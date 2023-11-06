Autosport Podcast: F1 Brazilian Grand Prix review

In the final sprint race format of the season, Verstappen did the double ahead of Norris, as the grand prix was stalled by an early red flag for a first corner crash that took out Alex Albon and Kevin Magnussen.

PLUS: The crucial lap that swung F1's Brazilian GP from Norris to Verstappen

It was a miserable race for Charles Leclerc, crashing out on the formation lap due to an engine issue, and Mercedes, seeing George Russell retire from the grand prix and Lewis Hamilton finish a lowly eighth as its pace disappeared.

The race ended with a thrilling late-race battle for the final podium spot, with Fernando Alonso triumphing by 0.053s over Sergio Perez.

Martyn Lee is joined by Matt Kew in Brazil, along with our Filip Cleeren back at base, to look over the winners and losers at Interlagos for the 2023 F1 Brazilian Grand Prix.