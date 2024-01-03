Subscribe
Who are the oldest Formula 1 drivers, world champions and race winners?

There is just one Formula 1 driver who won a world championship in the 1960s still alive. Here’s a list of the oldest world champions and grand prix winners.

Author Rebecca Braybrook
Published
Jackie Stewart, Tyrrell 004 Ford

Formula 1 has just a handful of drivers left from the early days of the sport, with just two world champions over the age of 80 still alive. The first-ever world championship was recorded in 1950, with Hermano da Silva Ramos, the oldest driver still alive, racing in 1953.  

Here are the oldest living F1 drivers, including world champions and grand prix winners: 

Oldest F1 world champions still alive

Jackie Stewart - 84 years old 

Jackie Stewart is the oldest F1 world champion alive at the age of 84. Stewart took world championship titles in 1969, 1971 and 1973 and 27 race wins during his career. Making his debut in 1965, the Scottish driver raced with BRM, Matra, March and Tyrrell and is the only living F1 world champion from the 1960s.  

Mario Andretti – 83 years old

Mario Andretti is the second-oldest living F1 world champion at the age of 83. The American driver took the F1 world championship in 1978 when he raced with Lotus, but across his career, he also raced with March, Ferrari, Parnelli, Alfa Romeo and Williams. Andretti is just one of three drivers, including Dan Gurney and Juan Pablo Montoya, to win races in Formula 1, IndyCar, NASCAR and the World Sportscar Championship. 

Alan Jones – 77 years old

Alan Jones, 77, took his world championship for Williams in 1980, which was the team's first championship win. In his decade-long career, the Australian raced for Hesketh, Hill, Surtees, Shadow, Williams, Arrows, Haas and Lola but only achieved 12 wins from 116 starts. Jones was the last Australian driver to win the Australian Grand Prix in 1980.  

Emerson Fittipaldi – 77 years old

Emerson Fittipaldi is a two-time world champion, with wins in 1972 and 1974. The 77-year-old’s first world championship win with Lotus secured him the title of the youngest driver to win a championship at just 25 years old. He held this record for 33 years before the record was broken by a 24-year-old Fernando Alonso in 2005. The Brazilian driver raced with Lotus, McLaren and then his Fittipaldi Automotive which was founded by his brother Wilson Fittipaldi.  

Keke Rosberg – 75 years old

Finnish Keke Rosberg, 75, had his world championship in 1982. Driving for Theodore, ATS, Wolf, Fittipaldi, Williams and McLaren, Rosberg had just five wins from 114 starts. The 1982 season was fraught with issues; there was a drivers’ strike at the season opener in South Africa, two drivers died (Gilles Villeneuve died during qualifying for the Belgian Grand Prix while Riccardo Paletti died at the start of the Canadian Grand Prix) and Didier Pironi suffered a career-ending accident at the German Grand Prix. The championship was secured by Rosberg by five points over Pironi, and became, the second driver to win a championship having only won a single race, after Mike Hawthorn in 1958. 

Keke Rosberg, Williams FW08

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Keke Rosberg, Williams FW08

Jody Scheckter – 73 years old

Jody Scheckter took his world championship in 1979, in the penultimate season of his F1 career. The now 73-year-old raced with McLaren, Tyrrell, Wolf and Ferrari during his nine-season career. Scheckter is the first and only driver from Africa to have won an F1 race and a world championship. 

Nelson Piquet – 71 years old

Nelson Piquet is a three-time world champion, taking the title in 1981, 1983 and 1987. The 71-year-old had 23 wins from 204 starts and raced for Ensign, McLaren, Brabham, Williams, Lotus and Benetton.  

Oldest F1 grand prix winners still alive

Jacques Laffite – 80 years old

Jacques Laffite is the oldest living F1 race winner who did not win a championship title. The 80-year-old took six wins in his 12-year career, which included competing for Iso-Marlboro, Ligier and Williams. The French driver competed between 1974 and 1986 and secured 228 career points.  

Jacky Ickx – 79 years old

Jacques Ickx, better known as Jacky Ickx, spent 13 years competing in Formula 1, racing for Cooper, Ferrari, Brabham, McLaren, Williams, Lotus, Wolf-Williams, Ensign and Ligier. From 116 stars, the Belgian took eight wins and 181 career points. Ickx, 79, has also won the 24 Hours of Le Mans six times, as well as the World Sportscar Championship and the Can-Am championship. 

John Watson – 77 years old

John Watson, 77, took five F1 wins during his 12-year career. The Northern Irish driver competed with Brabham, Surtees, Lotus, Penske and McLaren. Watson managed to come third in the 1982 championship but never took the title himself.  

Jochen Mass – 77 years old

Jochen Mass, 77, won just one grand prix win in his nine-year career. Mass had 105 starts, which included racing for Surtees, McLaren, ATS, Arrows and March and achieved 71 podium points. However, the German driver is perhaps most known for his on-track incident with Gilles Villeneuve in 1982, which led to the Canadian driver’s death; Villeneuve collided with Mass during an overtake which saw his car torn apart. Mass stopped his car and ran to Villeneuve but after being flown to hospital, he was taken off life support.  

René Arnoux – 75 years old 

René Arnoux secured seven race wins during his 12-year career. The 75-year-old French driver participated in 149 races and drove for Martini, Surtees, Renault, Ferrari and Ligier and took 181 career points.  

René Arnoux, Ferrari 126C2B.

Photo by: Ercole Colombo

René Arnoux, Ferrari 126C2B.

F1 drivers in their 90s

Driver Age Race Starts Career Points Years Active Team(s)
Hermano da Silva Ramos 98 7 2 1955-56 Gordini
John Rhodes 96 1 0 1965 Cooper
Hans Herrmann 95 18 10 1953-1955, 1957-1961, 1966-1969 Veritas, Mercedes, Maserati, Cooper, BRM & Porsche
David Piper 93 2 0 1959-1960 Lotus
Bernie Ecclestone 93 2 0 1958 Connaught
Gaetano Starrabba 91 1 0 1961 Lotus
Alex Soler-Roig 91 6 0 1970-1972 Behra-Porsche

F1 drivers in their 80s

Driver Age Race Starts Career Points Years Active Team(s)
Peter Ashdown 89 1 0 1959 Cooper
Giorgio Bassi 89 1 0 1965 Scuderia Centro Sud
Paddy Driver 89 1 0 1963 & 1974 Lotus
Brian Gubby 89 1 0 1965 Lotus
Michael May 89 2 0 1961 Lotus
John Cordts 88 1 0 1969 Brabham
Carlo Facetti 88 1 0 1974 Scuderia Finotto
Jim Hall 88 11 3 1960-1963 Lotus
Skip Barber 87 5 0 1971-1972 March
Bill Brack 87 3 0 1968-1969 & 1972 Lotus & BRM
Bruce Kessler 87 1 0 1958 Connaught
Jackie Lewis 87 9 3 1961-1962 Cooper & BRM
Gus Hutchinson 86 1 0 1970 Brabham
Roger Penske 86 2 0 1961-1962 Cooper & Lotus
Brian Redman 86 12 8 1968 & 1970-1974 Cooper, Williams, Surtees, McLaren, BRM & Shadow
Alan Rees 85 3 0 1966-1967 Cooper & Brabham
David Hobbs 84 7 0 1967-1968, 1971 & 1974 BRM, Honda & McLaren
Brausch Niemann 84 1 0 1963 & 1965 Lotus
Dieter Quester 84 1 0 1969 & 1974 BMW & Surtees 
Kurt Ahrens Jr 83 4 0 1966-1969 Brabham
Conny Andersson 83 1 0 1976-1977 Surtees & BRM 
Richard Attwood  83 16 11 1964-1965 & 1967-1969  BRM, Reg Parnell Racing, Cooper & Lotus
Gérard Larrousse   83 1 0 1974 Scuderia Finotto
Andrea de Adamich  82 30 6 1968, 1970-1973  Ferrari, McLaren, March, Surtees & Brabham 
Derek Bell  82 9 1

1968-1972 & 1974 

 Ferrari, McLaren, Surtees & Tecno
Clive Puzey 82 1 0 1965 Lotus
David Walker 82 11 0 1971-1972 Team Lotus
Howden Ganley  81 35 10

1971-1974 

 BRM, Iso-Marlboro, March & Maki 
Chris Irwin  81 10 1 1966-1967 Brabham, Reg Parnell Racing 
Gijs van Lennep 81 8 2

1971, 1973-1975 

 S.A.N, William, Ensign 
Jackie Oliver 81 50 13

1967-1973 & 1977

 Lotus, BRM, McLaren & Shadow
Henri Pescarolo  81 57 12 1968-1974 & 1976  Matra, March, William, BRM & Surtees 
Alessandro Pesenti-Rossi  81 3 0 1976 Tyrrell
Teddy Pilette  81 1 0 1974 & 1977 Brabham & BRM 
Jean-Claude Rudaz  81 0 0 1964 Cooper
Jo Vonlanthen  81 1 0 1975 Williams
Robin Widdows 81 1 0 1968 Cooper
Guy Edwards  80 11 0 1974, 1976-1977  Hill, Hesketh & BRM 
Mike Fisher  80 1 0 1967 Lotus
Hans Heyer 80 0 0 1977 ATS
Max Jean  80 1 0 1971 Frank Williams Racing Cars
Helmut Marko  80 9 0 1971-1972 BRM, McLaren 
François Mazet  80 1 0 1971

March 
Arturo Merzario 80 57 11 1972-1979  Ferrari, Iso-Marlboro, Williams, Fittipaldi, March, Wolf-Williams, Shadow & Merzario
Tim Schenken  80 34 7 1970-1974  Williams, Brabham, Surtees, Trojan & Lotus
Vern Schuppan  80 9 0 1972, 1974-1975 & 1977 BRM, Ensign, Hill & Surtees
Tony Trimmer  80 0 0 1975-1978

Maki, Surtees & McLaren

Oldest participant in F1 grand prix

 

The oldest participant of an F1 grand prix is Louis Chiron, who was 55 years and 292 days old when he came 6th in the 1955 Monaco Grand Prix. Chiron is also the oldest person to enter a race at 58 years and 277 days old when he entered the 1958 Monaco Grand Prix, although he did not qualify for the race itself.  

 

The Monégasque driver first began his F1 career in 1950 and drove for Maserati, Ecurie Rosier, Lancia and Scuderia Centro Sud before his career ended. Chiron took just one podium during his career and no race wins.  

 

Louis Chiron raced for Bugatti between 1926 and 1932 and won many races for the team, including the 1931 Monaco Grand Prix in a Bugatti T51. His legacy has lived on with the team which, in 2015, named its latest car, the Bugatti Chiron, after him. Bugatti’s president at the time, Wolfgang Dürheimer said: “In Louis Chiron, we found a worthy patron for a new model in the history of our brand. The name of the best racing driver and the most successful Bugatti driver of his time for the best super sports car of the present day – that is the ideal combination.” 

