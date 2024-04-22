All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1 Chinese GP
Podcast

Autosport Podcast: F1 Chinese GP review

For the first time in five years, Formula 1 returned to Shanghai for the Chinese Grand Prix, and with it, one of Max Verstappen's most dominant weekends yet.

Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team, 2nd position, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, 3rd position, Paul Monaghan, Chief Engineer, Red Bull Racing, on the podium

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Despite starting from fourth, he won the sprint race by 13 seconds, and then did it again during the grand prix, starting from pole and comfortably cruising to the win.

Joining Bryn Lucas on the show is Filip Cleeren and Jake Boxall-Legge as they dissect the more interesting stories beneath the surface, such as Lando Norris turning a "damage limitation" round into a second place finish.

Also, Mercedes continuing to struggle as Hamilton had a tale of two weekends - second in the sprint, but recovering to ninth from 18th in the grand prix, and a bizarre crash on a restart as Lance Stroll drove hard into the rear of Daniel Ricciardo.

And finally, F1 is considering extending the current scoring system down to 12th, is that to solve the championship’s performance disparities, or a genuine scrap for the midfield?

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Video: Verstappen dominates at the F1 Chinese GP

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

Latest news

Pourchaire eager for more IndyCar after “amazing” debut in Long Beach

Pourchaire eager for more IndyCar after “amazing” debut in Long Beach

INDY IndyCar
Long Beach
Pourchaire eager for more IndyCar after “amazing” debut in Long Beach
Was Long Beach really Scott Dixon’s greatest IndyCar drive yet?

Was Long Beach really Scott Dixon’s greatest IndyCar drive yet?

INDY IndyCar
Long Beach
Was Long Beach really Scott Dixon’s greatest IndyCar drive yet?
The eight minutes of madness that saw Ogier strike in Croatia

The eight minutes of madness that saw Ogier strike in Croatia

Plus
Plus
WRC WRC
Rally Croatia
The eight minutes of madness that saw Ogier strike in Croatia
Sargeant baffled about not being told of illegal F1 safety car overtake

Sargeant baffled about not being told of illegal F1 safety car overtake

F1 Formula 1
Chinese GP
Sargeant baffled about not being told of illegal F1 safety car overtake

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Chinese Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Chinese Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Chinese GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
Chinese Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
Why Verstappen's China F1 win was a sideshow to the real battle

Why Verstappen's China F1 win was a sideshow to the real battle

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Chinese GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Why Verstappen's China F1 win was a sideshow to the real battle
How the pursuit of marginal F1 gains caused Sauber's pitstop stumbles

How the pursuit of marginal F1 gains caused Sauber's pitstop stumbles

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
How the pursuit of marginal F1 gains caused Sauber's pitstop stumbles
The short-term pain that hides a very real Williams improvement

The short-term pain that hides a very real Williams improvement

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
The short-term pain that hides a very real Williams improvement
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe