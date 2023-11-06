Autosport Podcast: F1 Brazilian Grand Prix review
Max Verstappen notched up yet another Formula 1 in Brazil, his 17th of the season, but he did require a high guard against Lando Norris who continued McLaren’s resurgence.
In the final sprint race format of the season, Verstappen did the double ahead of Norris, as the grand prix was stalled by an early red flag for a first corner crash that took out Alex Albon and Kevin Magnussen.
PLUS: The crucial lap that swung F1's Brazilian GP from Norris to Verstappen
It was a miserable race for Charles Leclerc, crashing out on the formation lap due to an engine issue, and Mercedes, seeing George Russell retire from the grand prix and Lewis Hamilton finish a lowly eighth as its pace disappeared.
The race ended with a thrilling late-race battle for the final podium spot, with Fernando Alonso triumphing by 0.053s over Sergio Perez.
Martyn Lee is joined by Matt Kew in Brazil, along with our Filip Cleeren back at base, to look over the winners and losers at Interlagos for the 2023 F1 Brazilian Grand Prix.
Latest news
F1 records broken by Max Verstappen in 2023
F1 records broken by Max Verstappen in 2023 F1 records broken by Max Verstappen in 2023
Why McLaren went for broke at F1 Brazilian GP restart
Why McLaren went for broke at F1 Brazilian GP restart Why McLaren went for broke at F1 Brazilian GP restart
Red Bull: Norris F1 Brazil GP battle was a “cat and mouse” game
Red Bull: Norris F1 Brazil GP battle was a “cat and mouse” game Red Bull: Norris F1 Brazil GP battle was a “cat and mouse” game
The "intense" issues Toyota navigated for WEC title glory in Bahrain
The "intense" issues Toyota navigated for WEC title glory in Bahrain The "intense" issues Toyota navigated for WEC title glory in Bahrain
Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
The crucial lap that swung F1's Brazilian GP from Norris to Verstappen
The crucial lap that swung F1's Brazilian GP from Norris to Verstappen The crucial lap that swung F1's Brazilian GP from Norris to Verstappen
The obstacles that make hydrogen unattractive for F1’s sustainability push
The obstacles that make hydrogen unattractive for F1’s sustainability push The obstacles that make hydrogen unattractive for F1’s sustainability push
How BRM’s engine overreach hindered a pioneering F1 Lotus
How BRM’s engine overreach hindered a pioneering F1 Lotus How BRM’s engine overreach hindered a pioneering F1 Lotus
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.