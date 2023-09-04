Subscribe
Previous / Ricciardo likely to be out until F1 Qatar GP after hand injury Next / Autosport Podcast: F1 Italian GP review
Formula 1 / Italian GP News

Why F1 mechanics couldn’t get back on the grid in Italian GP aborted start

A problem with the LED display board alongside the Formula 1 starting lights at the Italian Grand Prix stopped mechanics returning to their cars during the delayed start, Autosport understands. 

Alex Kalinauckas
By:
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, the rest of the field at the start

The Monza race eventually got going over 20 minutes after its scheduled start time due to a series of issues triggered by Yuki Tsunoda stopping on the initial warm-up lap as a result of a suspected MGU-H issue that AlphaTauri is still investigating. 

Following Tsunoda’s stoppage, the other drivers massed on the grid as they typically would for a standing start, before getting the order that the getaway was aborted and to complete another formation lap.

But when they returned to the grid, they were held for a very long time with no additional information on the starting gantry screen, only being informed of what was going on by their race engineers on the team radio channels. 

The second start attempt was also aborted as Tsunoda’s car was stuck in gear and could not be recovered quickly, which meant the teams would need to send their mechanics back to the cars to cool the engines and brakes, and warm the starting tyres with blankets. 

At the same time, the FIA timing information screen did not display that the second start would be aborted, with officials informing the teams instead on their radio channels. 

Autosport sources indicate that the mechanics could not then get onto the grid through the Monza pitlane’s main gate near the head of the pack because the LED screen not displaying the second aborted start meant security officials were reluctant to open the gates without ensuring the right protocol was being followed. 

Understandably, the view was taken that it was better to open the gate too late rather than too early, given that had something gone awry the cars might have been running near people entering what remained an essentially live track. 

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT04

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT04

But two mechanics were so concerned they climbed over the pitwall to try and reach their cars before waiting for the rest to be allowed onto the grid, which soon happened. 

Once the gate was opened and the mechanics flooded back onto the grid, the start procedure was reset and commenced with a typically communicated five-minute warning message. 

Read Also:

During the eventual start, the full set of lights were barely all on before the pack was finally given permission to launch, with polesitter Carlos Sainz successfully seeing off the attentions of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen at Turn 1. 

Verstappen eventually pressured Sainz into wearing his tyres and making a small mistake, before going on to seize his record-setting 10th F1 win in succession.

 
shares
comments

Ricciardo likely to be out until F1 Qatar GP after hand injury

Autosport Podcast: F1 Italian GP review
Alex Kalinauckas More
Alex Kalinauckas
Why Sainz was able to make F1's 2023 Italian GP as good as it was

Why Sainz was able to make F1's 2023 Italian GP as good as it was

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Italian GP

Why Sainz was able to make F1's 2023 Italian GP as good as it was Why Sainz was able to make F1's 2023 Italian GP as good as it was

F1 Italian GP: Verstappen beats Perez for record 10th consecutive win

F1 Italian GP: Verstappen beats Perez for record 10th consecutive win

Formula 1
Italian GP

F1 Italian GP: Verstappen beats Perez for record 10th consecutive win F1 Italian GP: Verstappen beats Perez for record 10th consecutive win

Sainz: "Nothing is impossible" for Ferrari to beat Verstappen in F1 Italian GP

Sainz: "Nothing is impossible" for Ferrari to beat Verstappen in F1 Italian GP

Formula 1
Italian GP

Sainz: "Nothing is impossible" for Ferrari to beat Verstappen in F1 Italian GP Sainz: "Nothing is impossible" for Ferrari to beat Verstappen in F1 Italian GP

Latest news

Dixon frustrated by IndyCar race control calls as title bid comes up short

Dixon frustrated by IndyCar race control calls as title bid comes up short

INDY IndyCar
Portland

Dixon frustrated by IndyCar race control calls as title bid comes up short Dixon frustrated by IndyCar race control calls as title bid comes up short

Vasseur: Ferrari allowed Sainz and Leclerc to race in F1 Italian GP for tifosi

Vasseur: Ferrari allowed Sainz and Leclerc to race in F1 Italian GP for tifosi

F1 Formula 1
Italian GP

Vasseur: Ferrari allowed Sainz and Leclerc to race in F1 Italian GP for tifosi Vasseur: Ferrari allowed Sainz and Leclerc to race in F1 Italian GP for tifosi

Sainz thought for a moment he could beat Verstappen in F1 Italian GP battle

Sainz thought for a moment he could beat Verstappen in F1 Italian GP battle

F1 Formula 1
Italian GP

Sainz thought for a moment he could beat Verstappen in F1 Italian GP battle Sainz thought for a moment he could beat Verstappen in F1 Italian GP battle

10 things we learned from the 2023 F1 Italian Grand Prix

10 things we learned from the 2023 F1 Italian Grand Prix

F1 Formula 1
Italian GP

10 things we learned from the 2023 F1 Italian Grand Prix 10 things we learned from the 2023 F1 Italian Grand Prix

Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Italian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Why Sainz was able to make F1's 2023 Italian GP as good as it was

Why Sainz was able to make F1's 2023 Italian GP as good as it was

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Italian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Sainz was able to make F1's 2023 Italian GP as good as it was Why Sainz was able to make F1's 2023 Italian GP as good as it was

How a legendary F1 tester who turned down Ferrari became a key mover and shaker

How a legendary F1 tester who turned down Ferrari became a key mover and shaker

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

How a legendary F1 tester who turned down Ferrari became a key mover and shaker How a legendary F1 tester who turned down Ferrari became a key mover and shaker

Why Aston Martin plans to keep an unsung Jordan F1 legend's memory alive

Why Aston Martin plans to keep an unsung Jordan F1 legend's memory alive

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why Aston Martin plans to keep an unsung Jordan F1 legend's memory alive Why Aston Martin plans to keep an unsung Jordan F1 legend's memory alive

Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success

Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success

Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future

Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future

How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut

How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe