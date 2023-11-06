Subscribe
Formula 1 Brazilian GP
Video: Alonso’s defensive masterclass at the F1 Brazilian GP

The wait goes on for Lando Norris for his first Formula 1 win, as Max Verstappen takes his 17th victory of the season in Brazil.

In a race that started with a bang, as Alex Albon and Kevin Magnussen crashed out at the first corner while Charles Leclerc dropped out on the formation lap, it became a straightforward path to victory for Verstappen.

But for others there was plenty of misfortune and misery, and here we look at the winners and losers at Interlagos.

Joining Martyn Lee is Matt Kew and Sam Hall as they break down what happened at the Brazilian Grand Prix.

