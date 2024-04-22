All Series
Formula 1 Chinese GP
Video

Video: Verstappen dominates at the F1 Chinese GP

After five years away, Formula 1 returned to China and it was Max Verstappen who streaked to a fourth victory of 2024 at the Chinese Grand Prix in a race featuring two safety cars.

Lando Norris beat Sergio Perez to second, ending the streak of 1-2s from Ferrari and Red Bull, while hometown hero Zhou Guanyu battled his way to 14th.

Bryn Lucas is joined by Jake Boxall-Legge and Jon Noble as we review the Chinese GP.

Latest news

Pourchaire eager for more IndyCar after "amazing" debut in Long Beach

Pourchaire eager for more IndyCar after “amazing” debut in Long Beach

INDY IndyCar
Long Beach
Pourchaire eager for more IndyCar after “amazing” debut in Long Beach
Was Long Beach really Scott Dixon's greatest IndyCar drive yet?

Was Long Beach really Scott Dixon’s greatest IndyCar drive yet?

INDY IndyCar
Long Beach
Was Long Beach really Scott Dixon’s greatest IndyCar drive yet?
The eight minutes of madness that saw Ogier strike in Croatia

The eight minutes of madness that saw Ogier strike in Croatia

Plus
Plus
WRC WRC
Rally Croatia
The eight minutes of madness that saw Ogier strike in Croatia
Sargeant baffled about not being told of illegal F1 safety car overtake

Sargeant baffled about not being told of illegal F1 safety car overtake

F1 Formula 1
Chinese GP
Sargeant baffled about not being told of illegal F1 safety car overtake

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Chinese Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Chinese Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Chinese GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
Chinese Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
Why Verstappen's China F1 win was a sideshow to the real battle

Why Verstappen's China F1 win was a sideshow to the real battle

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Chinese GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Why Verstappen's China F1 win was a sideshow to the real battle
How the pursuit of marginal F1 gains caused Sauber's pitstop stumbles

How the pursuit of marginal F1 gains caused Sauber's pitstop stumbles

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
How the pursuit of marginal F1 gains caused Sauber's pitstop stumbles
The short-term pain that hides a very real Williams improvement

The short-term pain that hides a very real Williams improvement

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
The short-term pain that hides a very real Williams improvement
