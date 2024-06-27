All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1 Austrian GP

What Perez is struggling with in the Red Bull F1 car

The Mexican thinks he has found answers to his extreme balance struggles with the Red Bull RB20 Formula 1 car

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Upd:
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

History threatens to repeat itself for Sergio Perez, but the struggling Red Bull Formula 1 driver believes he is starting to find answers for his car handling issues.

While nobody is expecting Perez to run team-mate Max Verstappen very close, the gaps in recent qualifying sessions and races are well beyond the Mexican veteran's true pace.

But that performance is going to have to be found quickly, because McLaren has now properly closed the gap, and Ferrari and Mercedes are following hot on Red Bull's heels too. That means any operational weaknesses - whether it be car or driver related - will now be relentlessly punished by the competition.

Perez's struggles aren't new, as he went through a similar rough patch this time last year before rallying towards the end of the 2023 campaign.

Just like last year, when Perez took pole, Miami was the last race he seemed at ease in the Red Bull, qualifying just two tenths off Verstappen.

But as Red Bull encountered a tougher run of bumpy circuits that exposed the RB20's main weakness, Perez was unable to drive around the issues as well as the Dutchman, qualifying 11th, 16th, and 16th across Imola, Monaco and Montreal.

Spain was a return to form for Red Bull on a more benign circuit, but the 34-year-old still only qualified eighth, which became 11th on the grid after a lingering grid penalty.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, in Parc Ferme

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, in Parc Ferme

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

And, while he has recently secured a contract extension, which has taken some pressure off, he will still need to up his game - and fast.

OPINION: The dangers of Red Bull re-signing Perez

Perez believes the Barcelona weekend has given him enough answers to do so and to explain why he struggled so much to keep his car balanced across different corner types and speeds, which is the holy grail of this generation of cars.

"I think I have understood a lot of things that happened over the weekend during the race," Perez said after finishing a minute behind winner Verstappen, having beaten the midfield Alpines to eighth.

"The balance was quite off on the soft tyres, so linked to the qualifying issues we had. We can come back strong.

"The problem I have at the moment is that I can't balance the car for all the speeds. I am struggling quite a bit in the medium to low-speed corners to be able to have the stability I need with the rotation [of the front tyres]."

In an attempt to solve those issues, Perez and his side of the garage experimented heavily with the set-up between FP1 and FP2, with him admitting afterwards that those trials had gone too far.

"We did some aggressive changes for the weekend, which I don't think worked, so we will review those," he added.

"We basically explored the car from FP1 to FP2, more than [winter] testing probably. We have never swung around so many things on set-up.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20, leaves the garage

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20, leaves the garage

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

"We were a bit desperate to try and find a balance, so we need to review all of that, but I see the light out of the tunnel."

Barcelona being part of a triple-header, which also includes this weekend's sprint event in Austria, offers Perez a chance to quickly move on and accelerate his learning, although it can also snowball in a negative way with limited time for practice or analysis.

"It is the best [thing] you can have, because you take this experience as a learning curve and run to the next one," he said bullishly. "There will be other challenges, it is a long season ahead. It is important to be able to keep our head down."

Read Also:

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Ricciardo thinks he has time to save RB F1 seat despite Marko comments
Next article Who should partner Gasly at Alpine in F1 2025? Our writers have their say

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Filip Cleeren
More from
Filip Cleeren
RB plans Ricciardo or Lawson call over F1 summer break

RB plans Ricciardo or Lawson call over F1 summer break

Formula 1
Austrian GP
RB plans Ricciardo or Lawson call over F1 summer break
Verstappen: Red Bull shouldn't accept being caught by F1 rivals as "normal"

Verstappen: Red Bull shouldn't accept being caught by F1 rivals as "normal"

Formula 1
Austrian GP
Verstappen: Red Bull shouldn't accept being caught by F1 rivals as "normal"
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp
Sergio Perez
More from
Sergio Perez
Perez handed Spanish GP grid drop after F1 Canada crash

Perez handed Spanish GP grid drop after F1 Canada crash

Formula 1
Spanish GP
Perez handed Spanish GP grid drop after F1 Canada crash
Horner: Perez needs to rebound from "horrible" weekend

Horner: Perez needs to rebound from "horrible" weekend

Formula 1
Canadian GP
Horner: Perez needs to rebound from "horrible" weekend
The three factors behind Verstappen overturning Perez's real Suzuka advantage

The three factors behind Verstappen overturning Perez's real Suzuka advantage

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Japanese GP
The three factors behind Verstappen overturning Perez's real Suzuka advantage
Red Bull Racing
More from
Red Bull Racing
Verstappen’s Austrian GP FP1 stoppage-then-resurgence explained

Verstappen’s Austrian GP FP1 stoppage-then-resurgence explained

Formula 1
Austrian GP
Verstappen’s Austrian GP FP1 stoppage-then-resurgence explained
2024 F1 Austrian GP sprint qualifying results: Verstappen takes sprint pole

2024 F1 Austrian GP sprint qualifying results: Verstappen takes sprint pole

Formula 1
Austrian GP
2024 F1 Austrian GP sprint qualifying results: Verstappen takes sprint pole
Why soon-to-depart Newey isn't Red Bull's only senior figure to miss

Why soon-to-depart Newey isn't Red Bull's only senior figure to miss

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Why soon-to-depart Newey isn't Red Bull's only senior figure to miss

Latest news

M-Sport: Sesks’ top fight WRC debut one of the strongest in a while

M-Sport: Sesks’ top fight WRC debut one of the strongest in a while

WRC WRC
Rally Poland
M-Sport: Sesks’ top fight WRC debut one of the strongest in a while
How Collet went from Indy NXT test to shock Formula E debut for ill Rowland

How Collet went from Indy NXT test to shock Formula E debut for ill Rowland

FE Formula E
Portland ePrix I
How Collet went from Indy NXT test to shock Formula E debut for ill Rowland
Evans demands action as spectator controlling issues cancel Rally Poland stages

Evans demands action as spectator controlling issues cancel Rally Poland stages

WRC WRC
Rally Poland
Evans demands action as spectator controlling issues cancel Rally Poland stages
The mid-season end of an era IndyCar takes on

The mid-season end of an era IndyCar takes on

INDY IndyCar
The mid-season end of an era IndyCar takes on

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Why soon-to-depart Newey isn't Red Bull's only senior figure to miss

Why soon-to-depart Newey isn't Red Bull's only senior figure to miss

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Why soon-to-depart Newey isn't Red Bull's only senior figure to miss
The one certainty that Alpine gets from Briatore's F1 return

The one certainty that Alpine gets from Briatore's F1 return

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Austrian GP
By Jonathan Noble
The one certainty that Alpine gets from Briatore's F1 return
Why an era-ending McLaren's pioneering traits couldn't halt Mansell's juggernaut

Why an era-ending McLaren's pioneering traits couldn't halt Mansell's juggernaut

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Why an era-ending McLaren's pioneering traits couldn't halt Mansell's juggernaut
The ruthless marker Norris laid down with his Verstappen squeeze at Barcelona

The ruthless marker Norris laid down with his Verstappen squeeze at Barcelona

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Spanish GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
The ruthless marker Norris laid down with his Verstappen squeeze at Barcelona
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe