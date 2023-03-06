Subscribe
Formula 1 / Bahrain GP Video

Video: Red Bull dominant and Aston Martin magic at the F1 Bahrain GP

Red Bull may have looked the strongest of the 2023 grid after Formula 1's Bahrain Grand Prix, but behind it there were some very interesting developments going on.

From a strong showing from Aston Martin, Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll, to a worried Mercedes and a struggling Ferrari, plus every other team on the grid, Jon Noble, Matt Kew and Martyn Lee discuss how the 2023 opener played out in Bahrain and how each team looked after just one race.

PLUS: The critical Red Bull tyre tactic Ferrari couldn't copy in Bahrain GP

The critical Red Bull tyre tactic Ferrari couldn't copy in Bahrain GP

Autosport Podcast: F1 Bahrain Grand Prix review

Verstappen expects much closer F1 Saudi Arabian GP

Five stories you may have missed from the F1 Bahrain GP

The divide that could mar MotoGP’s sprint race revolution in 2023

Stroll was told he wouldn't be back in F1 until Australian GP

Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

The critical Red Bull tyre tactic Ferrari couldn't copy in Bahrain GP

Why F1's new rules can't yet be ruled a total success

How F1's comeback merchant can make a lasting impression at Haas

A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing?

The rookies looking to make their mark on F1 in 2023

What controls the frontline in the latest F1 design tech battles

Why Autosport is changing how it ranks F1 drivers from 2023 onwards

