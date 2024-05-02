All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1 Miami GP

Stella: McLaren can catch Red Bull in next 12 months if it maintains F1 gains

Andrea Stella believes McLaren can catch Formula 1 championship leaders Red Bull if it can replicate last year's development trajectory over the next 12 months.

Jake Boxall-Legge Oleg Karpov
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

McLaren has enjoyed something of a renaissance under Stella's leadership following a difficult start to the 2023 season, scoring just 14 points in the opening five rounds. Heavy revisions to last year's MCL60 chassis, which came to life during the Austrian GP weekend, ensured that the team returned to challenging for poles and podium finishes.

This rate of development continued and, building on that for 2024, McLaren has consolidated its position in the upper half of the field - and has scored 96 points in the same frame of reference, 82 more than last year.

Stella explained that the focus was on maintaining that rate of development and, if it does so, he believes the Woking squad can realistically battle against Red Bull for honours in 2025.

"I think overall, if we take the 12-month period, we have developed more than anybody else. I think Red Bull did not develop very much last year. Clearly, they were working quite a lot in the background because they innovated the car dramatically," Stella reflected.

"To innovate the car like they did - it takes months of redesign. They were doing all this work, and then when they came with a new car, it was a big step.

"So even if we lost some ground, I think we lost some ground because we gained so much ground before and while they were not developing.

"That's why I think we need to look at things over the long period. Over the long period, we are in a strong trajectory. For me, this is also what we say internally: if we keep this trajectory of development for the next 12 months, then why not? We may reach Red Bull."

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

McLaren will introduce a series of updates at this weekend's Miami Grand Prix, although Stella concedes that they will not be as wide-ranging as some of the packages introduced last season.

Regardless, he believes that these will present a "decent step" per the team's current simulation, assuming the team's current correlation with the real world remains strong.

"We're going to have some upgrades in Miami, let's see how they perform. Then, like for everyone, there's a lot of people at the factory that are all focused on generating developments and it's always a battle of development.

Read Also:

"That's the real job in Formula 1, just constantly improve cars. That's what we have to do.

"This upgrade will not be as big as the two that we had delivered last year in Austria and Singapore. But it should be a decent step, it should be noticeable. If things correlate with our expectation, with the wind tunnel numbers, for instance, and with the computer simulation.

"It's always a big if. Because even if the hit rate of this correlation has been good over the last 12 months, there's always possible surprises."

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article US Congressman asks if F1’s Andretti block is a “money grab”
Next article How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Jake Boxall-Legge
More from
Jake Boxall-Legge
Honda 2026 F1 project going "according to plan" with electrical power initial focus

Honda 2026 F1 project going "according to plan" with electrical power initial focus

Formula 1
Miami GP
Honda 2026 F1 project going "according to plan" with electrical power initial focus
How 2025's planned F1 points system stacks up against other eras

How 2025's planned F1 points system stacks up against other eras

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Miami GP
How 2025's planned F1 points system stacks up against other eras
Did F1's new sprint format work?

Did F1's new sprint format work?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Did F1's new sprint format work?
Red Bull Racing
More from
Red Bull Racing
Adrian Newey to leave Red Bull - chief technical officer’s F1 career highlights

Adrian Newey to leave Red Bull - chief technical officer’s F1 career highlights

Formula 1
Adrian Newey to leave Red Bull - chief technical officer’s F1 career highlights
Newey free to join F1 rival in 2025, Red Bull warned of “unmitigated disaster”

Newey free to join F1 rival in 2025, Red Bull warned of “unmitigated disaster”

Formula 1
Newey free to join F1 rival in 2025, Red Bull warned of “unmitigated disaster”
How big a blow is Newey's exit to Red Bull?

How big a blow is Newey's exit to Red Bull?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Miami GP
How big a blow is Newey's exit to Red Bull?

Latest news

Bird undergoes surgery as Barnard steps in at McLaren for Formula E Berlin races

Bird undergoes surgery as Barnard steps in at McLaren for Formula E Berlin races

FE Formula E
Monaco ePrix
Bird undergoes surgery as Barnard steps in at McLaren for Formula E Berlin races
Hulkenberg: Seidl driving factor in my Audi F1 deal

Hulkenberg: Seidl driving factor in my Audi F1 deal

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP
Hulkenberg: Seidl driving factor in my Audi F1 deal
What is an F1 pay driver? All to know about the controversial tag

What is an F1 pay driver? All to know about the controversial tag

F1 Formula 1
What is an F1 pay driver? All to know about the controversial tag
How Fittipaldi helped guide Senna on his path to F1 glory

How Fittipaldi helped guide Senna on his path to F1 glory

F1 Formula 1
How Fittipaldi helped guide Senna on his path to F1 glory

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Autosport Staff
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death
How Senna continues to improve lives in Brazil 30 years after his death

How Senna continues to improve lives in Brazil 30 years after his death

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
How Senna continues to improve lives in Brazil 30 years after his death
How big a blow is Newey's exit to Red Bull?

How big a blow is Newey's exit to Red Bull?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Miami GP
By Jonathan Noble
How big a blow is Newey's exit to Red Bull?
The Dallas F1 crash that demonstrated Senna's total self-belief

The Dallas F1 crash that demonstrated Senna's total self-belief

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
The Dallas F1 crash that demonstrated Senna's total self-belief
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe