Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / First look at F1’s fresher new TV graphics for 2022 season Next / What Hulkenberg's previous F1 super-sub outings suggest for his Bahrain GP chances
Formula 1 / Bahrain GP News

Why F1's porpoising headaches won't end just yet

The fight for glory in Formula 1’s season opener this weekend looks almost certain to be influenced by the ongoing issue of porpoising.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Why F1's porpoising headaches won't end just yet

What at first seemed to be just an uncomfortable consequence of F1’s switch to ground effect cars when it materialised in testing has turned into a critical area of performance.

Teams have quickly come to realise that the lower they can run their cars without being affected by porpoising, the more downforce they can gain.

And it is finding that sweet spot, between going for performance by running low but not suffering from too bad porpoising, that will be especially critical for teams in their set-up choices for this weekend.

Some outfits have found that right balance and have understood what needs to be done, whereas others like Mercedes are struggling a bit more to get on top of it.

Alpine, for example, was pretty chuffed at the end of last week’s test about how it had explored the set-up boundaries of its car to know what does and doesn’t work.

Sporting director Alan Permane said: “We can switch that on and off now. We know what makes that happen, what stops it.

“But I'm not sure we fully know whether we want it: whether it's quicker in some settings or not quicker and we should live with it. But we did get some settings where Fernando [Alonso] said: 'I wouldn't be able to race like this.'

“I think if you look at other cars, you can see certainly the Ferrari was at some points really bouncing. So we've got a much better handle on that now.”

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

While Ferrari has endured its fair share of bouncing over the two pre-season tests, some of that was induced as an experiment to find out what doesn’t work.

Team principal Mattia Binotto said that even before the first Barcelona test, his team was mindful about the potential for trouble – even though it had not cropped up over the winter.

But part of that reason, as he explained, was that teams’ windtunnels are limited in speed.

“No-one had foreseen it or given it the right importance, so why didn't it show up in the simulations?” explained Binotto.

“In our case the phenomenon occurred when exceeding 250 km/h, and in the windtunnel we are limited by regulation to 180 km/h.

“We had hypothesised something about this phenomenon, and we thought of possible solutions to try something if the problem manifested itself. That is why already on the second day in Barcelona we went for an answer.

“The team was very reactive, in one day they designed, produced and brought to the track a new component. It was possible because basically we had already started to think about what to do in case this problem arose.

“It is not yet a completely solved problem, but for the most part, the solutions brought to Bahrain worked.”

The focus for everyone this weekend will be where the compromise is made: easing the porpoising and reducing the performance, or gunning for performance and leaving the drivers in an uncomfortable spot.

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT03, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT03, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz Jr admitted it was hard to know which route was best.

“As a driver you suffer the bouncing, but at the same time you know that the lower you go with these cars, the faster you are in the corners, but then the more you suffer on the straights because of the bouncing,” he said.

“So it's a compromise to be found. I'm a strong believer that the bouncing will disappear and shouldn't be there, as it's not normal to see an F1 car jump like that, and we're working on trying to address it.

“Already in Bahrain, testing was a lot better than in Barcelona and we could run the car in a more optimal window. But I think we need to keep working on it, if we need to get rid of it fully.”

Read Also:

But even if teams make good progress in addressing the problem this weekend, it will not mean porpoising is gone for the long term.

Let’s not forget that teams have had three full days of testing in Bahrain to find the right balance between performance and porpoising ahead of this weekend’s race.

Next weekend’s race in Saudi Arabia, where the higher straightline speeds will likely exacerbate the problem, will be a tougher challenge because there is no pre-event testing.

As Sainz said: “I think the tricky bit will be when we go to circuits that we haven't been testing, because I still believe that tarmac and the conditions, the heat, the air pressure, everything affects the aerodynamics, so it affects the bouncing.

“I think the biggest challenge will be Saudi because it's a really high-speed circuit and a new track for all of us with these cars. I think this will be tricky to set up. It will be a bit like everything: you will start little by little, but it will be a challenge for sure.”

shares
comments

Related video

First look at F1’s fresher new TV graphics for 2022 season
Previous article

First look at F1’s fresher new TV graphics for 2022 season
Next article

What Hulkenberg's previous F1 super-sub outings suggest for his Bahrain GP chances

What Hulkenberg's previous F1 super-sub outings suggest for his Bahrain GP chances
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
First look at F1’s fresher new TV graphics for 2022 season Bahrain GP
Formula 1

First look at F1’s fresher new TV graphics for 2022 season

Sainz trying to blank out Ferrari F1 2022 ‘hype’ Bahrain GP
Formula 1

Sainz trying to blank out Ferrari F1 2022 ‘hype’

Why F1 2022's biggest political fight may not be at the front Bahrain GP Plus
Formula 1

Why F1 2022's biggest political fight may not be at the front

Latest news

Verstappen: F1 doesn't need to see full FIA report into Abu Dhabi
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: F1 doesn't need to see full FIA report into Abu Dhabi

What Hulkenberg's previous F1 super-sub outings suggest for his Bahrain GP chances
Formula 1 Formula 1

What Hulkenberg's previous F1 super-sub outings suggest for his Bahrain GP chances

Why F1's porpoising headaches won't end just yet
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why F1's porpoising headaches won't end just yet

First look at F1’s fresher new TV graphics for 2022 season
Formula 1 Formula 1

First look at F1’s fresher new TV graphics for 2022 season

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why all fans should appreciate Hamilton in F1 while the chance remains Plus

Why all fans should appreciate Hamilton in F1 while the chance remains

OPINION: While Lewis Hamilton is seemingly not ready to embrace his approaching forties any time soon, there’s no escaping that he’s in the twilight of his time in Formula 1. It’s time to sit back and objectively consider his prowess behind the wheel rather than get bogged down in a bitter rivalry

Formula 1
23 h
Why F1 2022's biggest political fight may not be at the front Plus

Why F1 2022's biggest political fight may not be at the front

OPINION: The wait for the 2022 Formula 1 season to get underway is almost over. Much has been said about the rivalries between the top teams, but it may well be that the biggest rumble this season is instead focused entirely on what again looks like a tight midfield fight

Formula 1
Mar 17, 2022
How F1’s political battles raged on through the winter Plus

How F1’s political battles raged on through the winter

The fallout from Abu Dhabi kept Formula 1 in the headlines for all the wrong reasons over the off-season. But wider global events have also brought their own challenges as F1 prepares for its new era to begin

Formula 1
Mar 16, 2022
The surprising F1 first race win trend its new era may alter Plus

The surprising F1 first race win trend its new era may alter

OPINION: Formula 1 is about to embark on the first race of its eagerly anticipated new era. Every team is talking the rest up, but only one can be the 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix victor and very likely set the tone for the championship’s coming campaign

Formula 1
Mar 16, 2022
The challenges Hamilton must overcome to topple Schumacher's greatest F1 record Plus

The challenges Hamilton must overcome to topple Schumacher's greatest F1 record

Lewis Hamilton has got a hungry young team-mate in George Russell, a take-no-prisoners arch-rival in Max Verstappen, and he reckons his Mercedes W13 car is the fourth best on the 2022 Formula 1 grid. But he says he’ll bounce back like never before from the disappointment of his controversial 2021 world championship defeat

Formula 1
Mar 15, 2022
What the trackside view reveals about the early 2022 F1 pecking order Plus

What the trackside view reveals about the early 2022 F1 pecking order

Formula 1's new heavyweights are easy on the eye when it comes to looks. But which teams have nailed the revamped 2022 rules package? Autosport went trackside in Bahrain to find out

Formula 1
Mar 15, 2022
How McLaren’s eye-catching start stalled at the Bahrain test Plus

How McLaren’s eye-catching start stalled at the Bahrain test

After an impressive showing at Barcelona, McLaren’s fortunes took a hit with a stop-start Bahrain test hit by front brake woes and Daniel Ricciardo sidelined having tested positive for COVID-19. While it goes into the opener on the backfoot with fixes to find, the Woking team still appears set to be a contender at the front

Formula 1
Mar 15, 2022
The key tech talking points at the end of F1 pre-season testing Plus

The key tech talking points at the end of F1 pre-season testing

From porpoising to pods, Formula 1's new technical regulations have created surprises from teams up and down the grid. Here's a dive into the key talking points from the Bahrain pre-season test

Formula 1
Mar 14, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.