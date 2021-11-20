Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / FIA conducts extra rear wing checks after Qatar F1 qualifying Next / Ferrari changes Leclerc's F1 chassis after discovering crack
Formula 1 / Qatar GP News

Verstappen summoned to stewards for yellow flags infringement in Qatar qualifying

By:
Co-author:
Alex Kalinauckas

Max Verstappen has been summoned to see the stewards at Formula 1’s Qatar Grand Prix after allegedly ignoring double waved yellow flags on his final qualifying lap.

Verstappen summoned to stewards for yellow flags infringement in Qatar qualifying

The Red Bull driver was on his second run in Q3 and attempting to try to knock Lewis Hamilton off the pole spot when Pierre Gasly had stopped on the start-finish straight.

Having struck a kerb that ripped off the AlphaTauri's front wing and gave him a right-front puncture, Gasly had driven slowly around the final corner before stopping near the pitwall.

Verstappen passed a set of double waved yellow flags on his left before completing his lap, which ended up being a slight improvement and put him 0.455 seconds behind Hamilton.

It is unclear, however, whether the incident had triggered a yellow sector with race control – which would then flash up on Verstappen’s steering wheel.

F1’s rules on yellow flags are very strict and, according to the event notes sent by race director Michael Masi ahead of the weekend, drivers must abandon laps when double waved yellows are shown.

The event notes state: “Any driver passing through a double waved yellow marshalling sector must reduce speed significantly and be prepared to change direction or stop. In order for the stewards to be satisfied that any such driver has complied with these requirements it must be clear that he has not attempted to set a meaningful lap time, for practical purposes any driver in a double yellow sector will have that lap time deleted.”

Verstappen's hearing with the stewards will take place at 1pm local time (10am GMT) tomorrow - four hours before the start of the Qatar GP.

For recent grands prix, the FIA has automatically deleted lap times in practice and qualifying when double waved yellows are shown – but there has been no notification about that happening for qualifying so far.

Should Verstappen be found guilty of ignoring the flags, he would lose his final lap time and could also face a grid penalty on safety grounds.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, arrives in Parc Ferme after Qualifying

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, arrives in Parc Ferme after Qualifying

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

At the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix, Sebastian Vettel was given a five-place grid penalty for ignoring double yellows at Turn 1 during qualifying.

Back in 2019, Verstappen was stripped of pole position at the Mexican Grand Prix after failing to slow for yellow flags right at the end of qualifying.

Speaking after qualifying, both Verstappen and Valtteri Bottas, who was running behind him on track, said they were not aware of any warning flags or any debris on the track as they finished their laps and passed Gasly's car.

Verstappen said: “I heard after the session he had damaged his front wing, but from my side it was all okay.”

Bottas added: “Same thing I heard only afterwards, and I had no yellow flags or anything."

Read Also:

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said after the session that he had seen the Verstappen video, but was happy to leave the matter up to the stewards.

It comes after Red Bull famously protested Lewis Hamilton at the 2020 Austrian Grand Prix for ignoring a yellow flag on his final qualifying lap.

Asked about the Verstappen incident, Wolff said: “I've just seen it. I've seen that he is passing a flashing light, I think a flashing red or flashing yellow light on the left.

“Then he's passing the double waved yellows and there is a standing car on the road. I guess it's a bit of a triple whammy.

“They've gone after us with a yellow flag, passing a yellow flag on the outside. It's in the stewards' hands.

“I wouldn't want to comment much more of what should happen or not happen. I think the stewards are looking at it and they need to come up with a verdict.”

shares
comments

Related video

FIA conducts extra rear wing checks after Qatar F1 qualifying
Previous article

FIA conducts extra rear wing checks after Qatar F1 qualifying
Next article

Ferrari changes Leclerc's F1 chassis after discovering crack

Ferrari changes Leclerc's F1 chassis after discovering crack
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Wolff fears F1 has opened door for "dirtier driving" over Verstappen call Qatar GP
Formula 1

Wolff fears F1 has opened door for "dirtier driving" over Verstappen call

Bottas confused by disappearing pace in Qatar GP qualifying Qatar GP
Formula 1

Bottas confused by disappearing pace in Qatar GP qualifying

The principles at stake in the Verstappen/Hamilton Turn 4 clash Brazilian GP Plus
Formula 1

The principles at stake in the Verstappen/Hamilton Turn 4 clash

Max Verstappen More
Max Verstappen
Verstappen: Red Bull struggling more than normal in Qatar Qatar GP
Formula 1

Verstappen: Red Bull struggling more than normal in Qatar

Why Mercedes' right of review into Verstappen's Brazil F1 driving was denied Qatar GP
Formula 1

Why Mercedes' right of review into Verstappen's Brazil F1 driving was denied

How F1 2021's other new tracks will impact the Verstappen-Hamilton title fight Plus
Formula 1

How F1 2021's other new tracks will impact the Verstappen-Hamilton title fight

Latest news

Ferrari changes Leclerc's F1 chassis after discovering crack
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari changes Leclerc's F1 chassis after discovering crack

Verstappen summoned to stewards for yellow flags infringement in Qatar qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen summoned to stewards for yellow flags infringement in Qatar qualifying

FIA conducts extra rear wing checks after Qatar F1 qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA conducts extra rear wing checks after Qatar F1 qualifying

Hamilton: F1 racing rules "not clear" after FIA briefing post-Brazil clash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: F1 racing rules "not clear" after FIA briefing post-Brazil clash

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Qatar's long-term plans for a "World Cup every single year" Plus

Qatar's long-term plans for a "World Cup every single year"

Qatar is preparing to host the football World Cup next year, but will be thrown into the sporting spotlight this weekend as Formula 1 prepares to race in the country. Ahead of a 10-year deal to hold a grand prix from 2023 onwards, it's a much-needed opportunity to highlight reforms in the country

Formula 1
5 h
The times that reinforce Mercedes' strong start to F1's first Qatar GP Plus

The times that reinforce Mercedes' strong start to F1's first Qatar GP

Mercedes arrived in Qatar off the back of Lewis Hamilton’s stunning win in Brazil and it ended the first day of running on top at the Losail track. While it’s not just on one-lap pace where the Black Arrows squad looks good again versus Red Bull, there’s signs of encouragement in the data for Max Verstappen’s squad too

Formula 1
22 h
The benefits resulting from F1’s growing Middle Eastern influence Plus

The benefits resulting from F1’s growing Middle Eastern influence

Formula 1’s expansion into new territories hasn’t been greeted with uniform positivity but, says BEN EDWARDS, the Middle East and Africa represent important new territory for motorsport - and the benefits are already starting to emerge

Formula 1
Nov 19, 2021
The principles at stake in the Verstappen/Hamilton Turn 4 clash Plus

The principles at stake in the Verstappen/Hamilton Turn 4 clash

OPINION: The FIA's decision not to investigate Max Verstappen for his move to repel Lewis Hamilton's challenge for the lead of the Brazilian Grand Prix, which resulted in both going off the track, has become the latest polarised incident in the dramatic 2021 Formula 1 title battle. Regardless of which side of the fence you sit on, the lack of consistency from those upholding the rules should be seen as a point of concern

Formula 1
Nov 17, 2021
How F1 2021's other new tracks will impact the Verstappen-Hamilton title fight Plus

How F1 2021's other new tracks will impact the Verstappen-Hamilton title fight

OPINION: For the first time since the mid-1980s, Formula 1 is closing out a season with two new races in a championship’s pivotal final three. Add in the changes at the Abu Dhabi finale and Mercedes and Red Bull suddenly have plenty of additional hurdles to cover before one finally triumphs in 2021’s thrilling title fight

Formula 1
Nov 17, 2021
Why Giovinazzi's lack of progress has taken him out of the F1 game Plus

Why Giovinazzi's lack of progress has taken him out of the F1 game

With Guanyu Zhou taking the final seat left for 2022's Formula 1 season at Alfa Romeo, incumbent Antonio Giovinazzi is out of a drive. Although Zhou's backing has helped sweeten the deal, Giovinazzi's F1 form has stagnated throughout his three years in the championship

Formula 1
Nov 16, 2021
Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The final trial of F1's new sprint race format in 2021 delivered arguably its best spectacle yet, as the qualifying pace-setter surged from the back to a memorable win over the two events. Meanwhile, for others, it was a weekend to forget on the long-awaited return to Interlagos

Formula 1
Nov 15, 2021
How a Mercedes "Achilles' heel" cost Verstappen in Hamilton's Interlagos masterclass Plus

How a Mercedes "Achilles' heel" cost Verstappen in Hamilton's Interlagos masterclass

The qualifying exclusion which forced Lewis Hamilton to start from the back of the 2021 Interlagos sprint appeared to put Max Verstappen in the box seat for the Brazilian Grand Prix. But a common issue for Mercedes this year for once worked against the Red Bull ace, as Hamilton's rapid Mercedes stormed to a memorable comeback win

Formula 1
Nov 15, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.