Video: Behind the scenes with the new Qiddiya City circuit
This virtual tour of the new Qiddiya City racing venue reveals how it is taking motorsport to the next level, with cars racing alongside rollercoasters and driving up a giant cantilevered hairpin!
Discover the vision behind this epic project and how its developers plan to build something that is, quite literally, like nothing you have ever seen before.
