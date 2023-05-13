Subscribe
Previous / Stella: McLaren DNA problems stem from outdated F1 methodologies Next / Why Bernd Maylander is the safest pair of hands in F1
Formula 1 News

Vettel’s carbon-neutral fuel supplier in talks with F1 teams

The carbon-neutral fuel supplier that has helped power Sebastian Vettel’s historic race cars is in talks with Formula 1 teams about future partnerships.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Co-author:
Tom Howard
Sebastian Vettel, Williams FW14B Renault

P1 Fuels technology shot to attention at last year’s British Grand Prix when Vettel completed a demonstration run in Nigel Mansell’s championship-winning 1992 car using its own fossil-free fuel. 

At the time, Vettel said that one of the motivations for the run was to prove that it was possible to keep using internal combustion engines from both past and current race cars but in a more sustainable way. 

“I am using carbon-neutral fuels to demonstrate that we can still hang onto our history and heritage and culture in motorsport, but do it in a more responsible way,” he explained before the run.

P1 Fuels believes that showcasing its technology in motorsport can help fast track its products to widespread consumer adoption, with the company already the exclusive supplier for the World Rally Championship. 

Now, P1 Fuels co-founder and COO Benjamin Pochammer has revealed that it has begun working with some F1 team suppliers to evaluate potential future partnerships, with grand prix racing switching to fully sustainable fuels from 2026.  

And while F1 is currently working exclusively with Aramco for the development of regulations for the 2026 fuels, P1 says discussions are already underway with teams to see how it could get involved. 

“It is getting to know each other,” Pochammer told Autosport at Rally Portugal about where his company was at with F1 teams. 

“There is no tender in F1 right now as Aramco is the one and only in this place.  

“But in F1, everyone can drive with different fuel companies. So actually, we do have a couple of F1 racing companies who already work with teams, and they want to test our products.” 

Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

While Pochammer did not expand on which companies and teams they were speaking to, he said it was an “exciting" possibility – as it could make the public very aware of P1’s products. 

“We love racing, so it's exciting,” he said. “But we are looking into the mass market. We really want to make a difference. 

"We really have a vision, and this is the first step, but the second step is getting out there so that everyone can use this kind of fuel, because that is the vision we have.” 

Vettel relationship 

While its link up with Vettel has been great in raising awareness of P1’s products, Pochammer said their relationship was entirely informal – and had been triggered simply by the German wanting to play his part in helping the climate. 

Pochammer added: “In 2015, he said, ‘I need to do something about the climate, and I want to go racing.’ So, there was a main idea.  

“It took a couple of years, and now we have shown that it works in every engine. The regulations are there, and the world's actually looking at it. 

“He [Vettel] loves what P1 is doing. He's not an official ambassador or anything. He is using it and actually wherever he goes, he says: ‘Okay, I drive your car, but only with P1.’ We love it. 

"Vettel is really into that topic. He's not doing it for any other reason that he really wants to make a change.” 

shares
comments

Stella: McLaren DNA problems stem from outdated F1 methodologies

Why Bernd Maylander is the safest pair of hands in F1
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Pirelli will introduce tougher new F1 tyre construction from British GP

Pirelli will introduce tougher new F1 tyre construction from British GP

Formula 1
Miami GP

Pirelli will introduce tougher new F1 tyre construction from British GP Pirelli will introduce tougher new F1 tyre construction from British GP

Ricciardo’s AlphaTauri F1 seat fitting fuels De Vries rumours

Ricciardo’s AlphaTauri F1 seat fitting fuels De Vries rumours

Formula 1

Ricciardo’s AlphaTauri F1 seat fitting fuels De Vries rumours Ricciardo’s AlphaTauri F1 seat fitting fuels De Vries rumours

The bigger play behind Alpine’s ‘amateurish’ F1 criticisms

The bigger play behind Alpine’s ‘amateurish’ F1 criticisms

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Miami GP

The bigger play behind Alpine’s ‘amateurish’ F1 criticisms The bigger play behind Alpine’s ‘amateurish’ F1 criticisms

Sebastian Vettel More
Sebastian Vettel
The factors behind Vettel’s priority shift in his final F1 chapter

The factors behind Vettel’s priority shift in his final F1 chapter

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The factors behind Vettel’s priority shift in his final F1 chapter The factors behind Vettel’s priority shift in his final F1 chapter

The decisive steps in Vettel’s Ferrari F1 disappointments

The decisive steps in Vettel’s Ferrari F1 disappointments

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The decisive steps in Vettel’s Ferrari F1 disappointments The decisive steps in Vettel’s Ferrari F1 disappointments

How Vettel put in the hard yards to exploit Red Bull’s F1 potential

How Vettel put in the hard yards to exploit Red Bull’s F1 potential

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

How Vettel put in the hard yards to exploit Red Bull’s F1 potential How Vettel put in the hard yards to exploit Red Bull’s F1 potential

Latest news

Solberg loses WRC2 lead after penalty for performing “doughnuts"

Solberg loses WRC2 lead after penalty for performing “doughnuts"

WRC WRC
Rally Portugal

Solberg loses WRC2 lead after penalty for performing “doughnuts" Solberg loses WRC2 lead after penalty for performing “doughnuts"

IndyCar Indy GP: Palou beats McLaren drivers to claim points lead

IndyCar Indy GP: Palou beats McLaren drivers to claim points lead

INDY IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis

IndyCar Indy GP: Palou beats McLaren drivers to claim points lead IndyCar Indy GP: Palou beats McLaren drivers to claim points lead

IMSA Laguna Seca: Campbell leads Porsche 1-2 in 963's first GTP pole

IMSA Laguna Seca: Campbell leads Porsche 1-2 in 963's first GTP pole

IMSA IMSA
Laguna Seca

IMSA Laguna Seca: Campbell leads Porsche 1-2 in 963's first GTP pole IMSA Laguna Seca: Campbell leads Porsche 1-2 in 963's first GTP pole

Abiteboul hints at Hyundai WRC team order deployment in Portugal

Abiteboul hints at Hyundai WRC team order deployment in Portugal

WRC WRC
Rally Portugal

Abiteboul hints at Hyundai WRC team order deployment in Portugal Abiteboul hints at Hyundai WRC team order deployment in Portugal

The bigger play behind Alpine’s ‘amateurish’ F1 criticisms

The bigger play behind Alpine’s ‘amateurish’ F1 criticisms

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Miami GP
Jonathan Noble

The bigger play behind Alpine’s ‘amateurish’ F1 criticisms The bigger play behind Alpine’s ‘amateurish’ F1 criticisms

The new technology with potential to revolutionise F1's spectacle

The new technology with potential to revolutionise F1's spectacle

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The new technology with potential to revolutionise F1's spectacle The new technology with potential to revolutionise F1's spectacle

The Verstappen/Red Bull dynamic that shows the scale of Perez's F1 title task

The Verstappen/Red Bull dynamic that shows the scale of Perez's F1 title task

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

The Verstappen/Red Bull dynamic that shows the scale of Perez's F1 title task The Verstappen/Red Bull dynamic that shows the scale of Perez's F1 title task

Why F1 needs an urgent plan from some of its most influential sponsors

Why F1 needs an urgent plan from some of its most influential sponsors

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why F1 needs an urgent plan from some of its most influential sponsors Why F1 needs an urgent plan from some of its most influential sponsors

The 30-year-old parallels Ferrari faces in modern F1

The 30-year-old parallels Ferrari faces in modern F1

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Miami GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

The 30-year-old parallels Ferrari faces in modern F1 The 30-year-old parallels Ferrari faces in modern F1

Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Miami GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

How Verstappen deployed an under-appreciated strong suit to defeat Perez in Miami

How Verstappen deployed an under-appreciated strong suit to defeat Perez in Miami

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Miami GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Verstappen deployed an under-appreciated strong suit to defeat Perez in Miami How Verstappen deployed an under-appreciated strong suit to defeat Perez in Miami

The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru

The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe