Previous / 10 things we learned from F1's 2021 French GP
Formula 1 / French GP News

Explained: What caused Ferrari's F1 French GP nightmare

By:

Ferrari slumped to its first non-score of the 2021 Formula 1 season at the French Grand Prix, in a race Charles Leclerc labelled one the most difficult of his career.

Explained: What caused Ferrari’s F1 French GP nightmare

Neither Leclerc nor Carlos Sainz Jr were able to keep their tyres alive long enough to match the lap times of their rivals, and their pace drop off and need for extra stops saw them slump to outside the top ten.

But while Ferrari was not alone in suffering more degradation in the French GP than expected, the Maranello outfit definitely felt things much worse than the opposition.

And that has left the squad chasing answers as to why its SF21 car, which had taken pole position in Monaco and Baku, was left fighting at the back of the midfield pack.

The root cause of Ferrari's tyre degradation issue appears to revolve around the management of its front tyres.

The team has found that the fronts of the SF21 tend to warm up quickly and operate in a very narrow temperature window.

Such a characteristic can be great for a qualifying lap – especially at slow speed tracks like Monaco and Baku where tyre warm up is a big factor.

However, over a long race, where the tyre temperatures steadily rise, it means they can fall out of the other side and that triggers trouble.

It is a trait we've seen all season, with Ferrari proving to be quick in qualifying but not always managing to covert that in to race pace.

Sainz said after the Paul Ricard race: "It's been a tendency, and I'm not going to lie. It's something that it's been in the back of our minds going a bit into every race.

"We know we tend to struggle a bit more in the races than in qualifying. But I must say that there's also been a couple of weekends this year where this issue hasn't appeared.

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

"For example, in Barcelona the race pace wasn't an issue. It is also clear that we have a very narrow window of working range on our front tyres, so we tend to struggle a lot more with graining or with front wear than our competitors.

"So now it is about trying to understand why we have this such a narrow window, and why do we struggle more with this front tyre when compared to our competitors.

"I'm sure the whole team will go back tonight to the factory and from tomorrow we will be working extremely hard to try and address it because it's evident, and it's obvious. You don't need to be a genius to see that we are clearly struggling."

Several factors were at play to make the circumstances of the French GP so hard for Ferrari.

As a track with higher speed corners, Paul Ricard puts more energy through the tyres than venues like Monaco and Baku, so keeping tyre temperatures under control is harder.

Furthermore, the rain that came on Saturday night and Sunday morning washed away much of the rubber that had been put down by cars earlier in the weekend.

It meant a 'green' track surface for the race that had considerable less grip – which is always a trigger for higher than normal degradation, plus graining, as cars slide more. Sainz experienced first hand just how much less grip there was than expected when he slid off the track on his way to the grid.

Ferrari's problem with the front tyres also seems to be something that cannot be eradicated through simple setup changes.

Team principal Mattia Binotto thinks the solution is something that can only be sorted in the medium to long term, with some major car component tweaks.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

"Can we address it with a simple development on the current car? I think we may improve the situation but to solve it, I think we need to have some hardware change, like for example the rims, which is not possible [due to the] regulation," he said.

"I think it's more important for us at that stage to try to understand and address it for next year. I think that this issue may happen again at some races, but not all tracks. It is track and weather conditions related, but we need to prepare ourselves to face such situations in the future and at least try to mitigate the problem, since it will happen again."

The reference to the wheel rims is especially interesting, as it all but confirms that Ferrari is simply overheating its front tyres.

Modern wheel rims, which have been homologated for this year so could only be changed by burning tokens, are incredibly complex.

Teams use them for both aerodynamic effect and air flow to help better manage the tyre temperatures.

In Ferrari's case, it may be that it has gone too far in chasing aerodynamic gains over heat extraction – meaning the rim, and therefore the tyres, are getting hotter than the team would like.

But while Ferrari knows what went wrong in France, it now faces an intense few days to work out why it was so bad and what it can do to prevent a repeat.

Binotto said: "We need to go back, analyse the data have a brainstorming, and do some simulations. I think that will be part of the homework that we need to do."

But it knows that guaranteeing no repeat in Austria this weekend will be too much to ask.

