Subscribe
Previous / Mercedes: Positivity "cascading" into F1 team following W14 upgrades Next / Perez: “We got it wrong” on F1 tyre call in latest Q3 miss at Canadian GP
Formula 1 / Canadian GP News

Jacques Villeneuve hits out at abuse over Leclerc F1 helmet tribute

Jacques Villeneuve has hit out at the abuse he received over the dispute surrounding Charles Leclerc using a tribute to his father's helmet design at Formula 1's Canadian Grand Prix.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Jacques Villeneuve

On Friday, Leclerc revealed a tribute helmet sporting the iconic red and black colour scheme used by former Ferrari driver Gilles Villeneuve, after whom the Canadian Grand Prix venue was named.

But Leclerc's announcement surprised the Villeneuve family as neither the Ferrari driver nor his management had asked the family for permission.

After talks between Leclerc and Villeneuve's sister Melanie, who controls her late father's image rights, the issue was settled, and Leclerc was cleared to use the design from Saturday onwards.

But before the true nature of the issue was made public, 1997 world champion Villeneuve received a barrage of abuse on social media after being perceived to deny Leclerc the right to honour his father, who died in qualifying for the 1982 Belgian Grand Prix.

On his social media channels, the former Williams and BAR-Honda driver posted a message to "clarify the situation regarding the recent incident where some individuals felt the need to insult me and my family over Charles Leclerc using my dad's helmet."

Villeneuve lamented that the incident was made to look worse than it was by certain media and social media commenters, as the dispute was settled cordially.

"Unfortunately, the incident was blown out of proportion, turning it into an unnecessary controversy," he added.

Tribute helmet of Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Tribute helmet of Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Photo by: Ferrari

Leclerc invited the Villeneuve family to the circuit and posed for pictures with them and the tribute helmet on Saturday after the matter was settled.

"We had a heartfelt conversation where he sincerely apologised for the situation," Villeneuve explained.

"I reassured him that I considered it a touching tribute and that I personally had no issues with it.

"However, I stressed the importance of him reaching out to my sister, as she is the one responsible for managing everything related to our dad. I also suggested that he invite both my sister and my mother to the track to address any remaining concerns."

On Saturday his sister Melanie told Autosport: "Charles was very sweet about it. We have no objections. It's a nice tribute."

shares
comments

Mercedes: Positivity "cascading" into F1 team following W14 upgrades

Perez: “We got it wrong” on F1 tyre call in latest Q3 miss at Canadian GP
Filip Cleeren More
Filip Cleeren
Aston Martin reveals cause of Alonso F1 Canadian GP lift and coast order

Aston Martin reveals cause of Alonso F1 Canadian GP lift and coast order

Formula 1
Canadian GP

Aston Martin reveals cause of Alonso F1 Canadian GP lift and coast order Aston Martin reveals cause of Alonso F1 Canadian GP lift and coast order

Norris: Canada F1 penalty "makes no sense to me"

Norris: Canada F1 penalty "makes no sense to me"

Formula 1
Canadian GP

Norris: Canada F1 penalty "makes no sense to me" Norris: Canada F1 penalty "makes no sense to me"

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Charles Leclerc More
Charles Leclerc
Leclerc slates continued Ferrari F1 "mistakes"

Leclerc slates continued Ferrari F1 "mistakes"

Formula 1
Canadian GP

Leclerc slates continued Ferrari F1 "mistakes" Leclerc slates continued Ferrari F1 "mistakes"

“Surprised” Villeneuve family clears Leclerc to use tribute helmet

“Surprised” Villeneuve family clears Leclerc to use tribute helmet

Formula 1
Canadian GP

“Surprised” Villeneuve family clears Leclerc to use tribute helmet “Surprised” Villeneuve family clears Leclerc to use tribute helmet

Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries

Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries

Ferrari More
Ferrari
Ferrari plans factory talks over Canada Q2 F1 strategy calls

Ferrari plans factory talks over Canada Q2 F1 strategy calls

Formula 1
Canadian GP

Ferrari plans factory talks over Canada Q2 F1 strategy calls Ferrari plans factory talks over Canada Q2 F1 strategy calls

Sainz, Tsunoda and Stroll handed Canada F1 grid drops for impeding

Sainz, Tsunoda and Stroll handed Canada F1 grid drops for impeding

Formula 1
Canadian GP

Sainz, Tsunoda and Stroll handed Canada F1 grid drops for impeding Sainz, Tsunoda and Stroll handed Canada F1 grid drops for impeding

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

Latest news

Hamilton: Mercedes needs to start focusing on F1 2024 to match Red Bull

Hamilton: Mercedes needs to start focusing on F1 2024 to match Red Bull

F1 Formula 1
Canadian GP

Hamilton: Mercedes needs to start focusing on F1 2024 to match Red Bull Hamilton: Mercedes needs to start focusing on F1 2024 to match Red Bull

Zarco “almost crashed” in Germany MotoGP thinking about leaders falling

Zarco “almost crashed” in Germany MotoGP thinking about leaders falling

MGP MotoGP
German GP

Zarco “almost crashed” in Germany MotoGP thinking about leaders falling Zarco “almost crashed” in Germany MotoGP thinking about leaders falling

Dixon: "Time and a place" for O’Ward IndyCar revenge

Dixon: "Time and a place" for O’Ward IndyCar revenge

INDY IndyCar
Road America

Dixon: "Time and a place" for O’Ward IndyCar revenge Dixon: "Time and a place" for O’Ward IndyCar revenge

10 things we learned at the 2023 F1 Canadian Grand Prix

10 things we learned at the 2023 F1 Canadian Grand Prix

F1 Formula 1
Canadian GP

10 things we learned at the 2023 F1 Canadian Grand Prix 10 things we learned at the 2023 F1 Canadian Grand Prix

Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

How Verstappen helped Red Bull reach F1's 100 club in Canada

How Verstappen helped Red Bull reach F1's 100 club in Canada

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Verstappen helped Red Bull reach F1's 100 club in Canada How Verstappen helped Red Bull reach F1's 100 club in Canada

The science behind battery development and use in F1

The science behind battery development and use in F1

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The science behind battery development and use in F1 The science behind battery development and use in F1

Why brilliant Le Mans must not tempt F1 down Balance of Performance path

Why brilliant Le Mans must not tempt F1 down Balance of Performance path

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Jonathan Noble

Why brilliant Le Mans must not tempt F1 down Balance of Performance path Why brilliant Le Mans must not tempt F1 down Balance of Performance path

Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023?

Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023? Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023?

Which classic F1 circuits would fit the modern formula?

Which classic F1 circuits would fit the modern formula?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

Which classic F1 circuits would fit the modern formula? Which classic F1 circuits would fit the modern formula?

The product of Ferrari's F1 glory years seeking to repeat the trick at McLaren

The product of Ferrari's F1 glory years seeking to repeat the trick at McLaren

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The product of Ferrari's F1 glory years seeking to repeat the trick at McLaren The product of Ferrari's F1 glory years seeking to repeat the trick at McLaren

Why F1’s quest for more isn't always better

Why F1’s quest for more isn't always better

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why F1’s quest for more isn't always better Why F1’s quest for more isn't always better

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe