Williams: Sargeant has to be “calmer” after Jeddah F1 qualifying nightmare
Williams Formula 1 head of vehicle performance Dave Robson says Logan Sargeant needs to be “a little bit calmer” after the American experienced a nightmare qualifying session in Jeddah.
Sargeant will start the Saudi Arabian GP from 20th and last place after he failed to log a lap time in Q1 following a series of mishaps.
The American had a strong first run, but his time was deleted because he’d put his left front wheel over the white line as he passed the pit entry.
On his second run, he had a spectacular spin at the high-speed Turn 22, from which he was fortunate to escape without damage after stopping short of the wall.
He then made another mistake at Turn 1 at the start of his final lap, and having touched the wall with his left rear, he parked a few corners later.
Sargeant failed to set a representative time, and had to rely on the discretion of the stewards in order to be allowed to start Sunday’s race.
"One small mistake by a few inches, then in a space of a few minutes, it spiralled into a little bit of an unfortunate session,” said Robson.
“I think that's how it goes. It's very easy for that to happen. It's experience, you need to keep yourself a little bit calmer in that situation and make the following chances work for you.
"I think that is what it is to be a rookie when he's playing with such fine margins."
Logan Sargeant, Williams Racing
Photo by: Williams
Sargeant admitted to some frustration after his initial time was deleted.
“I guess I just put my front left on the painted line at pit entry,” he said when asked by Autosport about the incident.
“It's frustrating because there's been no policing of track limits all weekend, and then we have no reference coming into qualifying and I do what I've done all weekend and it gets deleted.
“But it's still my fault. I had two more laps to deliver a time, I didn't so obviously I'm disappointed in myself for that.
"The team gave me a great car, we had a lot of speed to be honest. And yeah, it is disappointing to have not put a good lap in for them and move forward in quali.”
However, he denied that the deleted time put extra pressure on him for the lap when he spun.
“Not the second lap,” he said. “I was on another great lap. I was up on myself and probably just was asking for a little bit too much in Turn 22. And once I spun there, I lost the feeling on the brake pedal.
“So I obviously slammed the brakes there and then I don't know if that affected me on the next lap, but it's just it's frustrating. And I feel bad for the team because we deserved a lot more today.”
Asked if he was overdriving as the need for a clean lap became more urgent he said: “Yeah, it definitely changes. Maybe something I need to do better, it sort of changes the emotion. Just a bit frustrating.
“It's like I've just done a great lap, you take it away, and now I have to go and do it again and take it away for nothing.
“It's maybe something I can get better at. Something to look at for sure. But like I said, I didn't feel the pressure for the second lap. I was on another great lap and just made a small error.”
Meanwhile Sargeant’s Williams team-mate Alex Albon qualified 17th and admitted that the FW45 was tricky to drive in qualifying, as Sargeant had discovered.
He was also the first driver to come across the spinning Sargeant at Turn 22.
“It wasn't an issue,” said Albon. “I mean, I already bailed on my lap because I already had a snap like him but earlier in the lap. I think a little wind picked up on the run. It's a lot of question marks.
“We've been quick every time we're going out, apart from qualifying. So we've been OK, the car's been feeling really good. In Bahrain the car came to us with the dark, low track temperatures and all that kind of stuff.
“Today it's been the opposite, it's going away from us. I think I did the same lap time as I did in FP3 and with fuel loads and engine modes there's quite a lot of time in there.
“So it's a bit of scratching heads. Personally speaking it wasn't a great job. But it's hard when the grip's just not there and it's fighting a lot of snaps and a lot of moments during the laps. So frustrating.”
Related video
Alonso: "Huge relief" Aston Martin could repeat Bahrain pace in Jeddah
Piastri: Becoming “more comfortable” in McLaren F1 car led to Q3 charge
Latest news
NASCAR Cup Atlanta: Logano takes first win of 2023 after last-lap pass on Keselowski
NASCAR Cup Atlanta: Logano takes first win of 2023 after last-lap pass on Keselowski NASCAR Cup Atlanta: Logano takes first win of 2023 after last-lap pass on Keselowski
Alonso gets Saudi F1 podium back after penalty ruling overturned
Alonso gets Saudi F1 podium back after penalty ruling overturned Alonso gets Saudi F1 podium back after penalty ruling overturned
Saudi F1 struggles show Ferrari not second best, says Sainz
Saudi F1 struggles show Ferrari not second best, says Sainz Saudi F1 struggles show Ferrari not second best, says Sainz
Russell: Alonso's penalties in Saudi Arabian GP too extreme
Russell: Alonso's penalties in Saudi Arabian GP too extreme Russell: Alonso's penalties in Saudi Arabian GP too extreme
The enormous job facing F1 for its Vegas gamble to pay off
The enormous job facing F1 for its Vegas gamble to pay off The enormous job facing F1 for its Vegas gamble to pay off
Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come
Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come
How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem
How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem
Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise
Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise
Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much
Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much
How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance
How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance
How Ecclestone’s new F1 documentary defies expectations
How Ecclestone’s new F1 documentary defies expectations How Ecclestone’s new F1 documentary defies expectations
Why Aston Martin’s surge has left its F1 rivals feeling conflicted
Why Aston Martin’s surge has left its F1 rivals feeling conflicted Why Aston Martin’s surge has left its F1 rivals feeling conflicted
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.