Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / McLaren vows to improve risk-reward judgement after Russia loss
Formula 1 Special feature

What could have been: When Stewart turned down Ferrari's F1 advances

By:

Having established himself as a grand prix winner in his first two seasons of Formula 1, a disastrous 1967 campaign with BRM led to a meeting between Jackie Stewart and Ferrari. In an astute move, the Scot turned down the drive for 1968 and went on to become an unstoppable force with Ken Tyrrell

What could have been: When Stewart turned down Ferrari's F1 advances

Between 1968 and 1973 Jackie Stewart won 25 world championship races and three drivers' titles. Ferrari won just eight points-paying grands prix during that time, but things could have been different if plans for 1968 had gone the way Enzo Ferrari intended.

During his unsuccessful 1967 campaign with BRM, Stewart made what was supposed to be a secret visit to Maranello to talk about a possible deal.

"It was like Star Wars in comparison to any F1 operation everywhere else," recalls Stewart. "I was impressed, but I didn't know what to do, so I said I'd think about it.

"He wanted me to drive F2 as well as F1 and I said, 'I drive for Ken Tyrrell'. He said he'd give us the engines then if I wanted to drive the Matra, but he needed it red. I said it's blue, and we agreed it would be blue at the bottom and red on the top. That was a big deal."

Before anything was signed, Stewart travelled to Enna-Pergusa for a European F2 round with his Matra team-mate Jacky Ickx – who asked if he would accept the Ferrari offer. Stewart was shocked to discover that Ickx too had been approached.

"I said, 'Well in that case you should take the drive because I'm not going to take it'," says Stewart.

"I was already frightened about Ferrari. I knew of their reputation and history with drivers. Shell wanted me to do it and it was good money, but it was an instantaneous thing.

"I phoned Franco Gozzi and told him the deal was off. He said, 'But you shook Il Commendatore's hand'. And I said, 'Yes, and he shook mine, but now Jacky Ickx tells me that he's been offered my drive'. He said, 'There must be some mistake'. I said, 'Well, it's a mistake that tells me I shouldn't be driving for Ferrari'."

Stewart elected not to take up Ferrari's offer, leaving the path clear for Ickx - but it proved a blessing in disguise for the Belgian

Stewart elected not to take up Ferrari's offer, leaving the path clear for Ickx - but it proved a blessing in disguise for the Belgian

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Ickx did indeed go to Ferrari, while Stewart, Matra and Tyrrell joined forces, narrowly missing out on the 1968 F1 crown before dominating the following year. By the time Ferrari won its next title, Stewart had won two more championships with Tyrrell and retired. But what if he had signed?

Firstly, it's quite possible that, without Stewart, Ken Tyrrell would never have founded his eponymous team, meaning one of F1's great marques, not to mention cars such as the P34 six-wheeler, might not have existed.

PLUS: The secret Tyrrell that started an F1 dynasty 

Stewart's career might have been more tricky too. Rising star Ickx won the French GP in 1968 and team-mate Chris Amon led more laps than anyone other than Stewart and Graham Hill that season, but poor luck prevented a title challenge.

The 1969 season was a poor one for Ferrari with Chris Amon scoring its only podium – Ickx flourishing by moving for a season to Brabham – and while the 1970 312B was a better proposition than the March 701 Stewart was saddled with, Ferrari returnee Ickx couldn’t recover his points deficit to Jochen Rindt after the Lotus driver was killed at Monza.

Ickx's time at Ferrari after that was largely frustrating, but could Stewart have been a galvanising force in the way that Niki Lauda was after Stewart retired? It's impossible to say, but this is probably one of motorsport's what-ifs in which the driver made the right call.

Ferrari certainly struggled more without Stewart than Stewart did without Ferrari.

Three world titles with Tyrrell meant Stewart didn't have cause to regret turning down Ferrari

Three world titles with Tyrrell meant Stewart didn't have cause to regret turning down Ferrari

Photo by: Motorsport Images

shares
comments

Related video

McLaren vows to improve risk-reward judgement after Russia loss

Previous article

McLaren vows to improve risk-reward judgement after Russia loss
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 Turkish GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

17 h
2
Formula 1

Why Mercedes' Istanbul edge is both stronger and weaker than it seems

13 h
3
Formula 1

Pirelli fears Turkish GP tyre choice 'too aggressive'

15 h
4
Formula 1

Mercedes: Overtaking in Turkey ‘tougher than we would like’

55 min
5
Formula 1

Mercedes explains why it didn’t give Hamilton full F1 power unit change

21 h
Latest news
What could have been: When Stewart turned down Ferrari's F1 advances
F1

What could have been: When Stewart turned down Ferrari's F1 advances

10m
McLaren vows to improve risk-reward judgement after Russia loss
F1

McLaren vows to improve risk-reward judgement after Russia loss

40m
Mercedes: Overtaking in Turkey ‘tougher than we would like’
F1

Mercedes: Overtaking in Turkey ‘tougher than we would like’

55m
Why Mercedes' Istanbul edge is both stronger and weaker than it seems Plus
F1

Why Mercedes' Istanbul edge is both stronger and weaker than it seems

13 h
Pirelli fears Turkish GP tyre choice 'too aggressive'
F1

Pirelli fears Turkish GP tyre choice 'too aggressive'

15 h
Latest videos
What Are F1 Simulation Tools and How Do Teams Use Them? 10:18
Formula 1
Oct 7, 2021

What Are F1 Simulation Tools and How Do Teams Use Them?

Red Bull reveals Honda thank you livery for Turkish GP 00:47
Formula 1
Oct 7, 2021

Red Bull reveals Honda thank you livery for Turkish GP

The Driver Problem That Formula 1 Can't Ignore Much Longer 06:54
Formula 1
Oct 6, 2021

The Driver Problem That Formula 1 Can't Ignore Much Longer

What It Takes To Become An F1 Driver 06:11
Formula 1
Oct 6, 2021

What It Takes To Become An F1 Driver

Kevin Turner talks about McLaren’s return to the top of the podium at Monza 08:41
Formula 1
Oct 6, 2021

Kevin Turner talks about McLaren’s return to the top of the podium at Monza

More
Kevin Turner
The rise and fall of Lotus as an F1 superpower Plus
Formula 1

The rise and fall of Lotus as an F1 superpower

Top 10 Lotus F1 cars ranked: 49, 72, 79 and more
Formula 1

Top 10 Lotus F1 cars ranked: 49, 72, 79 and more

Magazine: McLaren's F1 resurgence, MotoGP Americas and WRC Finland
General

Magazine: McLaren's F1 resurgence, MotoGP Americas and WRC Finland

Ferrari More
Ferrari
Sainz set for Turkish GP grid penalty with upgraded F1 hybrid system Turkish GP
Formula 1

Sainz set for Turkish GP grid penalty with upgraded F1 hybrid system

The ill-fated Italian ace rendered an outsider at Ferrari Plus
Formula 1

The ill-fated Italian ace rendered an outsider at Ferrari

Ferrari reluctant to quantify time gain in upgraded F1 power unit Russian GP
Formula 1

Ferrari reluctant to quantify time gain in upgraded F1 power unit

Trending Today

F1 Turkish GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Turkish GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Why Mercedes' Istanbul edge is both stronger and weaker than it seems Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Mercedes' Istanbul edge is both stronger and weaker than it seems

Pirelli fears Turkish GP tyre choice 'too aggressive'
Formula 1 Formula 1

Pirelli fears Turkish GP tyre choice 'too aggressive'

Mercedes: Overtaking in Turkey ‘tougher than we would like’
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes: Overtaking in Turkey ‘tougher than we would like’

Mercedes explains why it didn’t give Hamilton full F1 power unit change
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes explains why it didn’t give Hamilton full F1 power unit change

McLaren vows to improve risk-reward judgement after Russia loss
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren vows to improve risk-reward judgement after Russia loss

What could have been: When Stewart turned down Ferrari's F1 advances
Formula 1 Formula 1

What could have been: When Stewart turned down Ferrari's F1 advances

F1 Turkish GP: Hamilton tops FP2 from Leclerc with Verstappen in fifth
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Turkish GP: Hamilton tops FP2 from Leclerc with Verstappen in fifth

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Mercedes' Istanbul edge is both stronger and weaker than it seems Plus

Why Mercedes' Istanbul edge is both stronger and weaker than it seems

Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton dominated the opening day of action for the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix, on the Istanbul circuit’s much improved track surface. But the Black Arrows squad’s position isn’t quite what it seems. Here’s why

Formula 1
13 h
The rise and fall of Lotus as an F1 superpower Plus

The rise and fall of Lotus as an F1 superpower

On 8 October 1961, Innes Ireland claimed victory at the United States Grand Prix to herald the true arrival of a new Formula 1 giant. While Team Lotus endured plenty of highs and lows until the team folded over three decades later, Colin Chapman's squad made F1 history and helped shape the championship

Formula 1
21 h
How Seidl enacted his recovery plan to bring McLaren back to F1 victory Plus

How Seidl enacted his recovery plan to bring McLaren back to F1 victory

McLaren ended a nine-year Formula 1 win drought with a stunning 1-2 finish at last month’s Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix. As the latest step on a remarkable path of recovery from the bottom of the grid, team principal Andreas Seidl has mapped out even greater feats for the future

Formula 1
Oct 8, 2021
The cash conundrum behind F1’s latest calendar choices Plus

The cash conundrum behind F1’s latest calendar choices

Liberty Media's assurance that any new races joining the calendar must add excitement and value for the fans, the teams and Formula 1 overall has been tested by multiple factors all dictated by the COVID-19 pandemic. But with one eye on the balance sheet, is F1 going against its pledges with its latest plans?

Formula 1
Oct 7, 2021
F1 2021's final seven races: Where Red Bull or Mercedes is the favourite Plus

F1 2021's final seven races: Where Red Bull or Mercedes is the favourite

OPINION: Formula 1’s current campaign is the closest the championship has witnessed in five years, with Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes narrowly leading Max Verstappen and Red Bull with seven races left. Here’s how those venues favour the title protagonists

Formula 1
Oct 6, 2021
Why re-energised Vettel isn’t just making an impact at Aston Martin Plus

Why re-energised Vettel isn’t just making an impact at Aston Martin

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel is a man reborn at Aston Martin – and, like Lewis Hamilton, is determined to use his profile to put equality and social justice at the top of the agenda. OLEG KARPOV examines how Vettel is helping the Silverstone team transform itself into a winner, while striving to make himself a better driver and a better person

Formula 1
Oct 5, 2021
The ill-fated Italian ace rendered an outsider at Ferrari Plus

The ill-fated Italian ace rendered an outsider at Ferrari

Anointed as Italy’s next great racing hero after the tragic death of Alberto Ascari, Luigi Musso was pushed out of favour at Ferrari by Peter Collins and Mike Hawthorn. NIGEL ROEBUCK recalls a troubled soul…

Formula 1
Oct 3, 2021
The magic moments of modern racing's foremost all-rounder Plus

The magic moments of modern racing's foremost all-rounder

From Champ Car to Formula 1, NASCAR, back to IndyCar and now plying his trade in sportscars, Juan Pablo Montoya's career is remarkable for its versatility. Here, the Colombian reflects on 10 of his most significant moments along the way

Formula 1
Oct 2, 2021

Latest news

What could have been: When Stewart turned down Ferrari's F1 advances
Formula 1 Formula 1

What could have been: When Stewart turned down Ferrari's F1 advances

McLaren vows to improve risk-reward judgement after Russia loss
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren vows to improve risk-reward judgement after Russia loss

Mercedes: Overtaking in Turkey ‘tougher than we would like’
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes: Overtaking in Turkey ‘tougher than we would like’

Why Mercedes' Istanbul edge is both stronger and weaker than it seems Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Mercedes' Istanbul edge is both stronger and weaker than it seems

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.