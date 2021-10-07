Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Hamilton hopes "daring" F1 fashion choices helps open minds Next / Top 10 Lotus F1 cars ranked: 49, 72, 79 and more
Formula 1 / Turkish GP News

Vettel: F1 must not neglect human cost of swelling calendar

By:

Sebastian Vettel believes Formula 1 must not neglect the human cost of a swelling Formula 1 calendar ahead of a record-breaking schedule in 2022.

Vettel: F1 must not neglect human cost of swelling calendar

F1 is set to reveal its calendar for next season in the coming week ahead of the FIA's World Motor Sport Council meeting, with a 23-race schedule anticipated.

F1 CEO and president Stefano Domenicali has already confirmed plans for a 23-race season that, despite finishing earlier in the year than 2021, will feature the most races in F1 history.

It has raised concerns about the pressure placed on F1 personnel travelling to every single race and the sacrifices involved in the job, particularly for those required at the track beyond the typical four-day race weekend.

When asked by Autosport about the strain a 23-race calendar may put people under, four-time world champion and current Aston Martin driver Vettel said it was already proving to be an "immense task" for those working in the series.

"We mustn't neglect that we are a group of people and human beings travelling around the world," Vettel said.

"You can do the numbers. If we have 52 weekends in a year, we do 23 of those as races and [there are] a couple of months in a year that we can't hold races in most places around the world, it obviously gives you a very intense season.

"The objective should be [that] we have a sustainable way to run our season, not only for our environment but also looking at the human resource.

"If you have so many people involved, the weekends are far longer than the Saturday-Sundays that we see on the TV. I think drivers, we are on the lucky end.

Vettel felt it was important that F1 held its season "in a way that those people also can have a normal life apart from their jobs spent away from home".

He added: "Most of them, whether it's engineers or mechanics, staff working in the team, they have a family or children that they want to look after.

"So, we must be very careful where we want to put our interests."

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo echoed Vettel's thoughts, believing it was crucial for teams to stay close together to keep each other's spirits up when the going got tough.

"It's really important for the team to have close relationships with other members of the team," Ricciardo said.

"[We're] away from families for long periods of time, especially the triple headers, so you need to kind of rely on your teammates to help you out if you're a little a little down or missing home or whatever it is.

"I really hope next year the world keeps opening up and we can interact more with the team. It's not just at the track, but [we want to] do some events, do some dinners and I think having that social life outside of the paddock on a race weekend helps break up the weekend as well.

"I think that's kind of important time to switch off and just ease some of the stresses of the travel and the homesickness or whatever it is."

Tickets
shares
comments

Related video

Hamilton hopes "daring" F1 fashion choices helps open minds

Previous article

Hamilton hopes "daring" F1 fashion choices helps open minds

Next article

Top 10 Lotus F1 cars ranked: 49, 72, 79 and more

Top 10 Lotus F1 cars ranked: 49, 72, 79 and more
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Alonso: Reaction to Sochi F1 move proves different rules for different drivers

1 h
2
Formula 1

Hamilton hopes "daring" F1 fashion choices helps open minds

1 h
3
Formula 1

The updates helping McLaren fight for F1 wins

3 h
4
Formula 1

Red Bull and Honda confirm collaboration plans from 2022

5 h
5
Formula 1

Vettel: F1 must not neglect human cost of swelling calendar

16 min
Latest news
Top 10 Lotus F1 cars ranked: 49, 72, 79 and more
F1

Top 10 Lotus F1 cars ranked: 49, 72, 79 and more

7m
Vettel: F1 must not neglect human cost of swelling calendar
F1

Vettel: F1 must not neglect human cost of swelling calendar

16m
Hamilton hopes "daring" F1 fashion choices helps open minds
F1

Hamilton hopes "daring" F1 fashion choices helps open minds

1 h
Verstappen: Second place in 2021 F1 standings won't change my life
F1

Verstappen: Second place in 2021 F1 standings won't change my life

1 h
Alonso: Reaction to Sochi F1 move proves different rules for different drivers
F1

Alonso: Reaction to Sochi F1 move proves different rules for different drivers

1 h
Latest videos
What Are F1 Simulation Tools and How Do Teams Use Them? 10:18
Formula 1
2 h

What Are F1 Simulation Tools and How Do Teams Use Them?

Red Bull reveals Honda thank you livery for Turkish GP 00:47
Formula 1
4 h

Red Bull reveals Honda thank you livery for Turkish GP

The Driver Problem That Formula 1 Can't Ignore Much Longer 06:54
Formula 1
Oct 6, 2021

The Driver Problem That Formula 1 Can't Ignore Much Longer

What It Takes To Become An F1 Driver 06:11
Formula 1
Oct 6, 2021

What It Takes To Become An F1 Driver

Kevin Turner talks about McLaren’s return to the top of the podium at Monza 08:41
Formula 1
Oct 6, 2021

Kevin Turner talks about McLaren’s return to the top of the podium at Monza

Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Alonso: Reaction to Sochi F1 move proves different rules for different drivers Turkish GP
Formula 1

Alonso: Reaction to Sochi F1 move proves different rules for different drivers

Red Bull reveals white Honda thank you F1 livery for Turkish GP Turkish GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Red Bull reveals white Honda thank you F1 livery for Turkish GP

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy Plus
Formula 1

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy

Sebastian Vettel More
Sebastian Vettel
Vettel hails Whitmarsh as "strong" signing for Aston Martin F1 team Turkish GP
Formula 1

Vettel hails Whitmarsh as "strong" signing for Aston Martin F1 team

Vettel: Environmental interests must be credible, not for publicity
Formula 1

Vettel: Environmental interests must be credible, not for publicity

How ‘mentor’ Vettel is giving back to the Schumacher family Dutch GP Plus
Formula 1

How ‘mentor’ Vettel is giving back to the Schumacher family

Trending Today

Alonso: Reaction to Sochi F1 move proves different rules for different drivers
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: Reaction to Sochi F1 move proves different rules for different drivers

Hamilton hopes "daring" F1 fashion choices helps open minds
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton hopes "daring" F1 fashion choices helps open minds

The updates helping McLaren fight for F1 wins
Formula 1 Formula 1

The updates helping McLaren fight for F1 wins

Red Bull and Honda confirm collaboration plans from 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull and Honda confirm collaboration plans from 2022

Vettel: F1 must not neglect human cost of swelling calendar
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel: F1 must not neglect human cost of swelling calendar

Verstappen: Second place in 2021 F1 standings won't change my life
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: Second place in 2021 F1 standings won't change my life

Red Bull reveals white Honda thank you F1 livery for Turkish GP
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull reveals white Honda thank you F1 livery for Turkish GP

Why F1's restricted 2022 rules won't make cars all look-alikes
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why F1's restricted 2022 rules won't make cars all look-alikes

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The cash conundrum behind F1’s latest calendar choices Plus

The cash conundrum behind F1’s latest calendar choices

Liberty Media's assurance that any new races joining the calendar must add excitement and value for the fans, the teams and Formula 1 overall has been tested by multiple factors all dictated by the COVID-19 pandemic. But with one eye on the balance sheet, is F1 going against its pledges with its latest plans?

Formula 1
3 h
F1 2021's final seven races: Where Red Bull or Mercedes is the favourite Plus

F1 2021's final seven races: Where Red Bull or Mercedes is the favourite

OPINION: Formula 1’s current campaign is the closest the championship has witnessed in five years, with Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes narrowly leading Max Verstappen and Red Bull with seven races left. Here’s how those venues favour the title protagonists

Formula 1
Oct 6, 2021
Why re-energised Vettel isn’t just making an impact at Aston Martin Plus

Why re-energised Vettel isn’t just making an impact at Aston Martin

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel is a man reborn at Aston Martin – and, like Lewis Hamilton, is determined to use his profile to put equality and social justice at the top of the agenda. OLEG KARPOV examines how Vettel is helping the Silverstone team transform itself into a winner, while striving to make himself a better driver and a better person

Formula 1
Oct 5, 2021
The ill-fated Italian ace rendered an outsider at Ferrari Plus

The ill-fated Italian ace rendered an outsider at Ferrari

Anointed as Italy’s next great racing hero after the tragic death of Alberto Ascari, Luigi Musso was pushed out of favour at Ferrari by Peter Collins and Mike Hawthorn. NIGEL ROEBUCK recalls a troubled soul…

Formula 1
Oct 3, 2021
The magic moments of modern racing's foremost all-rounder Plus

The magic moments of modern racing's foremost all-rounder

From Champ Car to Formula 1, NASCAR, back to IndyCar and now plying his trade in sportscars, Juan Pablo Montoya's career is remarkable for its versatility. Here, the Colombian reflects on 10 of his most significant moments along the way

Formula 1
Oct 2, 2021
Why F1’s best-sounding car flattered to deceive Plus

Why F1’s best-sounding car flattered to deceive

Matra’s MS120 married rocket technology to an engine which sputtered out far too often. STUART CODLING examines how the championship-winning constructor’s ambitious project to build car and engine under one roof came to fail

Formula 1
Oct 1, 2021
Why Perez won't be broken by his latest F1 disappointments Plus

Why Perez won't be broken by his latest F1 disappointments

It has been a tricky past few races for Sergio Perez. The Red Bull driver has mustered just 16 points since the British Grand Prix in July and the team's constructors' championship chances have taken a hit. Yet the Mexican remains optimistic that he has all the tools he needs to turn his performances around

Formula 1
Sep 30, 2021
How Sainz turned crash streak into his best Ferrari F1 weekend so far Plus

How Sainz turned crash streak into his best Ferrari F1 weekend so far

OPINION: Carlos Sainz Jr was one of the stars of the 2021 Russian Grand Prix. But he came into the weekend with a streak of recent crashes hanging over him. Here’s how the Ferrari newcomer worked to overcome those setbacks and deliver yet more success for his new team

Formula 1
Sep 29, 2021

Latest news

Top 10 Lotus F1 cars ranked: 49, 72, 79 and more
Formula 1 Formula 1

Top 10 Lotus F1 cars ranked: 49, 72, 79 and more

Vettel: F1 must not neglect human cost of swelling calendar
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel: F1 must not neglect human cost of swelling calendar

Hamilton hopes "daring" F1 fashion choices helps open minds
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton hopes "daring" F1 fashion choices helps open minds

Verstappen: Second place in 2021 F1 standings won't change my life
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: Second place in 2021 F1 standings won't change my life

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.