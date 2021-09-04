Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Capito: "No time pressure" to decide Williams F1 2022 line-up Next / Mercedes dismisses "special solution" amid Red Bull FIA engine query
Formula 1 / Dutch GP News

Wolff urges F1 red flag rethink over practice stoppages

By:

Toto Wolff believes Formula 1 teams need to discuss a rethink over red flag rules during practice after losing more than half of FP1 at Zandvoort on Friday.

Wolff urges F1 red flag rethink over practice stoppages

An engine failure for Aston Martin’s Sebastian Vettel caused his car to grind to a halt on-track during opening practice for the Dutch Grand Prix, sparking a red flag.

A lengthy recovery process followed as the marshals ensured the car was safe to move and that it was not electrified.

Unlike qualifying, the clock does not stop in practice when there is a red flag, meaning that teams got just 25 minutes of on-track running in FP1. More time was lost in FP2 on Friday afternoon as Lewis Hamilton and Nikita Mazepin both caused red flags.

This lost time has proven more costly in 2021 after Friday practice sessions were cut from 90 minutes to 60 minutes each.

PLUS: Why Verstappen’s subdued Dutch GP practice times hide a major shot at a famous home win

Speaking after FP1, Mercedes F1 chief Wolff thought that a review of the red flag rules in practice was required in a similar vein to changes to the race day protocols after the two-lap event at Spa.

“I think this is yet another point that we have to discuss in the [F1] Commission,” Wolff said.

“That, in a similar way like in Spa, we need to find a way, because the sessions are so short now, 60 minutes, that we have more on-track action, the clock stops so that these guys out there see cars.

“In terms of affecting us, it affects everybody in the same way. You have much less time running, the end was certainly compromised for all cars.

“But there is a valuable lesson to learn also that it’s going to be tricky in qualifying with the traffic. This is something we need to address.”

Marshals wave a red flag in FP1

Marshals wave a red flag in FP1

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

F1 bosses are set to discuss the red flag rules in the race at the next F1 Commission meeting in early October, with a change to the two-lap minimum rule for a classification expected.

Read Also:

Wolff said there was “a lot to learn” from what happened at Spa, and that F1 would “need to tweak the regulations” surrounding the awarding of points.

“We need to talk about the regulations that points are awarded for a race,” Wolff said.

“I think we are all racers at heart and we want points to be given for racing, and I think in the future, we just need to discuss in the F1 Commission whether a few laps behind the Safety Car is good enough for points, or whether we actually want the cars racing.

“This is the same for all the teams and I am not dwelling at all about Spa, probably making sure that we give points for an actual race.”

shares
comments

Related video

Capito: "No time pressure" to decide Williams F1 2022 line-up

Previous article

Capito: "No time pressure" to decide Williams F1 2022 line-up

Next article

Mercedes dismisses "special solution" amid Red Bull FIA engine query

Mercedes dismisses "special solution" amid Red Bull FIA engine query
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 Dutch GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

18 h
2
Formula 1

Verstappen summoned to stewards for overtaking under red flag

1 h
3
Formula 1

Mercedes dismisses "special solution" amid Red Bull FIA engine query

20 min
4
MotoGP

Rossi "happy" Dovizioso will be his final MotoGP team-mate

19 h
5
Formula 1

Kubica to race in Dutch GP after Raikkonen tests positive for COVID-19

2 h
Latest news
F1 Dutch GP Live commentary and updates - FP3 & Qualifying
F1

F1 Dutch GP Live commentary and updates - FP3 & Qualifying

10m
Mercedes dismisses "special solution" amid Red Bull FIA engine query
F1

Mercedes dismisses "special solution" amid Red Bull FIA engine query

20m
Wolff urges F1 red flag rethink over practice stoppages
F1

Wolff urges F1 red flag rethink over practice stoppages

36m
Capito: "No time pressure" to decide Williams F1 2022 line-up
F1

Capito: "No time pressure" to decide Williams F1 2022 line-up

46m
Alfa Romeo wary of hiring F1 rookie for 2022 season
F1

Alfa Romeo wary of hiring F1 rookie for 2022 season

1 h
Latest videos
Formula 1's 2 Lap Race At Spa Explained - And What Needs To Change 06:23
Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021

Formula 1's 2 Lap Race At Spa Explained - And What Needs To Change

Virtual Onboard - Circuit Zandvoort 01:24
Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021

Virtual Onboard - Circuit Zandvoort

Dutch Grand Prix Documentary - Back On Track 15:24
Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021

Dutch Grand Prix Documentary - Back On Track

How Ferrari Is Fighting For Its Comeback In Formula 1 05:05
Formula 1
Aug 16, 2021

How Ferrari Is Fighting For Its Comeback In Formula 1

What is The F1 Summer Shutdown? 07:29
Formula 1
Aug 16, 2021

What is The F1 Summer Shutdown?

Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Capito: "No time pressure" to decide Williams F1 2022 line-up
Formula 1

Capito: "No time pressure" to decide Williams F1 2022 line-up

Kubica to race in Dutch GP after Raikkonen tests positive for COVID-19 Dutch GP
Formula 1

Kubica to race in Dutch GP after Raikkonen tests positive for COVID-19

Why the time is right for Raikkonen to hang up his F1 helmet Plus
Formula 1

Why the time is right for Raikkonen to hang up his F1 helmet

Mercedes More
Mercedes
Wolff wants to keep de Vries in Mercedes family if he gets F1 seat Dutch GP
Formula 1

Wolff wants to keep de Vries in Mercedes family if he gets F1 seat

Hamilton: No concerns about Mercedes team harmony if Russell signs Dutch GP
Formula 1

Hamilton: No concerns about Mercedes team harmony if Russell signs

How Mercedes became embroiled in its toughest F1 fight yet Plus
Formula 1

How Mercedes became embroiled in its toughest F1 fight yet

Trending Today

F1 Dutch GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Dutch GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Verstappen summoned to stewards for overtaking under red flag
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen summoned to stewards for overtaking under red flag

Mercedes dismisses "special solution" amid Red Bull FIA engine query
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes dismisses "special solution" amid Red Bull FIA engine query

Rossi "happy" Dovizioso will be his final MotoGP team-mate
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi "happy" Dovizioso will be his final MotoGP team-mate

Kubica to race in Dutch GP after Raikkonen tests positive for COVID-19
Formula 1 Formula 1

Kubica to race in Dutch GP after Raikkonen tests positive for COVID-19

2021 F1 Dutch GP session timings and how to watch
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 F1 Dutch GP session timings and how to watch

Alfa Romeo wary of hiring F1 rookie for 2022 season
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alfa Romeo wary of hiring F1 rookie for 2022 season

Wolff urges F1 red flag rethink over practice stoppages
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff urges F1 red flag rethink over practice stoppages

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Verstappen’s subdued Dutch GP practice times hide a major shot at a famous home win Plus

Why Verstappen’s subdued Dutch GP practice times hide a major shot at a famous home win

Max Verstappen may not have grabbed the headlines during Friday practice on Formula 1’s return to Zandvoort, but there was no hiding the Red Bull driver's pace ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix. The home favourite will now face the test of delivering on a few more critical calls to give the Orange Army a race to remember

Formula 1
14 h
How ‘mentor’ Vettel is giving back to the Schumacher family Plus

How ‘mentor’ Vettel is giving back to the Schumacher family

Mick Schumacher isn’t the only ‘son of’ to reach F1, but he’s done so in the absence of his father in recent years. Step forward Sebastian Vettel: a fan of Michael growing up, mentored by him, and now acting as ‘big brother’ to Mick. OLEG KARPOV explains the four-time world champion's role in settling Schumacher Jr into the big leagues

Formula 1
22 h
The often-forgotten roots of F1’s ‘new’ ideas  Plus

The often-forgotten roots of F1’s ‘new’ ideas 

The premiere of a new biopic of Max Mosley reminded MARK GALLAGHER of how the controversial FIA president was ahead of his time in many ways – particularly in rules only now being embraced for the common good

Formula 1
Sep 2, 2021
Why the time is right for Raikkonen to hang up his F1 helmet Plus

Why the time is right for Raikkonen to hang up his F1 helmet

Kimi Raikkonen will finally hang up his helmet at the end of the current Formula 1 season. The Finn has had an unconventional motorsport career, and though the wins and podiums have long since dried up, Raikkonen's decision to call time on his F1 tenure has come at the right moment

Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021
The only element of F1's Spa travesty really worth celebrating Plus

The only element of F1's Spa travesty really worth celebrating

The 2021 Belgian Grand Prix will go down as a dark moment in Formula 1 history. But there were a few bright spots amongst all the doom and gloom. One concerned one of motorsport’s most-storied squads, which is also providing a feel-good factor to 2021 overall

Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021
The biggest losers from F1’s Belgian GP non-race Plus

The biggest losers from F1’s Belgian GP non-race

OPINION: Formula 1's controversial decision to call a result after the Belgian GP that never got going due to persistently poor weather was good news for George Russell, as he scored a shock maiden podium. But the Williams driver aside, there were plenty who lost out as a result of Spa's washout - not least F1 itself

Formula 1
Aug 31, 2021
The critical calls that led to the memorable moment of an infamous Spa F1 weekend Plus

The critical calls that led to the memorable moment of an infamous Spa F1 weekend

A maiden Formula 1 podium is special, but George Russell will never forget exactly how his came about on a controversial Belgian Grand Prix weekend. Regardless of the outcry over the 'race' behind the safety car, the Williams driver and his team deserve considerable praise and recognition for the smart strategy and bold decisions they took in qualifying

Formula 1
Aug 30, 2021
What F1 must do for Belgian GP fans after Spa farce Plus

What F1 must do for Belgian GP fans after Spa farce

OPINION: The 2021 Belgian Grand Prix broke statistical records as Formula 1's shortest ever 'race'. But while F1 deserves credit for its safety-first approach, it has been heavily criticised for going ahead with declaring a result and leaving fans short-changed. To restore credibility, it must learn from what happened and take decisive action

Formula 1
Aug 30, 2021

Latest news

F1 Dutch GP Live commentary and updates - FP3 & Qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Dutch GP Live commentary and updates - FP3 & Qualifying

Mercedes dismisses "special solution" amid Red Bull FIA engine query
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes dismisses "special solution" amid Red Bull FIA engine query

Wolff urges F1 red flag rethink over practice stoppages
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff urges F1 red flag rethink over practice stoppages

Capito: "No time pressure" to decide Williams F1 2022 line-up
Formula 1 Formula 1

Capito: "No time pressure" to decide Williams F1 2022 line-up

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.