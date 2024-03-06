Relaying information to the drivers on track is an important part of any session in Formula 1, and while driving at high speeds, the visual aid of a flag can be vitally important in quickly warning a driver to any issues or updates to the track conditions.

Marshal posts are dotted around the circuits in various locations where flags cans be used to give a driver an order or warning of a potential hazard or issue up ahead. Although flags are still common, coloured light panels are being used more and more.

Most people will be used to seeing the chequered and red flags during Formula 1 races but there are eight other flags that can be used during a session.

Why are flags used in F1?

Flags are used by marshals to communicate specific messages to the drivers. Each flag has a different meaning and will relay information to the drivers about things such as an upcoming risk or that the race has finished.

While flags are used in most motorsports to relay important information to drivers, there is no universal system, meaning that some series may use flags in a different way to others. However, most will use a standardised system making them easy to understand, for example the chequered flag is used across all series to signify the end of a session.

The FIA sanctions flags which cover championships such as Formula 1, WEC and WTCC, but are also adopted by other governing bodies such as Motorsport UK.

Flags used in Formula 1

Chequered flag Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Chequered Flag

The chequered flag is one of the most noticeable flags in many motorsport series. It is waved along the start/finish straight and marks the end of any session or race.

The chequered flag is waved until all the competing cars have crossed the finish line, this signals to the drivers that the session is over, and they must slow to a safe speed and return to the pitlane.

Red Flag

A red flag signals that a session has been suspended due to a serious accident or unsafe conditions due to situations like poor weather or a track malfunction. This tells drivers that they must significantly slow down and make their way back to the pitlane.

A red flag also serves as a warning to drivers that there could be an upcoming hazard on track, including service vehicles or other cars.

Drivers are prohibited from overtaking, due to safety reasons. If a race is restarted, drivers will line up at the end of the pitlane in the order prescribed by race control, which is commonly the order they were in as the red flag was waved.

While under red flag conditions, teams are allowed to make repairs to the cars, but must be like for like parts.

Marshals wave a yellow flag and deploy the Safety Car board Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Yellow Flag

A yellow flag is used to warn drivers of a hazard on or near the track. The meaning of a yellow flag also depends on whether there is a singular or double yellow flag being waved.

Both varieties of the flag indicate to drivers that they must reduce their speed and not overtake, with a single yellow flag indicating a hazard beside or partly on the track. A pair of yellow flags warns a driver that they need to be prepared to change direction or even stop because the upcoming hazard is fully or partly blocking the track.

The yellow flag also warns drivers that there is the potential for marshals to be on or near the circuit.

Drivers must obey yellow flag conditions until a green flag is displayed, which signals that the area is clear or the hazard has been removed. A driver can also be punished if they continue under race conditions when passing a yellow flag.

During a practice or qualifying session, a driver must prove they did not attempt to set a faster lap time through the effected area.

Green Flag

The green flag indicates that the track is clear and that any incident causing a yellow or red flag has been resolved. This flag tells drivers that a normal session has resumed, and they can increase their speed and proceed with any overtakes.

Marshals wave the blue flag Photo by: Sutton Images

Blue Flag

A blue flag in a race tells a driver that they are about to be lapped by a faster car that is looking to overtake. This means that the slower driver must allow the quicker car to pass and lap them at the next opportunity.

A blue flag can also be shown in practice and qualifying to tell drivers a faster car is approaching and is preparing to overtake. This will happen if a driver is running a cool down lap while another driver needs to pass on their flying lap.

It can also be used to warn a driver leaving the pitlane that a faster car is approaching on the track. A driver can risk being given a penalty if they ignore three successive blue flags.

Black and White Flag

A black and white flag warns a driver about unsportsmanlike behaviour. The flag sees both colours divided diagonally and is held motionless alongside a driver's number to indicate who has received the warning.

If a driver ignores the black and white flag and continues their behaviour, then they will face a penalty.

Black Flag

Black flags are rarely seen in Formula 1, but are used to tell a driver that they have been disqualified and must return back to the pits. This will only be waved at a driver following a decision from the race stewards.

The black flag will be waved, alongside the driver's number to indicate who has been disqualified.

The last black flag to be shown was the 2007 Canadian Grand Prix, where both Felipe Massa and Giancarlo Fisichella were disqualified for leaving the pitlane when the red light was still on.

Black and Orange Flag

The black and orange flag consists of a solid black background with an orange circle. The flag warns drivers that their car has damage or a mechanical issue which could be a potential danger to themselves or other drivers.

This tells drivers that they must return to the pit at the end of that lap. If the chief scrutineer is then satisfied that the team has resolved the issue, then the car will be allowed to rejoin the session.

White Flag

The white flag will be used to warn drivers that a slower vehicle is up ahead and could be a potential hazard. This could be a service vehicle or a medical car, which moves much slower than an F1 car.

A white flag can also be seen at the end of a practice session, where drivers will stop on the grid to practice a race start. This warns drivers going at full speed to begin to slow down and prepare for cars up ahead.

Marshals wave the yellow and red striped flags Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Yellow and Red Striped Flag

A yellow and red flag warns drivers of a change to the track surface. It is most commonly used to indicate a slippery surface, such as oil or water on the track following the flag.

This flag indicates to the driver that they need to reduce their speed and be aware that the tyre's grip could change. A yellow and red flag warns drivers to be careful in that section to avoid the risk of losing control of their car.

Light panels

Warning light panels were made mandatory in 2022 to help aid the use of flags. The panels are used to display a variety of information to drivers including whether a safety or virtual safety car has been deployed or if the pitlane is closed.

The light panels can also display weather status updates – such as telling the drivers if it is raining - which will help them adjust their driving. They can also be used to display flag information by flashing the colour of the flag being waved, such as a yellow or red flag warning.