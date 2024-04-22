Video: Verstappen dominates at the F1 Chinese GP
After five years away, Formula 1 returned to China and it was Max Verstappen who streaked to a fourth victory of 2024 at the Chinese Grand Prix in a race featuring two safety cars.
Lando Norris beat Sergio Perez to second, ending the streak of 1-2s from Ferrari and Red Bull, while hometown hero Zhou Guanyu battled his way to 14th.
Bryn Lucas is joined by Jake Boxall-Legge and Jon Noble as we review the Chinese GP.
