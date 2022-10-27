Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Hamilton interview: New F1 deal on despite fresh ‘kick’ over 2021 title loss Next / The compromises involved in delivering optimal F1 ride quality
Formula 1 / Mexico City GP News

Wolff hopes Mercedes can give Red Bull a "run for their money" in Mexico

Toto Wolff hopes Mexico’s high altitude conditions might allow Mercedes to give Red Bull “a run for their money” by masking the draggy nature of its Formula 1 car.

Luke Smith
By:
Wolff hopes Mercedes can give Red Bull a "run for their money" in Mexico

Mercedes has three races remaining this season to break its win drought and avoid its first campaign without a victory since 2011.

The team struggled to take the fight to Red Bull and Ferrari in the early part of the season under the new regulations, but has since made progress with its W13 car.

Lewis Hamilton came close to victory in the United States Grand Prix last weekend, only losing the lead with seven laps remaining after Max Verstappen fought back from a slow pitstop.

One of the biggest issues for Hamilton in the lead fight against Verstappen was his top speed deficit to the Red Bull, which has enjoyed a straight-line advantage over the field through much of the season.

But with the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez sitting 2.2km above sea level, the high altitude conditions and thinner air mean teams struggling with draggy cars will be at less of a disadvantage this weekend in Mexico, with everyone running high downforce packages.

Asked about Mercedes’ chances in Mexico, team principal Wolff said he would “need to bite his tongue” and avoid making any bold predictions, but that the conditions should aid Hamilton and team-mate George Russell’s chances.

“Sometimes this year I’ve said we should be good at a particular track, and we didn’t [perform] and then the other way around,” Wolff said after Sunday’s race at the Circuit of The Americas.

“So on paper, Mexico looks good. Our draggy car should be effective in the thin air.

“It is good that it is coming next week so I hope we can give them a run for their money.”

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes AMG, has a photo taken with a fan

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes AMG, has a photo taken with a fan

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Mercedes has only scored one win in Mexico in the last five years, courtesy of Hamilton in 2019. The track has typically favoured Red Bull more given its previous high downforce strength, with Verstappen winning in 2017, 2018 and 2021.

Read Also:

Wolff said the W13 car was “just too draggy overall”, explaining why Hamilton was powerless to keep Verstappen back in the closing stages of the race in Austin.

“That is something that we need to figure out for next year,” said Wolff.

“The cost cap plays a role. We cannot just produce an infinite amount of low drag bits, or spend a lot of time in the windtunnel to come up with solutions.

“So it is for next year.”

Tickets
shares
comments

Related video

Hamilton interview: New F1 deal on despite fresh ‘kick’ over 2021 title loss
Previous article

Hamilton interview: New F1 deal on despite fresh ‘kick’ over 2021 title loss
Next article

The compromises involved in delivering optimal F1 ride quality

The compromises involved in delivering optimal F1 ride quality
Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Williams: No concrete back-up if Sargeant misses F1 superlicence
Formula 1

Williams: No concrete back-up if Sargeant misses F1 superlicence

Palou sees no competition with O’Ward in McLaren F1 test programme
Formula 1

Palou sees no competition with O’Ward in McLaren F1 test programme

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons Plus
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons

Red Bull Racing More
Red Bull Racing
Horner: Mateschitz ensured that Red Bull’s F1 future is secure
Formula 1

Horner: Mateschitz ensured that Red Bull’s F1 future is secure

How early struggles and Red Bull rejection equipped Perez for F1’s top team Mexico City GP Plus
Formula 1

How early struggles and Red Bull rejection equipped Perez for F1’s top team

Verstappen dedicates US GP win to Mateschitz after clinching constructors’ title United States GP
Formula 1

Verstappen dedicates US GP win to Mateschitz after clinching constructors’ title

Latest news

Mexico to remain on F1 calendar through 2025
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mexico to remain on F1 calendar through 2025

The Mexican Grand Prix will stay on the Formula 1 calendar until 2025 after a fresh, three-year deal was struck between the promoters and Liberty Media.

Autosport Podcast: The questions raised by Audi's Sauber F1 takeover"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Autosport Podcast: The questions raised by Audi's Sauber F1 takeover"

It has been one of Formula 1’s worst kept secrets, but Audi has finally named Sauber as its "strategic partner" to enter Formula 1 in 2026.

How the 2022 MotoGP title can be won at the Valencia Grand Prix
MotoGP MotoGP

How the 2022 MotoGP title can be won at the Valencia Grand Prix

This Valencia Grand Prix finale will see Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia and Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo face off for the 2022 MotoGP world championship.

Hamilton: Finding limit of Mercedes F1 car like creeping up behind a kicking horse
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Finding limit of Mercedes F1 car like creeping up behind a kicking horse

Lewis Hamilton has likened trying to find the limit of his Mercedes Formula 1 car to the uncertainty of creeping up behind a horse that could kick you.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The compromises involved in delivering optimal F1 ride quality Plus

The compromises involved in delivering optimal F1 ride quality

Ride quality as a concept is often misunderstood. PAT SYMONDS clarifies exactly what it means and explains its importance in racing cars - especially in a Formula 1 context

Formula 1
5 h
How early struggles and Red Bull rejection equipped Perez for F1’s top team Plus

How early struggles and Red Bull rejection equipped Perez for F1’s top team

The 2022 Mexican Grand Prix will celebrate the 60th anniversary of Formula 1’s first visit to the country in 1962, when local hero Ricardo Rodriguez was killed in a non-championship event at the circuit known today as the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. No Mexican driver  since has had the potential to win their home grand prix, but Sergio Perez aims to change that - as OLEG KARPOV discovers

Formula 1
Oct 26, 2022
Has the US GP already left expectations tempered for F1 in 2023? Plus

Has the US GP already left expectations tempered for F1 in 2023?

OPINION: In the latter stages of 2022's Formula 1 season, Max Verstappen has proved irrepressible as he collected another inspired win at the US Grand Prix. With Red Bull at the top, Ferrari losing its edge, and Mercedes still in recovery, hopes of a two- or three-way battle for 2023 look increasingly slim

Formula 1
Oct 26, 2022
Why Hamilton could be wrong: Mercedes 2022 F1 win chances aren’t over Plus

Why Hamilton could be wrong: Mercedes 2022 F1 win chances aren’t over

OPIONION: Max Verstappen hunted down and defeated Lewis Hamilton in last weekend’s US Grand Prix at Austin – in scenes that were very 2021 after Red Bull botched his second stop. That led to Hamilton effectively declaring Mercedes’ chances of winning a Formula 1 race in 2022 to be over. But might there actually be hope yet for the Silver Arrows?

Formula 1
Oct 25, 2022
The pre-race call that hurt Hamilton's chance to stop Verstappen's US GP charge Plus

The pre-race call that hurt Hamilton's chance to stop Verstappen's US GP charge

Max Verstappen’s recovery from a bodged pitstop to win the United States Grand Prix demonstrated Red Bull’s dominance in 2022, but in truth key pre-race decisions helped swing the advantage back to the newly-crowned Formula 1 world constructors’ champions after its pitlane blunder. Regardless, the Dutch driver’s performance was a fitting tribute to Dietrich Mateschitz whose death during the Austin race weekend rocked the paddock

Formula 1
Oct 24, 2022
United States Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

United States Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

In a frantic and breathless Formula 1 United States Grand Prix there are zero maximum scores in the latest Autosport driver ratings, but many starring roles alongside some unwanted villain tags during the Circuit of the Americas' headline act

Formula 1
Oct 24, 2022
The questions and concerns resulting from F1's relentless growth plan Plus

The questions and concerns resulting from F1's relentless growth plan

OPINION: Formula 1 seems determined to grow and grow and has announced a planned 24-race calendar for next season that will be its biggest ever. But is there a risk, asks MATT KEW, that too much of a good thing could end up being detrimental to the championship?

Formula 1
Oct 22, 2022
The father-and-son team pushing boundaries with F1's newest locations Plus

The father-and-son team pushing boundaries with F1's newest locations

Exactly half of the 24 tracks featured on the 2023 Formula 1 calendar, in one way or another, bear the fingerprints of Hermann Tilke and his company. From clean-sheet designs to modernisation of existing layouts, Tilke – now working with his son Carsten – is F1’s go-to architect. OLEG KARPOV stopped by the company’s Aachen HQ to find out what goes into creating new tracks – including next year’s hotly anticipated Las Vegas venue

Formula 1
Oct 21, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.