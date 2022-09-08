Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Top 10 Minardi F1 drivers ranked: Alonso, Webber, Badoer and more Next / Hamilton set to start from back of Monza grid after F1 engine change
Formula 1 / Italian GP News

Williams could lower F1 car drag at Monza to repeat Spa top speeds

Williams believes it can turn the drag on its Formula 1 car further down at high-speed Monza after its excellent top speed propelled Alex Albon to a point in Belgium.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Co-author:
Alex Kalinauckas
Williams could lower F1 car drag at Monza to repeat Spa top speeds

Albon grabbed 10th at Spa-Francorchamps as his Williams car's low drag and impressive top speeds allowed him to fend off inherently faster cars.

It was only the Thai driver's third top 10 of 2022 as Williams has generally fallen to last in the pecking order.

Albon headed the speed trap classifications during qualifying too, reaching 314.4km/h (195.4mph) at the speed trap after Raidillon.

When asked by Autosport if Williams can repeat the Spa scenario and score points in Italy, Williams' head of trackside engineering Dave Robson says the Grove team has options to make its car even more slippery for Monza's long straights.

"We have some options to run even less drag than we ran in Spa," Robson replied.

"Whether they'll be the right thing to do because of the downforce [requirements], we'll have to wait and see what the track conditions are like in Monza. But we can definitely lower our drag level.

"We'll wait and see what people do and whether we still have a straight-line speed advantage.

Alex Albon, Williams FW44

Alex Albon, Williams FW44

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

"But I think if we can do and still get out of Parabolica in a reasonable shape, then I think we'd look to do that again."

Robson explained that the team didn't necessarily skew its Spa set-up towards achieving higher top speeds, but that it just followed the set-up that projected the fastest lap time.

"What helped in the race [at Spa] was obviously our top speed relative to the others but we didn't do that particularly for top speed, in the sense that we did what we thought was best for lap time for our car," he added.

"We did want to be quick on the straights because we knew we were going to inherit some places in Spa with the engine penalties, but it wasn't our main motivation for how we set the car up."

"Obviously Monza is a bit different, and it will depend on what other people bring."

shares
comments
Top 10 Minardi F1 drivers ranked: Alonso, Webber, Badoer and more
Previous article

Top 10 Minardi F1 drivers ranked: Alonso, Webber, Badoer and more
Next article

Hamilton set to start from back of Monza grid after F1 engine change

Hamilton set to start from back of Monza grid after F1 engine change

Latest news

Italian GP: Latest F1 technical images from the pits and on track
Formula 1 Formula 1

Italian GP: Latest F1 technical images from the pits and on track

Join us as we delve into the new and interesting technical features on display up and down the pitlane as teams kicked off the Italian Grand Prix weekend at Monza on Friday, courtesy of Giorgio Piola and Sutton Images.

Why Ferrari’s Monza practice pace flatters its chances of home success Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Ferrari’s Monza practice pace flatters its chances of home success

With the pressure very much on at its home grand prix at Monza, Ferrari showed strong form and headed both practice sessions on Friday. But with Red Bull yet to show its full hand, the pace of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz could merely flatter Ferrari as the Italian Grand Prix enters its more critical stages

Mercedes rules out "high risk, high reward" F1 tow tactics in qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes rules out "high risk, high reward" F1 tow tactics in qualifying

George Russell thinks Mercedes will not go for "high risk, high reward" towing tactics in qualifying for Formula 1's Italian Grand Prix, despite the opportunities due to Lewis Hamilton's grid penalty.

F1 Italian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Italian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Carlos Sainz topped the times on Friday for Ferrari ahead of the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix. Here’s how and when to watch qualifying.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Ferrari’s Monza practice pace flatters its chances of home success Plus

Why Ferrari’s Monza practice pace flatters its chances of home success

With the pressure very much on at its home grand prix at Monza, Ferrari showed strong form and headed both practice sessions on Friday. But with Red Bull yet to show its full hand, the pace of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz could merely flatter Ferrari as the Italian Grand Prix enters its more critical stages

Formula 1
11 h
The Alpine success story that’s been overshadowed by its driver market chaos Plus

The Alpine success story that’s been overshadowed by its driver market chaos

OPINION: The Alpine Formula 1 team has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons of late following its contract dispute with Oscar Piastri. On track though, the Enstone-based squad is improving its A522 in a methodical and impressive fashion which is yielding results

Formula 1
Sep 8, 2022
How F1's team cost cap triggered a football-style driver transfer market Plus

How F1's team cost cap triggered a football-style driver transfer market

OPINION: This year’s Formula 1 driver market has generated a rare dynamic of big money chopping and changing more akin to the world of football transfers. But with the cost cap now in play, could this year’s events become the norm in the future?

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2022
Why Verstappen breaking F1's wins in a season record would be a unique yet misleading feat Plus

Why Verstappen breaking F1's wins in a season record would be a unique yet misleading feat

OPINION: With a 109-point standings lead leaving Zandvoort, Max Verstappen’s second Formula 1 title triumph feels ever-more inevitable and that comes with the likelihood he’ll break a famous and long-standing record too. But, as Verstappen himself suggests, that doesn’t paint the true picture of the 2022 campaign

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2022
The culture clash at the heart of Red Bull's stalled Porsche partnership Plus

The culture clash at the heart of Red Bull's stalled Porsche partnership

OPINION: From the moment talk of Red Bull teaming up with Porsche in Formula 1 started it sounded like a match made in heaven. But as the situation became clearer the devil in the detail put the partnership into doubt, with the two sides wanting different things

Formula 1
Sep 6, 2022
Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

The rollercoaster Zandvoort track is a stern test of Formula 1 cars in high-downforce configuration, and for drivers is one of the year's most challenging venues. A thrilling Dutch Grand Prix produced a popular home winner, but there were several excellent performances up and down the field

Formula 1
Sep 5, 2022
How Mercedes overcame Ferrari to become Verstappen’s 2022 Dutch GP win challengers Plus

How Mercedes overcame Ferrari to become Verstappen’s 2022 Dutch GP win challengers

Just 0.021 seconds had split Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc in qualifying for the Dutch Grand Prix on Saturday. But come the race, the Monegasque's Ferrari was always playing catchup, while a strategic gamble from Mercedes meant Lewis Hamilton came closest to denying Verstappen's marauding Red Bull a fourth win on the trot

Formula 1
Sep 5, 2022
Why Hollywood's latest motorsport foray faces familiar stumbling blocks  Plus

Why Hollywood's latest motorsport foray faces familiar stumbling blocks 

The proposed F1 movie may have Lewis Hamilton as a co-producer but, as MATT KEW points out, the problems it faces have been around for years

Formula 1
Sep 4, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.