Subscribe
Formula 1 Brazilian GP
Podcast

Autosport Podcast: F1 Brazilian Grand Prix review

Max Verstappen notched up yet another Formula 1 in Brazil, his 17th of the season, but he did require a high guard against Lando Norris who continued McLaren’s resurgence.

Published
Podium: Race winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, second place Lando Norris, McLaren, third place Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing, Jeff Calam, Senior Projects Engineer at Red Bull Racing

In the final sprint race format of the season, Verstappen did the double ahead of Norris, as the grand prix was stalled by an early red flag for a first corner crash that took out Alex Albon and Kevin Magnussen.

PLUS: The crucial lap that swung F1's Brazilian GP from Norris to Verstappen

It was a miserable race for Charles Leclerc, crashing out on the formation lap due to an engine issue, and Mercedes, seeing George Russell retire from the grand prix and Lewis Hamilton finish a lowly eighth as its pace disappeared.

The race ended with a thrilling late-race battle for the final podium spot, with Fernando Alonso triumphing by 0.053s over Sergio Perez.

Martyn Lee is joined by Matt Kew in Brazil, along with our Filip Cleeren back at base, to look over the winners and losers at Interlagos for the 2023 F1 Brazilian Grand Prix.

 
shares
comments
Previous article Leclerc reveals how electronic command issue triggered F1 crash
Next article Video: Alonso’s defensive masterclass at the F1 Brazilian GP

Latest news

F1 records broken by Max Verstappen in 2023

F1 records broken by Max Verstappen in 2023

F1 Formula 1
Brazilian GP

F1 records broken by Max Verstappen in 2023 F1 records broken by Max Verstappen in 2023

Why McLaren went for broke at F1 Brazilian GP restart

Why McLaren went for broke at F1 Brazilian GP restart

F1 Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Why McLaren went for broke at F1 Brazilian GP restart Why McLaren went for broke at F1 Brazilian GP restart

Red Bull: Norris F1 Brazil GP battle was a “cat and mouse” game

Red Bull: Norris F1 Brazil GP battle was a “cat and mouse” game

F1 Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Red Bull: Norris F1 Brazil GP battle was a “cat and mouse” game Red Bull: Norris F1 Brazil GP battle was a “cat and mouse” game

The "intense" issues Toyota navigated for WEC title glory in Bahrain

The "intense" issues Toyota navigated for WEC title glory in Bahrain

Plus
Plus
WEC WEC
Bahrain

The "intense" issues Toyota navigated for WEC title glory in Bahrain The "intense" issues Toyota navigated for WEC title glory in Bahrain

Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

The crucial lap that swung F1's Brazilian GP from Norris to Verstappen

The crucial lap that swung F1's Brazilian GP from Norris to Verstappen

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Brazilian GP

The crucial lap that swung F1's Brazilian GP from Norris to Verstappen The crucial lap that swung F1's Brazilian GP from Norris to Verstappen

The obstacles that make hydrogen unattractive for F1’s sustainability push

The obstacles that make hydrogen unattractive for F1’s sustainability push

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The obstacles that make hydrogen unattractive for F1’s sustainability push The obstacles that make hydrogen unattractive for F1’s sustainability push

How BRM’s engine overreach hindered a pioneering F1 Lotus

How BRM’s engine overreach hindered a pioneering F1 Lotus

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

How BRM’s engine overreach hindered a pioneering F1 Lotus How BRM’s engine overreach hindered a pioneering F1 Lotus

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe