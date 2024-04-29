Wolff trusts Hamilton to remain "a pro" despite Mercedes F1 hardship

Mercedes' performance has been up and down since the introduction of new ground-effect regulations in F1 two years ago, and the 2024 season has exemplified this issue so far.

Hamilton branded his W15 "an amazing car" after the first two grands prix in 2024, before admitting to being "the least confident ever" in this machine following practice at the Australian Grand Prix. He then had his "best" feeling of the year on Friday in Japan and achieved second place in the Chinese sprint, but was subsequently knocked out in Q1 at the same circuit.

Despite glimpses of speed, the seven-time world champion is yet to finish a Sunday F1 race in the top six this season. Wolff is nonetheless convinced his driver will remain diligent for the remainder of the campaign, not least in his working relationship with team-mate George Russell.

"I think that Lewis is a pro and has behaved in that way until now, trying to keep his morale up and the morale of the team even if the results don’t come", the Austrian said.

"I have no doubt that this is going to last. He has also been supportive with George."

Hamilton himself stated on Thursday at the Japanese Grand Prix that he was keen to remain focused on his current season with Mercedes, rather than his upcoming move to Ferrari.

"Right now, I want to finish on a high here," the Briton said. "So all my energy is going into this. Of course, there's excitement for the future. But right now, we're going through a difficult place. That's my challenge.

"That's where all my energy is going, to try and figure out how we can get ourselves back to the top. How can I work with the guys? How can I give better debriefs, give them better direction to get back fighting at the front?

"I'm a competitor first and foremost, so I want to win. Just thinking about the next year isn't going to help me do that."