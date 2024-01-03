Who are the oldest Formula 1 drivers, world champions and race winners?
There is just one Formula 1 driver who won a world championship in the 1960s still alive. Here’s a list of the oldest world champions and grand prix winners.
Formula 1 has just a handful of drivers left from the early days of the sport, with just two world champions over the age of 80 still alive. The first-ever world championship was recorded in 1950, with Hermano da Silva Ramos, the oldest driver still alive, racing in 1953.
Here are the oldest living F1 drivers, including world champions and grand prix winners:
Oldest F1 world champions still alive
Jackie Stewart - 84 years old
Jackie Stewart is the oldest F1 world champion alive at the age of 84. Stewart took world championship titles in 1969, 1971 and 1973 and 27 race wins during his career. Making his debut in 1965, the Scottish driver raced with BRM, Matra, March and Tyrrell and is the only living F1 world champion from the 1960s.
Mario Andretti – 83 years old
Mario Andretti is the second-oldest living F1 world champion at the age of 83. The American driver took the F1 world championship in 1978 when he raced with Lotus, but across his career, he also raced with March, Ferrari, Parnelli, Alfa Romeo and Williams. Andretti is just one of three drivers, including Dan Gurney and Juan Pablo Montoya, to win races in Formula 1, IndyCar, NASCAR and the World Sportscar Championship.
Alan Jones – 77 years old
Alan Jones, 77, took his world championship for Williams in 1980, which was the team's first championship win. In his decade-long career, the Australian raced for Hesketh, Hill, Surtees, Shadow, Williams, Arrows, Haas and Lola but only achieved 12 wins from 116 starts. Jones was the last Australian driver to win the Australian Grand Prix in 1980.
Emerson Fittipaldi – 77 years old
Emerson Fittipaldi is a two-time world champion, with wins in 1972 and 1974. The 77-year-old’s first world championship win with Lotus secured him the title of the youngest driver to win a championship at just 25 years old. He held this record for 33 years before the record was broken by a 24-year-old Fernando Alonso in 2005. The Brazilian driver raced with Lotus, McLaren and then his Fittipaldi Automotive which was founded by his brother Wilson Fittipaldi.
Keke Rosberg – 75 years old
Finnish Keke Rosberg, 75, had his world championship in 1982. Driving for Theodore, ATS, Wolf, Fittipaldi, Williams and McLaren, Rosberg had just five wins from 114 starts. The 1982 season was fraught with issues; there was a drivers’ strike at the season opener in South Africa, two drivers died (Gilles Villeneuve died during qualifying for the Belgian Grand Prix while Riccardo Paletti died at the start of the Canadian Grand Prix) and Didier Pironi suffered a career-ending accident at the German Grand Prix. The championship was secured by Rosberg by five points over Pironi, and became, the second driver to win a championship having only won a single race, after Mike Hawthorn in 1958.
Photo by: Motorsport Images
Keke Rosberg, Williams FW08
Jody Scheckter – 73 years old
Jody Scheckter took his world championship in 1979, in the penultimate season of his F1 career. The now 73-year-old raced with McLaren, Tyrrell, Wolf and Ferrari during his nine-season career. Scheckter is the first and only driver from Africa to have won an F1 race and a world championship.
Nelson Piquet – 71 years old
Nelson Piquet is a three-time world champion, taking the title in 1981, 1983 and 1987. The 71-year-old had 23 wins from 204 starts and raced for Ensign, McLaren, Brabham, Williams, Lotus and Benetton.
Oldest F1 grand prix winners still alive
Jacques Laffite – 80 years old
Jacques Laffite is the oldest living F1 race winner who did not win a championship title. The 80-year-old took six wins in his 12-year career, which included competing for Iso-Marlboro, Ligier and Williams. The French driver competed between 1974 and 1986 and secured 228 career points.
Jacky Ickx – 79 years old
Jacques Ickx, better known as Jacky Ickx, spent 13 years competing in Formula 1, racing for Cooper, Ferrari, Brabham, McLaren, Williams, Lotus, Wolf-Williams, Ensign and Ligier. From 116 stars, the Belgian took eight wins and 181 career points. Ickx, 79, has also won the 24 Hours of Le Mans six times, as well as the World Sportscar Championship and the Can-Am championship.
John Watson – 77 years old
John Watson, 77, took five F1 wins during his 12-year career. The Northern Irish driver competed with Brabham, Surtees, Lotus, Penske and McLaren. Watson managed to come third in the 1982 championship but never took the title himself.
Jochen Mass – 77 years old
Jochen Mass, 77, won just one grand prix win in his nine-year career. Mass had 105 starts, which included racing for Surtees, McLaren, ATS, Arrows and March and achieved 71 podium points. However, the German driver is perhaps most known for his on-track incident with Gilles Villeneuve in 1982, which led to the Canadian driver’s death; Villeneuve collided with Mass during an overtake which saw his car torn apart. Mass stopped his car and ran to Villeneuve but after being flown to hospital, he was taken off life support.
René Arnoux – 75 years old
René Arnoux secured seven race wins during his 12-year career. The 75-year-old French driver participated in 149 races and drove for Martini, Surtees, Renault, Ferrari and Ligier and took 181 career points.
Photo by: Ercole Colombo
René Arnoux, Ferrari 126C2B.
F1 drivers in their 90s
|Driver
|Age
|Race Starts
|Career Points
|Years Active
|Team(s)
|Hermano da Silva Ramos
|98
|7
|2
|1955-56
|Gordini
|John Rhodes
|96
|1
|0
|1965
|Cooper
|Hans Herrmann
|95
|18
|10
|1953-1955, 1957-1961, 1966-1969
|Veritas, Mercedes, Maserati, Cooper, BRM & Porsche
|David Piper
|93
|2
|0
|1959-1960
|Lotus
|Bernie Ecclestone
|93
|2
|0
|1958
|Connaught
|Gaetano Starrabba
|91
|1
|0
|1961
|Lotus
|Alex Soler-Roig
|91
|6
|0
|1970-1972
|Behra-Porsche
F1 drivers in their 80s
|Driver
|Age
|Race Starts
|Career Points
|Years Active
|Team(s)
|Peter Ashdown
|89
|1
|0
|1959
|Cooper
|Giorgio Bassi
|89
|1
|0
|1965
|Scuderia Centro Sud
|Paddy Driver
|89
|1
|0
|1963 & 1974
|Lotus
|Brian Gubby
|89
|1
|0
|1965
|Lotus
|Michael May
|89
|2
|0
|1961
|Lotus
|John Cordts
|88
|1
|0
|1969
|Brabham
|Carlo Facetti
|88
|1
|0
|1974
|Scuderia Finotto
|Jim Hall
|88
|11
|3
|1960-1963
|Lotus
|Skip Barber
|87
|5
|0
|1971-1972
|March
|Bill Brack
|87
|3
|0
|1968-1969 & 1972
|Lotus & BRM
|Bruce Kessler
|87
|1
|0
|1958
|Connaught
|Jackie Lewis
|87
|9
|3
|1961-1962
|Cooper & BRM
|Gus Hutchinson
|86
|1
|0
|1970
|Brabham
|Roger Penske
|86
|2
|0
|1961-1962
|Cooper & Lotus
|Brian Redman
|86
|12
|8
|1968 & 1970-1974
|Cooper, Williams, Surtees, McLaren, BRM & Shadow
|Alan Rees
|85
|3
|0
|1966-1967
|Cooper & Brabham
|David Hobbs
|84
|7
|0
|1967-1968, 1971 & 1974
|BRM, Honda & McLaren
|Brausch Niemann
|84
|1
|0
|1963 & 1965
|Lotus
|Dieter Quester
|84
|1
|0
|1969 & 1974
|BMW & Surtees
|Kurt Ahrens Jr
|83
|4
|0
|1966-1969
|Brabham
|Conny Andersson
|83
|1
|0
|1976-1977
|Surtees & BRM
|Richard Attwood
|83
|16
|11
|1964-1965 & 1967-1969
|BRM, Reg Parnell Racing, Cooper & Lotus
|Gérard Larrousse
|83
|1
|0
|1974
|Scuderia Finotto
|Andrea de Adamich
|82
|30
|6
|1968, 1970-1973
|Ferrari, McLaren, March, Surtees & Brabham
|Derek Bell
|82
|9
|1
|
1968-1972 & 1974
|Ferrari, McLaren, Surtees & Tecno
|Clive Puzey
|82
|1
|0
|1965
|Lotus
|David Walker
|82
|11
|0
|1971-1972
|Team Lotus
|Howden Ganley
|81
|35
|10
|
1971-1974
|BRM, Iso-Marlboro, March & Maki
|Chris Irwin
|81
|10
|1
|1966-1967
|Brabham, Reg Parnell Racing
|Gijs van Lennep
|81
|8
|2
|
1971, 1973-1975
|S.A.N, William, Ensign
|Jackie Oliver
|81
|50
|13
|
1967-1973 & 1977
|Lotus, BRM, McLaren & Shadow
|Henri Pescarolo
|81
|57
|12
|1968-1974 & 1976
|Matra, March, William, BRM & Surtees
|Alessandro Pesenti-Rossi
|81
|3
|0
|1976
|Tyrrell
|Teddy Pilette
|81
|1
|0
|1974 & 1977
|Brabham & BRM
|Jean-Claude Rudaz
|81
|0
|0
|1964
|Cooper
|Jo Vonlanthen
|81
|1
|0
|1975
|Williams
|Robin Widdows
|81
|1
|0
|1968
|Cooper
|Guy Edwards
|80
|11
|0
|1974, 1976-1977
|Hill, Hesketh & BRM
|Mike Fisher
|80
|1
|0
|1967
|Lotus
|Hans Heyer
|80
|0
|0
|1977
|ATS
|Max Jean
|80
|1
|0
|1971
|Frank Williams Racing Cars
|Helmut Marko
|80
|9
|0
|1971-1972
|BRM, McLaren
|François Mazet
|80
|1
|0
|1971
|
March
|Arturo Merzario
|80
|57
|11
|1972-1979
|Ferrari, Iso-Marlboro, Williams, Fittipaldi, March, Wolf-Williams, Shadow & Merzario
|Tim Schenken
|80
|34
|7
|1970-1974
|Williams, Brabham, Surtees, Trojan & Lotus
|Vern Schuppan
|80
|9
|0
|1972, 1974-1975 & 1977
|BRM, Ensign, Hill & Surtees
|Tony Trimmer
|80
|0
|0
|1975-1978
|
Maki, Surtees & McLaren
Oldest participant in F1 grand prix
The oldest participant of an F1 grand prix is Louis Chiron, who was 55 years and 292 days old when he came 6th in the 1955 Monaco Grand Prix. Chiron is also the oldest person to enter a race at 58 years and 277 days old when he entered the 1958 Monaco Grand Prix, although he did not qualify for the race itself.
The Monégasque driver first began his F1 career in 1950 and drove for Maserati, Ecurie Rosier, Lancia and Scuderia Centro Sud before his career ended. Chiron took just one podium during his career and no race wins.
Louis Chiron raced for Bugatti between 1926 and 1932 and won many races for the team, including the 1931 Monaco Grand Prix in a Bugatti T51. His legacy has lived on with the team which, in 2015, named its latest car, the Bugatti Chiron, after him. Bugatti’s president at the time, Wolfgang Dürheimer said: “In Louis Chiron, we found a worthy patron for a new model in the history of our brand. The name of the best racing driver and the most successful Bugatti driver of his time for the best super sports car of the present day – that is the ideal combination.”
Latest news
O’Ward had “year of personal growth” in 2023 – Arrow McLaren boss Ward
O’Ward had “year of personal growth” in 2023 – Arrow McLaren boss Ward O’Ward had “year of personal growth” in 2023 – Arrow McLaren boss Ward
F1 tech review: McLaren reverses fortunes after poor start
F1 tech review: McLaren reverses fortunes after poor start F1 tech review: McLaren reverses fortunes after poor start
Who are the oldest Formula 1 drivers, world champions and race winners?
Who are the oldest Formula 1 drivers, world champions and race winners? Who are the oldest Formula 1 drivers, world champions and race winners?
Porsche improving IMSA pace relative to rivals, says Cameron
Porsche improving IMSA pace relative to rivals, says Cameron Porsche improving IMSA pace relative to rivals, says Cameron
How the best and worst races of F1 2023 stacked up to 2022
How the best and worst races of F1 2023 stacked up to 2022 How the best and worst races of F1 2023 stacked up to 2022
Why a long-held tenet of F1 sponsorship is beginning to change
Why a long-held tenet of F1 sponsorship is beginning to change Why a long-held tenet of F1 sponsorship is beginning to change
Why 2024 will bring a timely reminder of an unheralded F1 mission
Why 2024 will bring a timely reminder of an unheralded F1 mission Why 2024 will bring a timely reminder of an unheralded F1 mission
How Red Bull's second team rescued its F1 2023 season
How Red Bull's second team rescued its F1 2023 season How Red Bull's second team rescued its F1 2023 season
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.