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 French GP

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 French GP
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Why Verstappen wasn't punished for breaching track limits protocol French GP
Formula 1

Why Verstappen wasn't punished for breaching track limits protocol

Abu Dhabi approves new layout plan for F1 track to improve racing
Formula 1

Abu Dhabi approves new layout plan for F1 track to improve racing

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness Plus
Formula 1

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness

Ferrari More
Ferrari
How Britain’s lost Ferrari star epitomised a bygone F1 era Plus
Formula 1

How Britain’s lost Ferrari star epitomised a bygone F1 era

Leclerc explains front-end struggles behind qualifying "disaster" French GP
Formula 1

Leclerc explains front-end struggles behind qualifying "disaster"

How Ferrari has managed to keep proving Leclerc wrong French GP
Formula 1

How Ferrari has managed to keep proving Leclerc wrong

French Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

French Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The French GP was a weekend decided by tiny margins both at the front of the field, as Red Bull inflicted a comeback defeat on Mercedes, and in the battle for the minor points places. That's reflected in our driver ratings, where several drivers came close to a maximum score

Formula 1
7h
How Red Bull took French GP "payback" on a day of Mercedes mistakes Plus

How Red Bull took French GP "payback" on a day of Mercedes mistakes

The French GP has been a stronghold for Mercedes since Paul Ricard's return to the calendar in 2018. But that all changed on Sunday, as a clever two-stop strategy guided Red Bull's Max Verstappen to make a race-winning pass on the penultimate lap - for once leaving Mercedes to experience the pain of late defeat it has so often inflicted on Red Bull

Formula 1
9h
The new age of sponsorship facilitated by F1’s relevancy push Plus

The new age of sponsorship facilitated by F1’s relevancy push

The age of the high-profile title sponsor is over, says JONATHAN NOBLE, but Formula 1’s commitment to technological innovation is attracting high-tech partners

Formula 1
Jun 20, 2021
How Britain’s lost Ferrari star epitomised a bygone F1 era Plus

How Britain’s lost Ferrari star epitomised a bygone F1 era

The 1956 Italian Grand Prix was over for Juan Manuel Fangio, along with his hopes of winning the world championship – until his Ferrari team-mate (and title rival) voluntarily surrendered his own car so Fangio could continue. NIGEL ROEBUCK recalls Peter Collins, a remarkable sportsman

Formula 1
Jun 19, 2021
The 'surprise' Mercedes time that puts F1's victory fight back on a knife-edge in France Plus

The 'surprise' Mercedes time that puts F1's victory fight back on a knife-edge in France

Red Bull led the way after the first two practice sessions for the 2021 French Grand Prix, but only just ahead of Mercedes. There was all the usual practice skulduggery complicating the performance picture, but one aspect seen at the world champion squad gave it a ‘surprise’ lift, as it looks to leave its street-circuit struggles firmly in the past

Formula 1
Jun 18, 2021
How Ferrari got its F1 recovery plan working Plus

How Ferrari got its F1 recovery plan working

After its worst campaign in 40 years, the famous Italian team had to bounce back in 2021 – and it appears to be delivering. Although it concedes the pole positions in Monaco and Baku paint a somewhat misleading picture of its competitiveness, the team is heading into the 2022 rules revamp on much stronger footing to go for wins again

Formula 1
Jun 18, 2021
The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness Plus

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness

Long-awaited wins for ex-Formula 1 drivers Marcus Ericsson and Kevin Magnussen in IndyCar and IMSA last weekend gave F1 a reminder of what it is missing. But with the new rules aimed at levelling the playing field, there’s renewed optimism that more drivers can have a rewarding result when their day of days comes

Formula 1
Jun 17, 2021
The figures Red Bull and Mercedes can't afford to see again in F1 2021 Plus

The figures Red Bull and Mercedes can't afford to see again in F1 2021

OPINION: An interloper squad got amongst the title contenders during Formula 1’s street-circuit mini-break, where Red Bull left with the points lead in both championships. But, as the campaign heads back to purpose-built venues once again, how the drivers of the two top teams compare in one crucial area will be a major factor in deciding which squad stays in or retakes the top spot

Formula 1
Jun 16, 2021

