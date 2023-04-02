Subscribe
Formula 1 News

Video: Verstappen wins as chaos reigns at the F1 Australian GP

Red Bull continued its 100% winning start to the 2023 Formula 1 season as Max Verstappen took victory in a red flag-strewn Australian Grand Prix that ended under safety car.

Video: Verstappen wins as chaos reigns at the F1 Australian GP

With a record-breaking amount red flags at Albert Park was there something that should have been done differently? Or did the FIA follow the rules correctly? Could the chaos of the last lap restart have been avoided? 

Martyn Lee joins Alex Kalinauckas live in Melbourne, and Matt Kew to discuss all these talking points and more.

 
