When is the next F1 race and 2024 race calendar
With the F1 season quickly coming to an end, here’s a look at what races to expect next year.
The end of the Formula 1 season is quickly approaching, and many will be starting to look towards next year for their F1 fix. This year’s season will have seen 22 races packed with action and impressive dominance from Max Verstappen and his Red Bull car.
The 2024 F1 season will begin on 29 February and run until 8 December with a record-breaking 24-race season. Pre-season testing will take place in Bahrain at the end of February, just a week before the opening race.
The first two races of the year in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia will be held on Saturday nights, with a shifted schedule due to the Muslim holy period of Ramadan, which begins on Sunday 10 March.
The holy event required the Saudi Arabian GP to be moved forward by a day and with back-to-back weekends, the decision was made to also race on Saturday in Bahrain to ensure there was enough time to move all freight to the next race.
The Chinese GP is also set to return to the F1 calendar for the first time since 2019. The race was previously cancelled in 2023 for a fourth consecutive year following strict COVID-19 measures in the country.
When is the next F1 race?
The F1 season finale for 2023 is here, with teams heading to the Yas Marina Circuit for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this Sunday, 26 November 2023. Although both world championships have been secured by Red Bull, there’s still many fights happening for positions before the end of the race.
There’s just five points separating fourth to sixth in the drivers’ championship with Carlos Sainz, Fernando Alonso and Lando Norris all hoping to secure the position in the standings. Mercedes and Ferrari will also be fighting for second place in the constructors’ championship with huge amounts of prize money still available to secure.
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19
When does the 2023 F1 season end?
The F1 season officially comes to an end this weekend with the three-month winter break on the horizon. The Abu Dhabi GP is the final race on the 2023 calendar and is set to take place between Friday 24 - Sunday 26 November, with the race taking place at 1pm (GMT) on Sunday.
Ten rookie drivers will also take part in their first FP1 sessions at Abu Dhabi, with most teams set to complete the regulation for rookie test runs. This means the final grand prix of the year will see half the grid in FP1 made up of rookie drivers.
What is the 2024 F1 schedule
The 2024 F1 season will officially begin on 29 February in Bahrain, however pre-season testing will take place over three days from 21-23 February. Here’s the full calendar for all 24 races next year:
|
Date
|
Event
|
Location
|
29 February–2 March
|
Bahrain GP
|
Sakhir
|
7–9 March
|
Saudi Arabian GP
|
Jeddah
|
22-24 March
|
Australian GP
|
Melbourne
|
5-7 April
|
Japanese GP
|
Suzuka
|
19-21 April
|
Chinese GP
|
Shanghai
|
3-5 May
|
Miami GP
|
Miami
|
17-19 May
|
Emilia Romagna GP
|
Imola
|
24-26 May
|
Monaco GP
|
Monaco
|
7-9 June
|
Canadian GP
|
Montreal
|
21-23 June
|
Spanish GP
|
Barcelona
|
28-30 June
|
Austrian GP
|
Spielberg
|
5-7 July
|
British GP
|
Silverstone
|
19-21 July
|
Hungarian GP
|
Budapest
|
26-28 July
|
Belgian GP
|
Spa
|
23-25 August
|
Dutch GP
|
Zandvoort
|
30 August–1 September
|
Italian GP
|
Monza
|
13-15 September
|
Azerbaijan GP
|
Baku
|
20-22 September
|
Singapore GP
|
Singapore
|
18-20 October
|
United States GP
|
Austin
|
25-27 October
|
Mexican GP
|
Mexico City
|
1-3 November
|
Brazilian GP
|
São Paulo
|
21-23 November
|
Las Vegas GP
|
Las Vegas
|
29 November–1 December
|
Qatar GP
|
Losail
|
6-8 December
|
Abu Dhabi GP
|
Yas Marina
The FIA, the F1 governing body, has made an effort to regionalise the schedule for the 2024 season in an attempt to make the sport more sustainable.
Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1, said: “I am delighted to announce the 2024 calendar with 24 races that will deliver an exciting season for our fans around the world. There is huge interest and continued demand for Formula 1, and I believe this calendar strikes the right balance between traditional races and new and existing venues.
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Mohammed bin Sulayem, President, FIA, Stefano Domenicali, CEO, Formula 1
“I want to thank all of the promoters and partners for their support and effort to achieve this great schedule. Our journey to a more sustainable calendar will continue in the coming years as we further streamline operations as part of our Net Zero 2030 commitment.”
The Japanese GP has been moved from its usual September spot to April, giving this year's season an Asian leg towards the start of the year. The race, which is traditionally after the summer break, will move to the fourth round of 2024, just ahead of the Chinese GP.
With the Japanese GP making a move to the start of the year, the Azerbaijan GP in Baku will be moved to the second half of the year, taking place a week before the Singapore GP. The Qatar GP will also be moved to the penultimate race of the season which will help transport cars and equipment to Abu Dhabi for next year’s season finale and should also help with the heat issue faced by drivers this year.
Latest news
Russell: "Scrappy" F1 2023 "one of the worst seasons of my career"
Russell: "Scrappy" F1 2023 "one of the worst seasons of my career" Russell: "Scrappy" F1 2023 "one of the worst seasons of my career"
Norris rues “shit job” he is doing in F1 qualifying after Abu Dhabi Q3 slide
Norris rues “shit job” he is doing in F1 qualifying after Abu Dhabi Q3 slide Norris rues “shit job” he is doing in F1 qualifying after Abu Dhabi Q3 slide
"Weird" for Verstappen to claim F1 Abu Dhabi GP pole after struggles
"Weird" for Verstappen to claim F1 Abu Dhabi GP pole after struggles "Weird" for Verstappen to claim F1 Abu Dhabi GP pole after struggles
Leclerc: F1 Abu Dhabi GP front row a “big surprise” having feared Q1 exit
Leclerc: F1 Abu Dhabi GP front row a “big surprise” having feared Q1 exit Leclerc: F1 Abu Dhabi GP front row a “big surprise” having feared Q1 exit
How F1’s new cool customer vindicated his McLaren gamble
How F1’s new cool customer vindicated his McLaren gamble How F1’s new cool customer vindicated his McLaren gamble
Why a departing stalwart was perfectly suited to F1's most pragmatic team
Why a departing stalwart was perfectly suited to F1's most pragmatic team Why a departing stalwart was perfectly suited to F1's most pragmatic team
How Las Vegas thriller exposed the real enemy of racing in Formula 1
How Las Vegas thriller exposed the real enemy of racing in Formula 1 How Las Vegas thriller exposed the real enemy of racing in Formula 1
The remaining scores to be settled in Abu Dhabi's F1 finale
The remaining scores to be settled in Abu Dhabi's F1 finale The remaining scores to be settled in Abu Dhabi's F1 finale
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.