Autosport Podcast: F1 Chinese GP review
For the first time in five years, Formula 1 returned to Shanghai for the Chinese Grand Prix, and with it, one of Max Verstappen's most dominant weekends yet.
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Despite starting from fourth, he won the sprint race by 13 seconds, and then did it again during the grand prix, starting from pole and comfortably cruising to the win.
Joining Bryn Lucas on the show is Filip Cleeren and Jake Boxall-Legge as they dissect the more interesting stories beneath the surface, such as Lando Norris turning a "damage limitation" round into a second place finish.
Also, Mercedes continuing to struggle as Hamilton had a tale of two weekends - second in the sprint, but recovering to ninth from 18th in the grand prix, and a bizarre crash on a restart as Lance Stroll drove hard into the rear of Daniel Ricciardo.
And finally, F1 is considering extending the current scoring system down to 12th, is that to solve the championship’s performance disparities, or a genuine scrap for the midfield?
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Pourchaire eager for more IndyCar after “amazing” debut in Long Beach
Was Long Beach really Scott Dixon’s greatest IndyCar drive yet?
The eight minutes of madness that saw Ogier strike in Croatia
Sargeant baffled about not being told of illegal F1 safety car overtake
Autosport Plus
Chinese Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
Why Verstappen's China F1 win was a sideshow to the real battle
How the pursuit of marginal F1 gains caused Sauber's pitstop stumbles
The short-term pain that hides a very real Williams improvement
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments