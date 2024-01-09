Rodin team renamed after Carlin departure
British single-seater racing’s biggest team outside Formula 1 has been renamed Rodin Motorsport following the departure of founder Trevor Carlin.
Carlin left the team in November 2023, 10 months after Rodin Cars chief David Dicker bought out the stake of parent company Capsicum Motorsport from Grahame Chilton.
Chilton, the father of ex-Carlin single-seater and Formula 1 racer Max and British Touring Car Championship veteran Tom, had taken a majority share of the team, founded in 1996 as Carlin Motorsport, in late 2009.
From that period until late last year, it operated simply as Carlin, before becoming Rodin Carlin for 2023.
Under the watch of Trevor Carlin as continuing team principal, it has amassed almost 500 race wins and over 30 championship titles, initially making its name in the British Formula 3 Championship before spreading into other single-seater series in Europe, as well as spells in IndyCar and Indy Lights in the US.
Today it competes in FIA Formula 2 and 3, GB3, the British and Spanish F4 championships, F1 Academy, and operates Lewis Hamilton’s X44 Extreme E team.
After Carlin’s departure, his wife Stephanie stepped up from her deputy team principal role to take overall charge on an interim basis before leaving to join the McLaren F1 squad as business operations director, reporting directly to team chief Andrea Stella, in the new year.
“I am thrilled to lead Rodin Motorsport in this new era of our racing history,” said Dicker, who made no mention of the Carlins in his team’s statement.
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Enzo Fittipaldi, Rodin Carlin
“The team have a tremendous racing pedigree which we will continue to build upon moving forward. The 2024 season is once again going to be an exciting year for everyone at Rodin Motorsport and I for one can’t wait to get back on track where we belong.
“Our core values remain the same and we continue to strive to be the leading junior motorsport team. Our commitment to the drivers, championships and staff remains unwavering; we are here to race, develop drivers and keep winning.”
Trevor Carlin did not want to comment regarding his departure from the team when contacted by Autosport, preferring to maintain “a dignified silence”.
But one figure close to Carlin did tell Autosport: “Believe you me, this isn’t the last we’ll see of Trevor in single-seaters.”
