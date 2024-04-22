Autosport Podcast: F1 Chinese GP review

Despite starting from fourth, he won the sprint race by 13 seconds, and then did it again during the grand prix, starting from pole and comfortably cruising to the win.

Joining Bryn Lucas on the show is Filip Cleeren and Jake Boxall-Legge as they dissect the more interesting stories beneath the surface, such as Lando Norris turning a "damage limitation" round into a second place finish.

Also, Mercedes continuing to struggle as Hamilton had a tale of two weekends - second in the sprint, but recovering to ninth from 18th in the grand prix, and a bizarre crash on a restart as Lance Stroll drove hard into the rear of Daniel Ricciardo.

And finally, F1 is considering extending the current scoring system down to 12th, is that to solve the championship’s performance disparities, or a genuine scrap for the midfield?