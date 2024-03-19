All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1

Why Aston Martin's qualifying vs race balance has reversed in F1 2024

Aston Martin's Formula 1 team has offered some clues about the difference between its qualifying and race performance after reversing last year's trends.

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Upd:
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24

Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Aston Martin came out of the gates flying last year, with Fernando Alonso scoring six podiums across the first eight grands prix in a car that raced better than it qualified.
The team then found it harder to keep up the development of its 2023 machine compared to the steeper curve its rivals were making, and slipped to fifth in the constructors' standings.
That picture hasn't changed much over the winter, with Aston Martin seemingly the fifth-fastest team in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.
In the relative game that is Formula 1, Aston's regression is perhaps more down to Mercedes and particularly Ferrari upping their game in race trim than to anything the Silverstone team has got wrong, while McLaren simply confirmed its vast improvements across the second half of 2023.
But what has been apparent is that this year's AMR24 appears capable of going toe to toe with its direct rivals in qualifying, only to fall back in race trim, which is the opposite of last year's picture.
"In Bahrain, we were definitely faster over one lap, comparing the long-run pace. There is a trend, it seems this year that we are struggling on the long runs, on the race pace," said Alonso after qualifying for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
While the retiring Lance Stroll didn't offer a second data point, Alonso did fare better in Jeddah compared to Bahrain, where he slipped from sixth to ninth.
Alonso finished fifth, close behind McLaren's Oscar Piastri, but remarked "we still miss two or three tenths comparing Mercedes and McLaren, maybe a little bit more comparing Red Bull and Ferrari, while in qualifying we seem pretty close."
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24

Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Speaking before the Jeddah race, Aston's performance director Tom McCullough said the team was still investigating why its balance between qualifying and race pace had shifted, but offered some clues which were later confirmed in the race.
"Historically we've tended to race strongly and found qualifying little bit harder. The characteristics of this car, it's quite a different car for us aerodynamically," McCullough replied when Autosport asked him about the discrepancy between short- and long-run competitiveness.
"We're learning how to get the most out of it. We approached this weekend with the strategy of trying to improve the long runs and not really worrying too much about where we qualified, with very much the engineering focus of trying to have a good car looking after its rear tyres in the race, and let's see how we qualify with it."
Read Also:
But other than optimising its new package and settling on a ride height compromise between low and high fuel loads, one factor behind Aston's relatively better qualifying form has been a huge push to improve the efficiency of its drag reduction system after seeing how much Red Bull gains from its design.
With DRS use free in qualifying and both Bahrain and Jeddah's Corniche circuit having three such zones, any improvements there are hugely beneficial over one lap.
The AMR24 was around 19km/h quicker on the straights with the DRS open in Jeddah, and over 20km/h faster in Bahrain, while last year the difference was somewhere between 12 and 15km/h, bringing it more in line with what the likes of Red Bull and Ferrari are doing.
"The efficiency of the car, the DRS switch, is something we worked really hard on last year as we saw how strong the Red Bull was," McCullough explained. "A lot of people had a good look at that, trying to come to a solution that when you bang that DRS button, you shed a lot more drag.
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

"That's part of the reasons we've qualified well, we have a very strong DRS switch. I was looking at the difference between qualifying last year and this year with nearly identical wind direction and wind speed, the difference was quite big. We gained a lot of laptime from that."
Alonso's encouraging race result seemed to confirm that despite a track-position race with limited strategic options, Aston's race oriented set-up choices paid off.
But the true test for the Silverstone squad will be whether it can achieve what it couldn't do in 2023, and keep up the pace in the off-track development race.
"We went back to a different philosophy with the car this year aerodynamically, to try to give ourselves to that platform to keep developing," McCullough concluded.
"At the moment, we're in that phase where we're able to develop well with our development tools, so it's about getting those bits on the track as quickly as possible, hoping that development continues.
"That side is looking pretty good, but as I keep saying, it's a relative game. We want to just keep chipping away, improving the car and getting closer to the front of the grid."

Watch: F1 2024 Australian Grand Prix Preview - Everything You Need To Know

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article The weird F1 races that Melbourne has thrown up over the years
Next article What’s gone wrong with Alpine’s new Formula 1 car?

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Filip Cleeren
More from
Filip Cleeren
The hardship behind Ocon's no compromise attitude in F1

The hardship behind Ocon's no compromise attitude in F1

Formula 1
The hardship behind Ocon's no compromise attitude in F1
Alpine: "Shock" of having slowest F1 car triggered tech revamp

Alpine: "Shock" of having slowest F1 car triggered tech revamp

Formula 1
Alpine: "Shock" of having slowest F1 car triggered tech revamp
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp
Aston Martin Racing
More from
Aston Martin Racing
Aston Martin: "Old fox" Alonso brings F1 value beyond pure performance

Aston Martin: "Old fox" Alonso brings F1 value beyond pure performance

Formula 1
Aston Martin: "Old fox" Alonso brings F1 value beyond pure performance
Alonso: Aston Martin F1 car still "two or three tenths" off McLaren, Mercedes

Alonso: Aston Martin F1 car still "two or three tenths" off McLaren, Mercedes

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Alonso: Aston Martin F1 car still "two or three tenths" off McLaren, Mercedes
Why Aston is coming out with fighting talk for its F1 2024 chances against Red Bull

Why Aston is coming out with fighting talk for its F1 2024 chances against Red Bull

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Aston Martin launch
Why Aston is coming out with fighting talk for its F1 2024 chances against Red Bull

Latest news

The hardship behind Ocon's no compromise attitude in F1

The hardship behind Ocon's no compromise attitude in F1

F1 Formula 1
The hardship behind Ocon's no compromise attitude in F1
Ben Sulayem cleared of wrongdoing after FIA investigation

Ben Sulayem cleared of wrongdoing after FIA investigation

F1 Formula 1
Ben Sulayem cleared of wrongdoing after FIA investigation
Why Ferrari bucked the trend with its F1 2024 suspension choice

Why Ferrari bucked the trend with its F1 2024 suspension choice

F1 Formula 1
Why Ferrari bucked the trend with its F1 2024 suspension choice
Is this the most radical 2CV ever built?

Is this the most radical 2CV ever built?

NTNL National
Is this the most radical 2CV ever built?

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
How Ricciardo's 2024 task for Red Bull F1 promotion is now much harder

How Ricciardo's 2024 task for Red Bull F1 promotion is now much harder

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Alex Kalinauckas
How Ricciardo's 2024 task for Red Bull F1 promotion is now much harder
The weird F1 races that Melbourne has thrown up over the years

The weird F1 races that Melbourne has thrown up over the years

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
McLaren Imola March testing
By Jake Boxall-Legge
The weird F1 races that Melbourne has thrown up over the years
How Bruce McLaren's death shaped more than just his F1 team

How Bruce McLaren's death shaped more than just his F1 team

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Steve Hindle
How Bruce McLaren's death shaped more than just his F1 team
Why Mohammed Ben Sulayem believes his mission to create a strong FIA is so important

Why Mohammed Ben Sulayem believes his mission to create a strong FIA is so important

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Why Mohammed Ben Sulayem believes his mission to create a strong FIA is so important
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe