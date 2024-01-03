Formula 1 has just a handful of drivers left from the early days of the sport, with just two world champions over the age of 80 still alive. The first-ever world championship was recorded in 1950, with Hermano da Silva Ramos, the oldest driver still alive, racing in 1953.

Here are the oldest living F1 drivers, including world champions and grand prix winners:

Oldest F1 world champions still alive

Jackie Stewart - 84 years old

Jackie Stewart is the oldest F1 world champion alive at the age of 84. Stewart took world championship titles in 1969, 1971 and 1973 and 27 race wins during his career. Making his debut in 1965, the Scottish driver raced with BRM, Matra, March and Tyrrell and is the only living F1 world champion from the 1960s.

Mario Andretti – 83 years old

Mario Andretti is the second-oldest living F1 world champion at the age of 83. The American driver took the F1 world championship in 1978 when he raced with Lotus, but across his career, he also raced with March, Ferrari, Parnelli, Alfa Romeo and Williams. Andretti is just one of three drivers, including Dan Gurney and Juan Pablo Montoya, to win races in Formula 1, IndyCar, NASCAR and the World Sportscar Championship.

Alan Jones – 77 years old

Alan Jones, 77, took his world championship for Williams in 1980, which was the team's first championship win. In his decade-long career, the Australian raced for Hesketh, Hill, Surtees, Shadow, Williams, Arrows, Haas and Lola but only achieved 12 wins from 116 starts. Jones was the last Australian driver to win the Australian Grand Prix in 1980.

Emerson Fittipaldi – 77 years old

Emerson Fittipaldi is a two-time world champion, with wins in 1972 and 1974. The 77-year-old’s first world championship win with Lotus secured him the title of the youngest driver to win a championship at just 25 years old. He held this record for 33 years before the record was broken by a 24-year-old Fernando Alonso in 2005. The Brazilian driver raced with Lotus, McLaren and then his Fittipaldi Automotive which was founded by his brother Wilson Fittipaldi.

Keke Rosberg – 75 years old

Finnish Keke Rosberg, 75, had his world championship in 1982. Driving for Theodore, ATS, Wolf, Fittipaldi, Williams and McLaren, Rosberg had just five wins from 114 starts. The 1982 season was fraught with issues; there was a drivers’ strike at the season opener in South Africa, two drivers died (Gilles Villeneuve died during qualifying for the Belgian Grand Prix while Riccardo Paletti died at the start of the Canadian Grand Prix) and Didier Pironi suffered a career-ending accident at the German Grand Prix. The championship was secured by Rosberg by five points over Pironi, and became, the second driver to win a championship having only won a single race, after Mike Hawthorn in 1958.

Photo by: Motorsport Images Keke Rosberg, Williams FW08

Jody Scheckter – 73 years old

Jody Scheckter took his world championship in 1979, in the penultimate season of his F1 career. The now 73-year-old raced with McLaren, Tyrrell, Wolf and Ferrari during his nine-season career. Scheckter is the first and only driver from Africa to have won an F1 race and a world championship.

Nelson Piquet – 71 years old

Nelson Piquet is a three-time world champion, taking the title in 1981, 1983 and 1987. The 71-year-old had 23 wins from 204 starts and raced for Ensign, McLaren, Brabham, Williams, Lotus and Benetton.

Oldest F1 grand prix winners still alive

Jacques Laffite – 80 years old

Jacques Laffite is the oldest living F1 race winner who did not win a championship title. The 80-year-old took six wins in his 12-year career, which included competing for Iso-Marlboro, Ligier and Williams. The French driver competed between 1974 and 1986 and secured 228 career points.

Jacky Ickx – 79 years old

Jacques Ickx, better known as Jacky Ickx, spent 13 years competing in Formula 1, racing for Cooper, Ferrari, Brabham, McLaren, Williams, Lotus, Wolf-Williams, Ensign and Ligier. From 116 stars, the Belgian took eight wins and 181 career points. Ickx, 79, has also won the 24 Hours of Le Mans six times, as well as the World Sportscar Championship and the Can-Am championship.

John Watson – 77 years old

John Watson, 77, took five F1 wins during his 12-year career. The Northern Irish driver competed with Brabham, Surtees, Lotus, Penske and McLaren. Watson managed to come third in the 1982 championship but never took the title himself.

Jochen Mass – 77 years old

Jochen Mass, 77, won just one grand prix win in his nine-year career. Mass had 105 starts, which included racing for Surtees, McLaren, ATS, Arrows and March and achieved 71 podium points. However, the German driver is perhaps most known for his on-track incident with Gilles Villeneuve in 1982, which led to the Canadian driver’s death; Villeneuve collided with Mass during an overtake which saw his car torn apart. Mass stopped his car and ran to Villeneuve but after being flown to hospital, he was taken off life support.

René Arnoux – 75 years old

René Arnoux secured seven race wins during his 12-year career. The 75-year-old French driver participated in 149 races and drove for Martini, Surtees, Renault, Ferrari and Ligier and took 181 career points. Photo by: Ercole Colombo René Arnoux, Ferrari 126C2B.

F1 drivers in their 90s

Driver Age Race Starts Career Points Years Active Team(s) Hermano da Silva Ramos 98 7 2 1955-56 Gordini John Rhodes 96 1 0 1965 Cooper Hans Herrmann 95 18 10 1953-1955, 1957-1961, 1966-1969 Veritas, Mercedes, Maserati, Cooper, BRM & Porsche David Piper 93 2 0 1959-1960 Lotus Bernie Ecclestone 93 2 0 1958 Connaught Gaetano Starrabba 91 1 0 1961 Lotus Alex Soler-Roig 91 6 0 1970-1972 Behra -Porsche

F1 drivers in their 80s