Subscribe
Previous / Mercedes black livery switch driven by F1 weight saving Next / Mercedes and Hamilton had "first chat" over new F1 contract
Formula 1 / Mercedes launch News

Why Mercedes has not 'thrown away' old concept for its W14 F1 car

Mercedes says that the new W14 Formula 1 car has kept the "core DNA" of its predecessor because the team felt that there was little to gain starting a new concept from scratch.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Why Mercedes has not 'thrown away' old concept for its W14 F1 car

The eight-time constructors' champions unveiled its striking looking 2023 F1 challenger at Silverstone on Wednesday morning.

While much of the focus was on the new black colour scheme, with the team stripping back to raw carbon fibre to save weight, there are some other big steps on the car.

The W14 features revised front and rear suspension, as well as notable changes to the shape of the bodywork in a bid to better manage airflow and help reduce drag.

However, the launch version showed that the team had not abandoned the ‘zero-pod’ concept of last year's W13, and in fact had actually got more aggressive with the shape of its sidepods.

Technical director Mike Elliott explained that the team’s focus over the winter was on improving key areas rather than starting over with some all-new direction.

“It's all going to be in the details, and it's a lot of the bits that you can't see,” he said. “Particularly under the floor, there's going to be a lot of development.

“I think some of the key bits for us, we've completely changed front and rear suspension, trying to help with the weight of the car, but also trying to help with some of the handling.

Mercedes W14

Mercedes W14

Photo by: Mercedes AMG

“You'll see there's quite significant changes in the bodywork, but the core DNA is still the same.

“We've sort of looked at every single area and said: ‘Well, how can we improve what we've done?’ We looked at the problems we had last year and said, how do we guarantee as best we can we don't have those problems this year. So it's all in the details.”

Elliott said that as the team dug into what had gone wrong with the W13, it felt that there were actually some very strong elements to the car.

And while it did evaluate abandoning the design direction, it concluded that refining what it had would put it in much better stead.

“If you look at the periods we had huge success, it's easy to take the car you've got and think: ‘well, we will just build on that.’

“I think at times last year, we were questioning ourselves and saying, have we made a major mistake? Do we need to change what we're fundamentally doing?

"But I think we know if we go in, and sort of tear it all up and start again, you know you're going to start further backwards. So it's about making those right decisions.

“Although we had problems with the car last year, I think there was also a lot of goodness in the car. There's also a lot of things that did work for us.

“I think the drivers have talked about reliability, and that's been good. So I think you have to be careful and not just throw it all away and start again.”

 

shares
comments

Related video

Mercedes black livery switch driven by F1 weight saving

Mercedes and Hamilton had "first chat" over new F1 contract
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Mercedes plans early season sidepod revamp for W14 F1 car

Mercedes plans early season sidepod revamp for W14 F1 car

Formula 1
Mercedes launch

Mercedes plans early season sidepod revamp for W14 F1 car Mercedes plans early season sidepod revamp for W14 F1 car

Mercedes black livery switch driven by F1 weight saving

Mercedes black livery switch driven by F1 weight saving

Formula 1

Mercedes black livery switch driven by F1 weight saving Mercedes black livery switch driven by F1 weight saving

The critical car launch element F1 teams are foolish to ignore

The critical car launch element F1 teams are foolish to ignore

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The critical car launch element F1 teams are foolish to ignore The critical car launch element F1 teams are foolish to ignore

Latest news

Rutter to race Honda MotoGP replica at 2023 Isle of Man TT

Rutter to race Honda MotoGP replica at 2023 Isle of Man TT

TT TT

Rutter to race Honda MotoGP replica at 2023 Isle of Man TT Rutter to race Honda MotoGP replica at 2023 Isle of Man TT

Reddick targets “next level” driving for Michael Jordan in NASCAR

Reddick targets “next level” driving for Michael Jordan in NASCAR

NAS NASCAR Cup

Reddick targets “next level” driving for Michael Jordan in NASCAR Reddick targets “next level” driving for Michael Jordan in NASCAR

How a confident Ferrari launch has changed the perception of its 2023 F1 chances

How a confident Ferrari launch has changed the perception of its 2023 F1 chances

Plus
Plus
F1 Formula 1

How a confident Ferrari launch has changed the perception of its 2023 F1 chances How a confident Ferrari launch has changed the perception of its 2023 F1 chances

Cassidy keeping options open after first IndyCar test

Cassidy keeping options open after first IndyCar test

INDY IndyCar

Cassidy keeping options open after first IndyCar test Cassidy keeping options open after first IndyCar test

How a confident Ferrari launch has changed the perception of its 2023 F1 chances

How a confident Ferrari launch has changed the perception of its 2023 F1 chances

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Matt Kew

How a confident Ferrari launch has changed the perception of its 2023 F1 chances How a confident Ferrari launch has changed the perception of its 2023 F1 chances

Can the W14 take Mercedes back to the top of F1?

Can the W14 take Mercedes back to the top of F1?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Mercedes launch
Jake Boxall-Legge

Can the W14 take Mercedes back to the top of F1? Can the W14 take Mercedes back to the top of F1?

Can Ferrari's new car topple Red Bull's modern F1 dominance?

Can Ferrari's new car topple Red Bull's modern F1 dominance?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Ferrari launch
Jake Boxall-Legge

Can Ferrari's new car topple Red Bull's modern F1 dominance? Can Ferrari's new car topple Red Bull's modern F1 dominance?

Why Piastri being "almost constantly a little unhappy" pre-F1 debut pleases McLaren

Why Piastri being "almost constantly a little unhappy" pre-F1 debut pleases McLaren

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
McLaren launch
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Piastri being "almost constantly a little unhappy" pre-F1 debut pleases McLaren Why Piastri being "almost constantly a little unhappy" pre-F1 debut pleases McLaren

How Aston Martin has been "aggressive" with its 2023 F1 car design

How Aston Martin has been "aggressive" with its 2023 F1 car design

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Aston Martin launch
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Aston Martin has been "aggressive" with its 2023 F1 car design How Aston Martin has been "aggressive" with its 2023 F1 car design

Why McLaren's 2023 may be a building year, despite new F1 car's Red Bull hints

Why McLaren's 2023 may be a building year, despite new F1 car's Red Bull hints

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
McLaren launch
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why McLaren's 2023 may be a building year, despite new F1 car's Red Bull hints Why McLaren's 2023 may be a building year, despite new F1 car's Red Bull hints

Karun Chandhok's 10 big questions facing F1 2023

Karun Chandhok's 10 big questions facing F1 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Karun Chandhok

Karun Chandhok's 10 big questions facing F1 2023 Karun Chandhok's 10 big questions facing F1 2023

What recent F1 history reveals about the chances of Red Bull being caught in 2023

What recent F1 history reveals about the chances of Red Bull being caught in 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Matt Kew

What recent F1 history reveals about the chances of Red Bull being caught in 2023 What recent F1 history reveals about the chances of Red Bull being caught in 2023

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.