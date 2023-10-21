Why we haven’t seen Verstappen’s real advantage at the F1 US GP yet
Max Verstappen’s true pace advantage at Formula 1’s United States Grand Prix has not yet been seen, after it emerged engine driveability issues disguised his ultimate pace in sprint qualifying.
The world champion made amends for losing pole position for the main race on Sunday, thanks to a track limits offence in Friday qualifying, to secure sprint pole in Saturday's shootout session.
The margins over the opposition appeared to be much closer than recent races though. He ended up 0.055 seconds ahead of Charles Leclerc and there was only a little over one-tenth separating the top four cars - lifting hopes that things were closing up at the front.
But an intriguing message from Verstappen on the team radio as he returned to the pits following sprint pole hinted that his pace had not been an optimum as hoped.
“Not bad considering the issues,” he told the team.
He later explained to the TV cameras that his final lap had not been an especially good one.
“I think the last lap wasn't particularly great, but we are still on pole,” he said. “So that means that the car was working quite well.”
It has subsequently emerged that Verstappen appears to be in a better place against his rivals than the lap times suggest, as he was left battling driveability issues throughout the shootout. These were triggered by him not quite getting his engine mapping settings spot on.
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Mario Isola, Racing Manager, Pirelli Motorsport presents Sprint Poleman Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing with the Sprint Shootout Award in Parc Ferme
There was also a little bit of extra pace left due to the car having slightly more fuel than was necessary for just a single qualifying lap.
It is understood that the data points to Verstappen having had the potential to be two tenths clear of the chasing pack if things had been optimum - which paints a different picture of how things are shaping up in the fight for the win.
Speaking to Sky Sports after the sprint shootout, Red Bull team boss Horner confirmed that some settings had not been ideal – but should be sorted for the race.
“There's obviously always things electrically that you can tidy up,” he said. “There’s some driveability stuff that Max wants to tune for the race this afternoon.”
Verstappen’s missing potential from his pole lap for the sprint follows not seeing exactly what he was capable of in Friday qualifying either.
While his final Q3 lap was ruled out for track limits after being good enough for pole, that did not take into account the fact that he had also had to battle back from losing so much time with a lock-up at Turn 1.
Data analysis of his final lap compared to eventual polesitter Leclerc pointed to Verstappen being as much as 0.291 seconds down at the start of the Esses for the final run – a gap that he had overcome by the end.
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19
As Horner added: “What you have to look at about that lap yesterday is Max dropped two tenths at the first turn, with a bit of a lock-up.
“It was mighty. And if you look at the speed that he took in [Turn] 19, it was 5-6km/h quicker than anything that we've seen.
“The margins are so fine, but he was chasing that pole. He had it momentarily and, had it not been for that white line or a wider stripe, he'd have kept it.”
2023 F1 United States GP results: Max Verstappen wins at COTA
2023 F1 United States GP results: Max Verstappen wins at COTA 2023 F1 United States GP results: Max Verstappen wins at COTA
Verstappen explains cause of track limits breach in F1 US GP qualifying
Verstappen explains cause of track limits breach in F1 US GP qualifying Verstappen explains cause of track limits breach in F1 US GP qualifying
How the F1 Qatar GP tyre farce flattered McLaren and hurt Verstappen
How the F1 Qatar GP tyre farce flattered McLaren and hurt Verstappen How the F1 Qatar GP tyre farce flattered McLaren and hurt Verstappen
2023 F1 US GP results: Max Verstappen wins sprint in Austin
2023 F1 US GP results: Max Verstappen wins sprint in Austin 2023 F1 US GP results: Max Verstappen wins sprint in Austin
What’s really going on at the top of Red Bull’s F1 team
What’s really going on at the top of Red Bull’s F1 team What’s really going on at the top of Red Bull’s F1 team
10 moments that won Verstappen the 2023 Formula 1 title
10 moments that won Verstappen the 2023 Formula 1 title 10 moments that won Verstappen the 2023 Formula 1 title
Latest news
2023 F1 United States GP results: Max Verstappen wins at COTA
2023 F1 United States GP results: Max Verstappen wins at COTA 2023 F1 United States GP results: Max Verstappen wins at COTA
F1 United States GP: Verstappen holds off Hamilton to take 50th win
F1 United States GP: Verstappen holds off Hamilton to take 50th win F1 United States GP: Verstappen holds off Hamilton to take 50th win
Live: F1 United States GP updates
Live: F1 United States GP updates Live: F1 United States GP updates
AMABA finalist Voisin clinches GB3 title in Donington finale
AMABA finalist Voisin clinches GB3 title in Donington finale AMABA finalist Voisin clinches GB3 title in Donington finale
The similarities between F1’s first and current ground effect greats
The similarities between F1’s first and current ground effect greats The similarities between F1’s first and current ground effect greats
The questionable motivations revealed by F1’s predictable Andretti stalemate
The questionable motivations revealed by F1’s predictable Andretti stalemate The questionable motivations revealed by F1’s predictable Andretti stalemate
Why Leclerc remains committed to his Ferrari F1 title dream
Why Leclerc remains committed to his Ferrari F1 title dream Why Leclerc remains committed to his Ferrari F1 title dream
Why the US GP will show the first clues to Mercedes' 2024 F1 steps
Why the US GP will show the first clues to Mercedes' 2024 F1 steps Why the US GP will show the first clues to Mercedes' 2024 F1 steps
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.