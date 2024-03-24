Video: Ferrari fights back at the F1 Australian GP
Ferrari got off the mark in the 2024 Formula 1 season in the Australian Grand Prix as Carlos Sainz lead home team-mate Charles Leclerc following Max Verstappen's early retirement.
Watch: F1 2024 Australian Grand Prix Review - Ferrari On Top Down Under
After nine race victories in a row, Verstappen's hopes of equalling his record set in 2023 of winning 10 consecutive grands prix were curtailed by a brake problem that put the Red Bull driver out of the race.
Sainz, in his first race back after surgery for appendicitis that forced him to sit out the Saudi Arabian GP in Jeddah, took full advantage to earn his third F1 win as Lando Norris completed the podium for McLaren.
Meanwhile there was controversy as Fernando Alonso was docked 20 seconds for what the stewards deemed to be a contributing role in George Russell's late race crash, which capped a disappointing day for Mercedes.
Bryn Lucas is joined by Matt Kew and Alex Kalinauckas as they break down the race in Melbourne.
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Sainz feared F1 Australian GP "wasn't going to happen" before flight
Why Peugeot had no choice but to revamp its radical Le Mans Hypercar
Autosport Podcast: F1 Australian GP review
Martin: Portugal MotoGP win “amazing” at a track “where I almost lost everything”
Autosport Plus
Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
Why Sainz could have won F1's Australian GP even in a Verstappen head-to-head
The increasing hurdles in front of Ricciardo's potential Red Bull return
The top 10 Ferrari F1 rookies
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments