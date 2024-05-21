All Series
Formula 1

James Allen On F1 Podcast: Episode 2

This week the James Allen on F1 podcast comes face to face with the most powerful woman in F1; Renee Wilm.

Upd:
JAonF1_web1440x960_001 (1)

Renee is the Chief Legal and Administrative Officer for Liberty Media, the company that owns F1. She has played a central role in the way the company has shaped and grown F1 since 2017. But she is also the CEO of Las Vegas Grand Prix, which meant she was in the hot seat and responsible for delivering F1’s most ambitious race in barely a year from the announcement.

There were a few hiccups to say the least, from locals irate about road closures and grumbles about unsold hospitality units, through to the manhole cover that lifted during practice, damaging Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari. But it yielded a spectacular race and gave Wilm a notebook full of ideas on how to improve for year two.

Uniquely for F1, Renee heads a female-dominated leadership team at Las Vegas GP and we discuss her mission to create opportunities for women to grow into whatever role they want to be in, whether that's an engineer, a mechanic, a business executive, a team principal, or the ultimate goal: an F1 driver.

We discuss why she thinks F1 has only scratched the surface in the US and how Renee felt when the local authority told her that the economic impact of the race on the city had been $1.5 billion, more than double the Superbowl that took place three months later. And she explains what F1 learned from being the race promoter itself for the first time.

James is joined in the studio for chat and analysis by Autosport GP editor Jon Noble and Joshua Robinson of the Wall Street Journal.

Email your comments or questions to: jamesallenonf1@motorsport.com

 

