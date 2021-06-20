Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Bottas believes his angry radio message in French GP didn't go too far
Formula 1 / French GP News

Sainz: Ferrari’s F1 tyre degradation twice as bad as rivals in France

By:

Carlos Sainz Jr says Ferrari must work to understand its tyre struggles in Sunday’s Formula 1 French Grand Prix, believing his degradation was twice as bad as the cars around him.

Sainz: Ferrari’s F1 tyre degradation twice as bad as rivals in France

Sainz qualified as the leading midfield driver in fifth place on Saturday, and was able to retain the position through the opening stint of the race on the soft compound tyre.

But after being undercut by team-mate Charles Leclerc and McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo in the pits, Sainz began to slip back as he struggled with his tyres, losing positions to Lando Norris, Pierre Gasly, Fernando Alonso, Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll through the second stint.

It ultimately left Sainz 11th at the chequered flag, with Leclerc one lap down on the leaders in 16th after switching to a two-stop strategy due to a similar issue.

“It’s quite clear, quite evident that today we must have got something really wrong to be so far off the pace,” Sainz said after the race.

“It’s a limitation that has appeared in some of the races where we really struggled with the front tyres with with graining, with degradation, two times as much as our competitors.

“Cars that yesterday we were half a second quicker, like the McLarens, or three tenths quicker. I don't remember - today, towards the end of the race, they were two seconds faster per lap.

“So it's clear that we have a limitation with tyres, with the way we we operate the tyres. It is something that we will need to analyse, something we need to try and get better through the season.”

Sainz said he felt that “something was not quite right” early in the race, and did not think that the team could have done much different with strategy to remedy the issue.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF21 , leads Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT02, and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF21 , leads Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT02, and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21

Photo by: Drew Gibson / Motorsport Images

“The problem is when you have so much degradation like we had today, you have no margin with strategy,” Sainz said.

“You have no margin with defending, it's not like we are the quickest on the straights either.

“But today we were really, really far off the pace. We simply degraded the tyres two times as much as the others.

“This is just something that we need to understand. Because I think at the moment, this one definitely caught us by surprise.”

Leclerc stopped three laps earlier than Sainz and was initially able to get the undercut, only to struggle in a similar way and slip down the order.

“It's been one of the most difficult races of my time in Formula 1,” Leclerc said.

“I've been just struggling massively. I think both of the cars were struggling massively. We had like five, six laps on the tyres where we were quite good, and we were competitive, and then even though we were trying to take care of the tyres, they were degrading so much.

“On my side, we tried a second stop towards the end. We knew that we will be out of points anyway, so we just went for another stop.

“But then obviously it was quite tricky, because we were with blue flags and things like that. It was just a very bad race for us. So we need to understand."

shares
comments
Bottas believes his angry radio message in French GP didn't go too far

Previous article

Bottas believes his angry radio message in French GP didn't go too far
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 French Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins from Hamilton at Paul Ricard

1h
2
Formula 1

FIA explains why Perez escaped F1 track limits penalty in France

1h
3
Formula 1

Mission Winnow logos removed from Ferrari F1 cars for EU races

2d
4
Formula 1

French GP: Verstappen passes Hamilton to win after start error

1h
5
Formula 1

Bottas believes his angry radio message in French GP didn't go too far

20min
Latest news
Sainz: Ferrari’s F1 tyre degradation twice as bad as rivals in France
F1

Sainz: Ferrari’s F1 tyre degradation twice as bad as rivals in France

2m
Bottas believes his angry radio message in French GP didn't go too far
F1

Bottas believes his angry radio message in French GP didn't go too far

20m
Mercedes had "no choice" but to pit Bottas first in French GP
F1

Mercedes had "no choice" but to pit Bottas first in French GP

1h
FIA explains why Perez escaped F1 track limits penalty in France
F1

FIA explains why Perez escaped F1 track limits penalty in France

1h
Hamilton: Sticking to one-stop strategy only chance to beat Verstappen
F1

Hamilton: Sticking to one-stop strategy only chance to beat Verstappen

1h
Latest videos
The BANNED F1 Tyre Tricks Teams Have Been Using To Fool Pirelli | Formula 1 2021 04:35
Formula 1
Jun 19, 2021

The BANNED F1 Tyre Tricks Teams Have Been Using To Fool Pirelli | Formula 1 2021

Brake Magic, Different Wings & More | 2021 Azerbaijan GP F1 Race Debrief 12:09
Formula 1
Jun 9, 2021

Brake Magic, Different Wings & More | 2021 Azerbaijan GP F1 Race Debrief

How Red Bull Avoided Flexi-Wing Protests At Azerbaijan Grand Prix 04:28
Formula 1
Jun 9, 2021

How Red Bull Avoided Flexi-Wing Protests At Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Formula 1: Mercedes' 04:04
Formula 1
Jun 7, 2021

Formula 1: Mercedes' "magic button" explained

F1 Fast Facts: Azerbaijan GP 03:02
Formula 1
Jun 4, 2021

F1 Fast Facts: Azerbaijan GP

Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Mercedes had "no choice" but to pit Bottas first in French GP French GP
Formula 1

Mercedes had "no choice" but to pit Bottas first in French GP

Hamilton: Sticking to one-stop strategy only chance to beat Verstappen French GP
Formula 1

Hamilton: Sticking to one-stop strategy only chance to beat Verstappen

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Plus
Formula 1

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The new age of sponsorship facilitated by F1’s relevancy push Plus

The new age of sponsorship facilitated by F1’s relevancy push

The age of the high-profile title sponsor is over, says JONATHAN NOBLE, but Formula 1’s commitment to technological innovation is attracting high-tech partners

Formula 1
5h
How Britain’s lost Ferrari star epitomised a bygone F1 era Plus

How Britain’s lost Ferrari star epitomised a bygone F1 era

The 1956 Italian Grand Prix was over for Juan Manuel Fangio, along with his hopes of winning the world championship – until his Ferrari team-mate (and title rival) voluntarily surrendered his own car so Fangio could continue. NIGEL ROEBUCK recalls Peter Collins, a remarkable sportsman

Formula 1
Jun 19, 2021
The 'surprise' Mercedes time that puts F1's victory fight back on a knife-edge in France Plus

The 'surprise' Mercedes time that puts F1's victory fight back on a knife-edge in France

Red Bull led the way after the first two practice sessions for the 2021 French Grand Prix, but only just ahead of Mercedes. There was all the usual practice skulduggery complicating the performance picture, but one aspect seen at the world champion squad gave it a ‘surprise’ lift, as it looks to leave its street-circuit struggles firmly in the past

Formula 1
Jun 18, 2021
How Ferrari got its F1 recovery plan working Plus

How Ferrari got its F1 recovery plan working

After its worst campaign in 40 years, the famous Italian team had to bounce back in 2021 – and it appears to be delivering. Although it concedes the pole positions in Monaco and Baku paint a somewhat misleading picture of its competitiveness, the team is heading into the 2022 rules revamp on much stronger footing to go for wins again

Formula 1
Jun 18, 2021
The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness Plus

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness

Long-awaited wins for ex-Formula 1 drivers Marcus Ericsson and Kevin Magnussen in IndyCar and IMSA last weekend gave F1 a reminder of what it is missing. But with the new rules aimed at levelling the playing field, there’s renewed optimism that more drivers can have a rewarding result when their day of days comes

Formula 1
Jun 17, 2021
The figures Red Bull and Mercedes can't afford to see again in F1 2021 Plus

The figures Red Bull and Mercedes can't afford to see again in F1 2021

OPINION: An interloper squad got amongst the title contenders during Formula 1’s street-circuit mini-break, where Red Bull left with the points lead in both championships. But, as the campaign heads back to purpose-built venues once again, how the drivers of the two top teams compare in one crucial area will be a major factor in deciding which squad stays in or retakes the top spot

Formula 1
Jun 16, 2021
Why Alfa's boss is ready for the task of securing a stronger F1 future Plus

Why Alfa's boss is ready for the task of securing a stronger F1 future

Two tenth places in recent races have lifted Alfa Romeo to the head of Formula 1's 'Class C' battle in 2021, but longer-term the Swiss-based squad has far loftier ambitions. With the new 2022 rules set to level out the playing field, team boss Frederic Vasseur has good reason to be optimistic, as he explained to Autosport in an exclusive interview

Formula 1
Jun 15, 2021
How Barnard’s revolutionary McLaren transformed F1 car construction Plus

How Barnard’s revolutionary McLaren transformed F1 car construction

The MP4/1 was pioneering by choice, but a McLaren by chance. STUART CODLING relates the tangled (carbonfibre) weaves which led to the creation of one of motor racing’s defining cars

Formula 1
Jun 15, 2021

Trending Today

F1 French Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins from Hamilton at Paul Ricard
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 French Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins from Hamilton at Paul Ricard

FIA explains why Perez escaped F1 track limits penalty in France
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA explains why Perez escaped F1 track limits penalty in France

Mission Winnow logos removed from Ferrari F1 cars for EU races
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mission Winnow logos removed from Ferrari F1 cars for EU races

French GP: Verstappen passes Hamilton to win after start error
Formula 1 Formula 1

French GP: Verstappen passes Hamilton to win after start error

Bottas believes his angry radio message in French GP didn't go too far
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas believes his angry radio message in French GP didn't go too far

Williams becoming "the team where drivers want to go to"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams becoming "the team where drivers want to go to"

Mercedes had "no choice" but to pit Bottas first in French GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes had "no choice" but to pit Bottas first in French GP

German MotoGP: Marquez seals emotional first win since injury comeback
MotoGP MotoGP

German MotoGP: Marquez seals emotional first win since injury comeback

Latest news

Sainz: Ferrari’s F1 tyre degradation twice as bad as rivals in France
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz: Ferrari’s F1 tyre degradation twice as bad as rivals in France

Bottas believes his angry radio message in French GP didn't go too far
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas believes his angry radio message in French GP didn't go too far

Mercedes had "no choice" but to pit Bottas first in French GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes had "no choice" but to pit Bottas first in French GP

FIA explains why Perez escaped F1 track limits penalty in France
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA explains why Perez escaped F1 track limits penalty in France

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.