the bosses of three prominent teams on whom the Australian designer made a lasting impression

FIA F3
Jul 24, 2020

Trending Today

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest
NASCAR NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved
IndyCar IndyCar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more
IndyCar IndyCar

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel

The day Rosberg and Hamilton’s F1 relationship blew up
Formula 1 Formula 1

The day Rosberg and Hamilton’s F1 relationship blew up

Latest news

The Monaco win that started another triple crown Plus
FIA F3 FIA F3

The Monaco win that started another triple crown

Aitken to make F2 return at Monaco and Baku with HWA
FIA F2 FIA F2

Aitken to make F2 return at Monaco and Baku with HWA

Formula 3 brings next round forward after Turkey cancellation
FIA F3 FIA F3

Formula 3 brings next round forward after Turkey cancellation

Michel: Splitting F1 support series gives F3 more focus
FIA F3 FIA F3

Michel: Splitting F1 support series gives F3 more focus

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.