All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1 Italian GP

Wolff: Red Bull issues are “really weird” but could be just a “blip”

A loss of performance has left Red Bull’s rivals closing in on the championship leader heading into the last nine Formula 1 grands prix of the year

Mark Mann-Bryans
Upd:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has warned Red Bull’s rivals to write them off at their peril, labelling the team’s recent drop-off in performance as “really weird” while praising Max Verstappen’s individual ability for keeping the car competitive.

Having set the pace earlier in the season, Red Bull is now struggling to compete at the top of the field, with Verstappen finishing sixth after qualifying in seventh and team-mate Sergio Perez unable to improve on his eighth-placed start at last weekend’s Italian Grand Prix.

With McLaren’s updates turning it into the fastest on the grid, Mercedes stepping up to challenge for wins before the summer break and Ferrari also making moves forward, Red Bull has found itself in a fight to keep hold of the drivers’ and constructors’ championships.

Watch: Why Red Bull Must Escape their "Vicious Cycle" to Win Both F1 Titles in 2024

Verstappen himself said after the poor showing in Monza that it was “not realistic” for Red Bull to retain both crowns, with Lando Norris 62 points shy of the Dutchman in the drivers’ standings and McLaren trailing by just eight points in the constructors’.

Wolff, whose Mercedes squad fought tooth and nail for supremacy against Red Bull in the past, said it had been strange to see their rivals lose pace – but refused to rule out a change in circumstances before it is too late.

“It is really weird. I have no insight obviously but that is not at all the Red Bull at the start of the year – dominant,” he said.

“I think that Max was able to keep it going for a while with his ability, but it seems now that [the pace has gone] from the sheer results - and that is what I see without understanding or knowing what is going on inside - because it could be a blip, also.

Read Also:

“[Monza] was probably one of the worst races that we have seen for many years, to have no pace. But who am I to say that? We had two years where nothing functioned, and it was the same with Ferrari a few races ago.

“So I don’t think you can write them off, they are a formidable team and I’m sure there will be better races, but McLaren is clearly the favourite now for the constructors' championship, they have two drivers scoring and I bet Red Bull didn’t expect that at the beginning of the year."

Different tracks, weather conditions, tyre wear and updates mean that the gap between the frontrunners is small enough that predicting who will finish on the podium is not an easy task.

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

That is a far cry from the recent dominance shown by Red Bull and Verstappen – the last seven grands prix having been won by six different drivers with only Lewis Hamilton more than once a victor in that run.

For Wolff, that means a better product for supporters: “It is great for Formula 1, it is real rock and roll,” he said.

“Look at Ferrari, they had some really off weekends and then came alive in Zandvoort in the race, and with a clever strategy they won in Monza.

“These oscillations that we see between these top four teams are great news for the fans and great news for the sport. There are seven or eight cars that are able to race for a podium and that is great.”

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Five things we learned from Antonelli's first F1 weekend
Next article The Albon-matching elements of Colapinto's maiden F1 grand prix

Top Comments

More from
Mark Mann-Bryans
F1’s growth in America key to new Santander partnership

F1’s growth in America key to new Santander partnership

Formula 1
F1’s growth in America key to new Santander partnership
Las Vegas GP reveals support race, paddock ice rink for 2024 F1 race

Las Vegas GP reveals support race, paddock ice rink for 2024 F1 race

Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
Las Vegas GP reveals support race, paddock ice rink for 2024 F1 race
Wolff: Time for McLaren to make tough call on team orders

Wolff: Time for McLaren to make tough call on team orders

Formula 1
Italian GP
Wolff: Time for McLaren to make tough call on team orders
Red Bull Racing
More from
Red Bull Racing
Missing Newey? Too complex a design? What’s turned Red Bull’s F1 car into a "monster"

Missing Newey? Too complex a design? What’s turned Red Bull’s F1 car into a "monster"

Formula 1
Italian GP
Missing Newey? Too complex a design? What’s turned Red Bull’s F1 car into a "monster"
Ferrari and Red Bull set for FIA talks amid fresh McLaren/Mercedes flexi-wing intrigue

Ferrari and Red Bull set for FIA talks amid fresh McLaren/Mercedes flexi-wing intrigue

Formula 1
Italian GP
Ferrari and Red Bull set for FIA talks amid fresh McLaren/Mercedes flexi-wing intrigue
Why Red Bull wasn't surprised to face a greater challenge in 2024 

Why Red Bull wasn't surprised to face a greater challenge in 2024 

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Why Red Bull wasn't surprised to face a greater challenge in 2024 

Latest news

Why the 2024 NASCAR Cup playoffs could be the most unpredictable

Why the 2024 NASCAR Cup playoffs could be the most unpredictable

NAS NASCAR Cup
Atlanta II
Why the 2024 NASCAR Cup playoffs could be the most unpredictable
F1’s growth in America key to new Santander partnership

F1’s growth in America key to new Santander partnership

F1 Formula 1
F1’s growth in America key to new Santander partnership
Breaking down the NASCAR Cup playoffs: How it works in the modern era

Breaking down the NASCAR Cup playoffs: How it works in the modern era

NAS NASCAR Cup
Atlanta II
Breaking down the NASCAR Cup playoffs: How it works in the modern era
The Ferrari tweaks that helped Leclerc turn the tables on McLaren

The Ferrari tweaks that helped Leclerc turn the tables on McLaren

F1 Formula 1
Italian GP
The Ferrari tweaks that helped Leclerc turn the tables on McLaren

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
The Albon-matching elements of Colapinto's maiden F1 grand prix

The Albon-matching elements of Colapinto's maiden F1 grand prix

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Italian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
The Albon-matching elements of Colapinto's maiden F1 grand prix
The Schumacher/Alonso element Norris is missing that would help McLaren’s team orders headache

The Schumacher/Alonso element Norris is missing that would help McLaren’s team orders headache

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Italian GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
The Schumacher/Alonso element Norris is missing that would help McLaren’s team orders headache
Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Italian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
The "50 cent coin" disaster risk that kept McLaren off the best Monza strategy

The "50 cent coin" disaster risk that kept McLaren off the best Monza strategy

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Italian GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
The "50 cent coin" disaster risk that kept McLaren off the best Monza strategy
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe