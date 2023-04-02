Video: Verstappen wins as chaos reigns at the F1 Australian GP
Red Bull continued its 100% winning start to the 2023 Formula 1 season as Max Verstappen took victory in a red flag-strewn Australian Grand Prix that ended under safety car.
With a record-breaking amount red flags at Albert Park was there something that should have been done differently? Or did the FIA follow the rules correctly? Could the chaos of the last lap restart have been avoided?
Martyn Lee joins Alex Kalinauckas live in Melbourne, and Matt Kew to discuss all these talking points and more.
Australian GP promoter found in breach of FIA protocol after F1 track invasion
Autosport Podcast: F1 Australian Grand Prix review
Latest news
Horner: Final Australian GP red flag was "right thing to do"
10 things we learned from the 2023 Australian Grand Prix
Hulkenberg: Albon's F1 Australian GP crash a “code brown” moment
10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Argentina Grand Prix
Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
The critical calls preceding Verstappen's Melbourne march and F1's red flag saga
The convoluted tier system that reveals an F1 strength
How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule
What next for Mercedes in its quest to get back to the top of F1?
Why Piastri’s F1 homecoming will be a landmark occasion
The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023
The cycle of F1 upheaval Williams must end to rediscover past glories
