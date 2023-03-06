Video: Red Bull dominant and Aston Martin magic at the F1 Bahrain GP
Red Bull may have looked the strongest of the 2023 grid after Formula 1's Bahrain Grand Prix, but behind it there were some very interesting developments going on.
From a strong showing from Aston Martin, Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll, to a worried Mercedes and a struggling Ferrari, plus every other team on the grid, Jon Noble, Matt Kew and Martyn Lee discuss how the 2023 opener played out in Bahrain and how each team looked after just one race.
PLUS: The critical Red Bull tyre tactic Ferrari couldn't copy in Bahrain GP
The critical Red Bull tyre tactic Ferrari couldn't copy in Bahrain GP
Autosport Podcast: F1 Bahrain Grand Prix review
Latest news
Verstappen expects much closer F1 Saudi Arabian GP
Verstappen expects much closer F1 Saudi Arabian GP Verstappen expects much closer F1 Saudi Arabian GP
Five stories you may have missed from the F1 Bahrain GP
Five stories you may have missed from the F1 Bahrain GP Five stories you may have missed from the F1 Bahrain GP
The divide that could mar MotoGP’s sprint race revolution in 2023
The divide that could mar MotoGP’s sprint race revolution in 2023 The divide that could mar MotoGP’s sprint race revolution in 2023
Stroll was told he wouldn't be back in F1 until Australian GP
Stroll was told he wouldn't be back in F1 until Australian GP Stroll was told he wouldn't be back in F1 until Australian GP
Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
The critical Red Bull tyre tactic Ferrari couldn't copy in Bahrain GP
The critical Red Bull tyre tactic Ferrari couldn't copy in Bahrain GP The critical Red Bull tyre tactic Ferrari couldn't copy in Bahrain GP
Why F1's new rules can't yet be ruled a total success
Why F1's new rules can't yet be ruled a total success Why F1's new rules can't yet be ruled a total success
How F1's comeback merchant can make a lasting impression at Haas
How F1's comeback merchant can make a lasting impression at Haas How F1's comeback merchant can make a lasting impression at Haas
A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing?
A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing? A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing?
The rookies looking to make their mark on F1 in 2023
The rookies looking to make their mark on F1 in 2023 The rookies looking to make their mark on F1 in 2023
What controls the frontline in the latest F1 design tech battles
What controls the frontline in the latest F1 design tech battles What controls the frontline in the latest F1 design tech battles
Why Autosport is changing how it ranks F1 drivers from 2023 onwards
Why Autosport is changing how it ranks F1 drivers from 2023 onwards Why Autosport is changing how it ranks F1 drivers from 2023 onwards
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.