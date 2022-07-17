Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / How Alpine wants to bring more women into F1 Next / How Red Bull's gateway F1 car overcame a baked-in disadvantage
Formula 1 News

Wolff has faith Domenicali will pick right F1 sprint venues

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has faith that Formula 1 chief Stefano Domenicali will pick the right venues for future sprint races, after mixed responses to the Austrian Grand Prix spectacle.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Wolff has faith Domenicali will pick right F1 sprint venues

While sprint qualifying races have divided opinion among those in the paddock, F1 says that feedback from fans is hugely positive.

F1 is looking to expand the number of sprint events to six in 2023, but those plans have currently been put on hold awaiting approval from FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

However, a lack of excitement at the Red Bull Ring last weekend – with the top four positions remaining unchanged throughout – prompted some fresh debate about whether or not the Spielberg venue was the right place for a sprint in the future.

In the wake of Austria perhaps not delivering as much excitement as other sprint races have, Wolff said he believed Domenicali would do the right thing in ensuring the 2023 locations were appropriate.

“I think if I have trust in one person to choose the right sprint races, it's Stefano,” he said. “And Stefano will have seen [the Austria race] and will take it into consideration.”

But, despite believing that F1 can do better with sprints, Wolff says part of the ultimate problem in producing great racing is the performance disparity between teams.

“I think the reason why races have less entertainment is because there's just too much performance gap between the teams,” he said.

“If you have Verstappen disappearing in a distance, the two Ferraris being the only entertainment during the race and then we [Mercedes] are in the middle of nowhere in no man's land.

“Then the others are further behind, and then you have DRS trains. That never can make a good sprint race.”

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes AMG

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes AMG

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

While the sprints have not delivered huge excitement on Saturdays, F1 chiefs have noticed an uplift in viewer interest because a race weekend has three key days of action.

Furthermore, some drivers have welcomed the fact that the F1 format gets shaken up from time-to-time.

McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo said: “I like it. The Friday, it's a bit more fun for a driver to be honest. And also, I've said it a few times, but when you've been doing it for 10 years, like a Friday practice, I think when there's something to fight for every day, it does keep the weekend a bit more, I don't want to say exciting, but there's more purpose, every session.

“You don't have the luxury of two hours on track Friday to get it right, then you have another session Saturday morning. So you have one session. There's a lot of pressure on everyone. And then it's bang straight into quali.

“I think that mix up is good. I think it's kind of refreshing as well. I think they’re boosting it next year, so I'm OK with that. And I think racing as well, every time the lights go out, that's when your adrenaline's the highest.”

shares
comments

Related video

How Alpine wants to bring more women into F1
Previous article

How Alpine wants to bring more women into F1
Next article

How Red Bull's gateway F1 car overcame a baked-in disadvantage

How Red Bull's gateway F1 car overcame a baked-in disadvantage
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Austrian GP marshals defend handling of Sainz F1 fire Austrian GP
Formula 1

Austrian GP marshals defend handling of Sainz F1 fire

FIA: No backing down on F1 flexi floor and porpoising clampdown
Formula 1

FIA: No backing down on F1 flexi floor and porpoising clampdown

The Saturday morning tricks that expose Alonso's true mindset Austrian GP Plus
Formula 1

The Saturday morning tricks that expose Alonso's true mindset

Latest news

Norris: F1 pedal cam could have a better view after Silverstone trial
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris: F1 pedal cam could have a better view after Silverstone trial

Lando Norris says that the pedal cam trialled by Formula 1 on his McLaren at the British Grand Prix could be given a better viewpoint.

How Red Bull's gateway F1 car overcame a baked-in disadvantage Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Red Bull's gateway F1 car overcame a baked-in disadvantage

The RB5 was the first Red Bull to win a GP but, as STUART CODLING explains, the early success of the car in 2009 was somewhat against the run of form

Wolff has faith Domenicali will pick right F1 sprint venues
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff has faith Domenicali will pick right F1 sprint venues

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has faith that Formula 1 chief Stefano Domenicali will pick the right venues for future sprint races, after mixed responses to the Austrian Grand Prix spectacle.

How Alpine wants to bring more women into F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Alpine wants to bring more women into F1

The Alpine Formula 1 team’s Race(H)er programme is the latest of several laudable efforts to bring more women into motor racing.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Red Bull's gateway F1 car overcame a baked-in disadvantage Plus

How Red Bull's gateway F1 car overcame a baked-in disadvantage

The RB5 was the first Red Bull to win a GP but, as STUART CODLING explains, the early success of the car in 2009 was somewhat against the run of form

Formula 1
17 h
How unshackled Albon is taking inspiration from Hamilton and Vettel Plus

How unshackled Albon is taking inspiration from Hamilton and Vettel

No longer defined by being benched by Red Bull, Alex Albon is establishing himself as a worthy successor to George Russell in the lead seat at Williams – and, as STUART CODLING explains, he’s also following the likes of Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel in using his profile to improve the lives of others

Formula 1
Jul 15, 2022
The anticipated culture change at the top of motorsport that is yet to arrive Plus

The anticipated culture change at the top of motorsport that is yet to arrive

OPINION: The FIA implemented changes to its Formula 1 race management in the wake of the controversial Abu Dhabi final last November that appeared to be the culture shift needed to restore faith in the governance of the series. However, so far in 2022, ongoing inconsistencies and a perceived lack of transparency continue to create widespread frustration

Formula 1
Jul 14, 2022
The Saturday morning tricks that expose Alonso's true mindset Plus

The Saturday morning tricks that expose Alonso's true mindset

They were unnoticed by many, and eventually rendered futile due to a car problem that prevented him from starting the sprint race. But Fernando Alonso's tactics in second practice at the Austrian Grand Prix revealed that the Alpine driver is as sharp as he ever has been and wasting no opportunity to gain an advantage, which will play to his favour when his recent run of poor luck turns

Formula 1
Jul 13, 2022
The strengths and weakness of the F1 field halfway through 2022 - and what's next Plus

The strengths and weakness of the F1 field halfway through 2022 - and what's next

At the midpoint of the 2022 season, several trends have emerged with the latest breed of Formula 1 cars. Here's what each team should be focused on in the remaining races of the campaign

Formula 1
Jul 12, 2022
The elements of Leclerc’s Austria win that bode well for his F1 future Plus

The elements of Leclerc’s Austria win that bode well for his F1 future

OPINION: By winning at the Red Bull Ring last weekend, Charles Leclerc ended a 19-year victory drought for Ferrari in Austria. But it was the manner of his triumph over Max Verstappen that Formula 1 fans should savour now and recall later. Here’s why

Formula 1
Jul 12, 2022
Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

The return of Formula 1's sprint race format at the Austrian Grand Prix provided drivers with two bites at the cherry to make progress after qualifying. And while some grasped the opportunity with both hands, several drivers were hamstrung by ill-timed errors

Formula 1
Jul 11, 2022
How Leclerc beat Verstappen in Red Bull’s backyard after F1 sprint defeat Plus

How Leclerc beat Verstappen in Red Bull’s backyard after F1 sprint defeat

Charles Leclerc had to give second best to Max Verstappen in qualifying at the Red Bull Ring and then followed him home in Saturday's sprint race. But the Ferrari ace remained hopeful of turning the tables on Sunday and delivered in confident fashion with three on-track passes on the reigning world champion. Here's how Leclerc secured a morale-boosting win after a run of difficult results

Formula 1
Jul 11, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.