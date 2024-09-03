Autosport Podcast: Italian GP analysis - Part one
Oscar Piastri, McLaren F1 Team, 2nd position, Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, 1st position, Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team, 3rd position, the Ferrari trophy delegate on the podium
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
The Italian Grand Prix is never short of emotion or drama and 2024's version certainly didn't disappoint! After McLaren locked out the front row in qualifying, it was the surprise of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc running a one-stop strategy that earned him his second win of the season, and home glory for the Tifosi.
Jake Boxall-Legge and Filip Cleeren join Bryn Lucas in the first of two Podcasts analysing all the action at Monza, including Leclerc's winning strategy, and McLaren fighting amongst themselves and the rise of their "Papaya Rules". Is it time for team orders in Woking?
There's also a deep dive into the state of Red Bull. With Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez sixth and eighth respectively, the talks of the RB20's balance have been front and center. Just what has happened to the dominant Champions? And has the loss of Adrian Newey come back to haunt them?
Top Comments