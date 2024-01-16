Wolff: FIA needs stability amid "concerning" F1 departures
Mercedes Formula 1 chief Toto Wolff says it is "concerning" to see several key figures leave the FIA and believes the governing body needs stability.
In recent weeks, sporting director Steve Nielsen and single-seater technical director Tim Goss have both left the FIA. Their departure comes after the exit of Deborah Mayer as head of the FIA Women in Motorsport Commission.
Speaking to The Daily Telegraph, Wolff said it is "concerning" that several key people have "suddenly" quit, with Nielsen only being in the job for a year amid suggestions that he had grown frustrated with the direction of the FIA's F1 operation.
"It's concerning to see so many good people leaving," Wolff said. "Losing Steve Nielsen is a big blow. I couldn't think of a more knowledgeable and fair sporting director.
"As a leader, it's about the culture and environment you create for people to thrive. When people as competent as these leave an organisation there is a vacuum. That's clear. And you've got to ask yourself why is it suddenly that so many people have decided to call it a day?
"What [the FIA] needs is stability. The FIA is one of three key stakeholders of the sport [along with FOM and the teams].
"And as the leadership of these organisations, we need to set the tone for everybody else. We need not only to say that we're acting transparently, and ethically, but actually to live to that standard every single day."
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes AMG, with Mohammed bin Sulayem, President, FIA
The recent departures come amid a turbulent end of the year for the FIA after it was embroiled in controversy around its short-lived probe into an alleged conflict of interest between Toto and Susie Wolff.
The probe was soon shut down after facing a united front from F1 and its 10 teams defending the Wolffs.
While Wolff didn't comment on any further legal steps, he said the way the FIA's probe was conducted was "very, very damaging".
"I think because we have a billion people or more that watch our sport, we are role models," he added.
"And we need to be wary of the impact of what we do and what we say. What has been said and the way it was done was very, very damaging."
How Hamilton and Mercedes are plotting their course back to the top in F1
How Hamilton and Mercedes are plotting their course back to the top in F1 How Hamilton and Mercedes are plotting their course back to the top in F1
Mercedes, Alpine reveal F1 2024 car launch dates
Mercedes, Alpine reveal F1 2024 car launch dates Mercedes, Alpine reveal F1 2024 car launch dates
F1’s super-stiff ground effect cars ‘not great’, says Allison
F1’s super-stiff ground effect cars ‘not great’, says Allison F1’s super-stiff ground effect cars ‘not great’, says Allison
Latest news
Rinus VeeKay embracing leadership role at ECR entering 2024
Rinus VeeKay embracing leadership role at ECR entering 2024 Rinus VeeKay embracing leadership role at ECR entering 2024
Brown "confident" McLaren can keep Norris long-term despite Red Bull interest
Brown "confident" McLaren can keep Norris long-term despite Red Bull interest Brown "confident" McLaren can keep Norris long-term despite Red Bull interest
Upbeat McLaren has seen no “diminishing returns” on F1 2024 car gains
Upbeat McLaren has seen no “diminishing returns” on F1 2024 car gains Upbeat McLaren has seen no “diminishing returns” on F1 2024 car gains
McLaren reveals new-look 2024 F1 livery ahead of MCL38 launch
McLaren reveals new-look 2024 F1 livery ahead of MCL38 launch McLaren reveals new-look 2024 F1 livery ahead of MCL38 launch
F1 folk: The PR legend who lived through Williams' triumph and tragedy
F1 folk: The PR legend who lived through Williams' triumph and tragedy F1 folk: The PR legend who lived through Williams' triumph and tragedy
Why the Steiner-Haas F1 team divorce is best for both parties
Why the Steiner-Haas F1 team divorce is best for both parties Why the Steiner-Haas F1 team divorce is best for both parties
How Hamilton and Mercedes are plotting their course back to the top in F1
How Hamilton and Mercedes are plotting their course back to the top in F1 How Hamilton and Mercedes are plotting their course back to the top in F1
The end of straight dilemma that highlights F1’s biggest ground effect headache
The end of straight dilemma that highlights F1’s biggest ground effect headache The end of straight dilemma that highlights F1’s biggest ground effect headache
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.