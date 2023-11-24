Subscribe
Formula 1 Abu Dhabi GP
When is the next F1 race and 2024 race calendar

With the F1 season quickly coming to an end, here’s a look at what races to expect next year.

Author Rebecca Braybrook
Updated
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60

The end of the Formula 1 season is quickly approaching, and many will be starting to look towards next year for their F1 fix. This year’s season will have seen 22 races packed with action and impressive dominance from Max Verstappen and his Red Bull car.

The 2024 F1 season will begin on 29 February and run until 8 December with a record-breaking 24-race season. Pre-season testing will take place in Bahrain at the end of February, just a week before the opening race.

The first two races of the year in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia will be held on Saturday nights, with a shifted schedule due to the Muslim holy period of Ramadan, which begins on Sunday 10 March.

The holy event required the Saudi Arabian GP to be moved forward by a day and with back-to-back weekends, the decision was made to also race on Saturday in Bahrain to ensure there was enough time to move all freight to the next race.

The Chinese GP is also set to return to the F1 calendar for the first time since 2019. The race was previously cancelled in 2023 for a fourth consecutive year following strict COVID-19 measures in the country.

When is the next F1 race?

The F1 season finale for 2023 is here, with teams heading to the Yas Marina Circuit for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this Sunday, 26 November 2023. Although both world championships have been secured by Red Bull, there’s still many fights happening for positions before the end of the race.

There’s just five points separating fourth to sixth in the drivers’ championship with Carlos Sainz, Fernando Alonso and Lando Norris all hoping to secure the position in the standings. Mercedes and Ferrari will also be fighting for second place in the constructors’ championship with huge amounts of prize money still available to secure.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19

When does the 2023 F1 season end?

The F1 season officially comes to an end this weekend with the three-month winter break on the horizon. The Abu Dhabi GP is the final race on the 2023 calendar and is set to take place between Friday 24 - Sunday 26 November, with the race taking place at 1pm (GMT) on Sunday.

Ten rookie drivers will also take part in their first FP1 sessions at Abu Dhabi, with most teams set to complete the regulation for rookie test runs. This means the final grand prix of the year will see half the grid in FP1 made up of rookie drivers.

What is the 2024 F1 schedule

The 2024 F1 season will officially begin on 29 February in Bahrain, however pre-season testing will take place over three days from 21-23 February. Here’s the full calendar for all 24 races next year:

Date 

Event 

Location 

29 February–2 March 

Bahrain GP 

Sakhir 

7–9 March 

Saudi Arabian GP 

Jeddah 

22-24 March 

Australian GP 

Melbourne 

5-7 April 

Japanese GP 

Suzuka 

19-21 April 

Chinese GP 

Shanghai 

3-5 May 

Miami GP 

Miami 

17-19 May 

Emilia Romagna GP 

Imola 

24-26 May 

Monaco GP 

Monaco 

7-9 June 

Canadian GP 

Montreal 

21-23 June 

Spanish GP 

Barcelona 

28-30 June 

Austrian GP 

Spielberg 

5-7 July 

British GP 

Silverstone 

19-21 July 

Hungarian GP 

Budapest 

26-28 July 

Belgian GP 

Spa 

23-25 August 

Dutch GP 

Zandvoort 

30 August–1 September 

Italian GP 

Monza 

13-15 September 

Azerbaijan GP 

Baku 

20-22 September 

Singapore GP 

Singapore 

18-20 October 

United States GP 

Austin 

25-27 October 

Mexican GP 

Mexico City 

1-3 November 

Brazilian GP 

São Paulo 

21-23 November 

Las Vegas GP 

Las Vegas 

29 November–1 December 

Qatar GP 

Losail 

6-8 December 

Abu Dhabi GP 

Yas Marina 

The FIA, the F1 governing body, has made an effort to regionalise the schedule for the 2024 season in an attempt to make the sport more sustainable.

Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1, said: “I am delighted to announce the 2024 calendar with 24 races that will deliver an exciting season for our fans around the world. There is huge interest and continued demand for Formula 1, and I believe this calendar strikes the right balance between traditional races and new and existing venues.

Mohammed bin Sulayem, President, FIA, Stefano Domenicali, CEO, Formula 1

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Mohammed bin Sulayem, President, FIA, Stefano Domenicali, CEO, Formula 1

“I want to thank all of the promoters and partners for their support and effort to achieve this great schedule. Our journey to a more sustainable calendar will continue in the coming years as we further streamline operations as part of our Net Zero 2030 commitment.”

The Japanese GP has been moved from its usual September spot to April, giving this year's season an Asian leg towards the start of the year. The race, which is traditionally after the summer break, will move to the fourth round of 2024, just ahead of the Chinese GP.

With the Japanese GP making a move to the start of the year, the Azerbaijan GP in Baku will be moved to the second half of the year, taking place a week before the Singapore GP. The Qatar GP will also be moved to the penultimate race of the season which will help transport cars and equipment to Abu Dhabi for next year’s season finale and should also help with the heat issue faced by drivers this year.

shares
comments
Rebecca Braybrook
Why was refuelling banned in F1? History of refuelling and previous accidents

Formula 1

F1 safety car: What is the safety car and how does it work?

Formula 1

Las Vegas Grand Prix weather forecast - how cold will it be for the F1 race

Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

Russell: "Scrappy" F1 2023 "one of the worst seasons of my career"

F1 Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP

Norris rues “shit job” he is doing in F1 qualifying after Abu Dhabi Q3 slide

F1 Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP

"Weird" for Verstappen to claim F1 Abu Dhabi GP pole after struggles

F1 Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP

Leclerc: F1 Abu Dhabi GP front row a “big surprise” having feared Q1 exit

F1 Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP

How F1’s new cool customer vindicated his McLaren gamble

Plus
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP

Why a departing stalwart was perfectly suited to F1's most pragmatic team

Plus
Formula 1

How Las Vegas thriller exposed the real enemy of racing in Formula 1

Plus
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

The remaining scores to be settled in Abu Dhabi's F1 finale

Plus
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP

