Wolff confirms Antonelli FP1 for Monza, rules out Williams cameo
Andrea Kimi Antonelli will make his grand prix weekend debut in Monza, but won't race in Formula 1 yet this year
Andrea Kimi Antonelli (ITA, Prema Racing)
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Mercedes Formula 1 boss Toto Wolff has officially confirmed youngster Andrea Kimi Antonelli will make his F1 practice debut with the team at next weekend's Italian Grand Prix but has ruled out any short-term loan to Williams.
As first reported by Autosport sister it.motorsport.com, Mercedes junior driver Antonelli has been lined up for a Friday FP1 session with the W15 at his home race.
The Italian, who turned 18 on Sunday, is widely expected to be confirmed as Lewis Hamilton's replacement alongside George Russell next year.
After Antonelli logged plenty of miles with Mercedes' older F1 cars, Wolff confirmed in Zandvoort he will now get the nod to drive the team's current car in an official grand prix weekend session as the next stage in his development.
"We're going to do FP1 with Kimi in Monza, which is going to be a really emotional moment," Wolff said. "Because we followed him since he was 11 and a baby, go-kart driver, and a Mercedes kid proud to be in the garage.
"To see him drive out on Friday in FP1 in Monza, in front of the tifosi, having an Italian kid in a competitive car, I think that will be something that everybody in Italy can be very proud of. And then we take it from there."
Andrea Kimi Antonelli drives Mercedes W12
Wolff formally ruled out that Antonelli could be ramping up his 2025 preparation by making a full debut with Williams later this season instead of struggling Logan Sargeant.
Instead, he clarified Antonelli will continue his testing duties alongside completing his rookie Formula 2 campaign with Prema.
"Between [Williams team boss] James Vowles and myself, we have super transparent discussions and relationship, and James was part of developing Kimi and finding Kimi," he added.
"So, I think what's best for him is to continue the programme as we have designed it, with the testing [of previous cars] and Formula 2, and see how that goes, rather than disrupting our plan and giving him the opportunity in a Williams and that's the decision that we have taken."
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Why comparisons between Antonelli and Verstappen go beyond their driving talent
Exclusive interview: Antonelli on his meteoric rise: "I'm not afraid of being judged"
What Mercedes wants to see from Antonelli for F1 promotion
Russell baffled after "dropping like a stone” in Dutch GP
Russell: Gap to Dutch GP pole "all down to tyres"
Jon Noble: Has McLaren kept an ace up its sleeve in fight against Red Bull and Mercedes?
Latest news
NASCAR set to announce Cup race in Mexico City for 2025
Power keeping eyes on IndyCar title after 'mentally draining' Portland win
The bite Norris showed at Zandvoort that paid him back handsomely
Horner: No need for Red Bull to panic despite "issue"
Autosport Plus
The bite Norris showed at Zandvoort that paid him back handsomely
Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
The Red Bull mistake that let McLaren's poor Zandvoort start off the hook
Why Haas is a crunch barometer of F1's biggest improvers in 2024
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments