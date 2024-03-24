All Series
Formula 1 Australian GP
Video

Video: Ferrari fights back at the F1 Australian GP

Ferrari got off the mark in the 2024 Formula 1 season in the Australian Grand Prix as Carlos Sainz lead home team-mate Charles Leclerc following Max Verstappen's early retirement.

Watch: F1 2024 Australian Grand Prix Review - Ferrari On Top Down Under

After nine race victories in a row, Verstappen's hopes of equalling his record set in 2023 of winning 10 consecutive grands prix were curtailed by a brake problem that put the Red Bull driver out of the race.

Sainz, in his first race back after surgery for appendicitis that forced him to sit out the Saudi Arabian GP in Jeddah, took full advantage to earn his third F1 win as Lando Norris completed the podium for McLaren.

Meanwhile there was controversy as Fernando Alonso was docked 20 seconds for what the stewards deemed to be a contributing role in George Russell's late race crash, which capped a disappointing day for Mercedes.

Bryn Lucas is joined by Matt Kew and Alex Kalinauckas as they break down the race in Melbourne.

Previous article The increasing hurdles in front of Ricciardo's potential Red Bull return
Next article The 10 best Formula 1 drivers ever: Hamilton, Schumacher & more

