Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver winner Loake steps up to F3 with Rodin
Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year Award winner Joseph Loake will step up to the Formula 3 championship with Rodin for 2024.
Loake, who picked up the prestigious award last month, graduates from the GB3 championship having finished third in the overall standings in 2023, in a campaign highlighted by four wins split across Oulton Park, Silverstone and Brands Hatch.
The 18-year-old is the second driver signing for the renamed Rodin squad, joining fellow Brit and AMABA finalist Callum Voisin, with a third and final race seat yet to be filled.
“I’m so pleased to be moving to the FIA F3 Championship for the upcoming season,” Loake, who will test an Aston Martin F1 car later this year as part of his AMABA prize, said.
“To have been given the incredible opportunity to race in such a fantastic championship with Rodin Motorsport is something I could have only dreamed of a few months ago, so I cannot wait to get cracking and make the most of it.”
Photo by: Motorsport Images
Joseph Loake, JHR Developments GB3
“Joseph is a driver who has already done great things in his short career,” Rodin F3 team manager Sam Waple added. “He’s adapted well to every car he’s ever driven and I’m really looking forward to seeing what he can do behind the wheel of the F3 car.
“While it’s going to, no doubt, be a big challenge for him I have confidence that he will work well with the team and put everything into the upcoming year. I can’t wait to start working together.”
Earlier this week, it was announced the team has been renamed to Rodin, having run under the Rodin Carlin banner last year, before the departure of founder Trevor Carlin.
Carlin left the team in November 2023, 10 months after Rodin Cars chief David Dicker bought out the stake of parent company Capsicum Motorsport from Grahame Chilton.
The 2024 F3 season begins at Bahrain on the 29 February-2 March, which kicks off a 10-round campaign which concludes at Monza on 30 August-1 September.
