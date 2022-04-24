Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / How Hamilton is facing up to Mercedes' harsh new reality Next / Ricciardo: McLaren F1 team still "half a step behind" at Imola
Formula 1 / Emilia Romagna GP News

Verstappen "still not a fan" of F1 sprint races, despite Imola win

Max Verstappen says he still does not like Formula 1’s sprint race format, despite his Saturday victory over Charles Leclerc at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Co-author:
Ronald Vording
Verstappen "still not a fan" of F1 sprint races, despite Imola win

The world champion bounced back from a poor start at Imola on Saturday to launch a penultimate lap overtake on Leclerc to take the win that secures him pole for Sunday’s main grand prix.

But despite the thrilling nature of his pass, and the extra points he has earned, Verstappen says his long-standing dislike of the sprint weekends has not been quelled.

He has cited in the past that he does not like having just one practice session before qualifying, and that parc ferme restrictions lock in the car setup from Friday afternoon.

Asked after the sprint win if the exciting race had changed his views on the sprint, he said: “No, it doesn’t for me. I'm still not a fan of sprint races because in the end it doesn't change anything.

“It doesn't matter if you have such a good fight during the sprint race or during the actual race. I just like the way the whole weekend goes much better with a normal weekend schedule.”

While not upbeat about the sprint format, Verstappen said he was at least more encouraged by the pace of the Red Bull – which significantly suffered less tyre degradation than Ferrari.

The Dutchman thinks that the turnaround from Australia, where Red Bull was much worse off, came simply down to the team finding a better balance with the RB18.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

“We had a very bad balance in qualifying and a totally different balance for the race in Australia,” he said. “That balance hurt us a lot in terms of tyre deg at the left front.

“In the end, this is a very different circuit. In Australia, Ferrari looked great but if you understand everything perfectly, you have no problems here of course.

"It's hit-and-miss with how the tyres work. But the things we learned in the second practice session worked out well for the race.”

Verstappen reckoned that some weight saving measures taken by Red Bull had also assisted him – although he could not be specific about how much of a help they had delivered.

“I find it difficult to say because [Friday] was a bit of a disrupted day, so it's very difficult to compare,” he said.

"But the feeling is certainly a bit better and the car is definitely lighter than before.

“I have a bit of a better feeling now, yes. But the cars are still very new and very sensitive with the tyres.”

shares
comments
How Hamilton is facing up to Mercedes' harsh new reality
Previous article

How Hamilton is facing up to Mercedes' harsh new reality
Next article

Ricciardo: McLaren F1 team still "half a step behind" at Imola

Ricciardo: McLaren F1 team still "half a step behind" at Imola
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
F1 drivers could face "spiral into misery" in wet/dry Imola race Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1

F1 drivers could face "spiral into misery" in wet/dry Imola race

Why Mercedes isn’t ready to ‘cut its losses’ just yet with W13 F1 car concept Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1

Why Mercedes isn’t ready to ‘cut its losses’ just yet with W13 F1 car concept

Why Netflix isn't the sole reason behind F1's modern-day boom Plus
Formula 1

Why Netflix isn't the sole reason behind F1's modern-day boom

Max Verstappen More
Max Verstappen
Verstappen: Imola F1 sprint race was a "waiting game" Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1

Verstappen: Imola F1 sprint race was a "waiting game"

Why Verstappen escaped investigation for yellow flag pole lap Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1

Why Verstappen escaped investigation for yellow flag pole lap

The hurdles that threatened young Verstappen's irrepressible rise Plus
Formula 1

The hurdles that threatened young Verstappen's irrepressible rise

Red Bull Racing More
Red Bull Racing
Horner: Honda has fixed fuel line issue that caused Verstappen's Australian GP DNF Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1

Horner: Honda has fixed fuel line issue that caused Verstappen's Australian GP DNF

Verstappen: "No reason to believe" in F1 title right now Australian GP
Formula 1

Verstappen: "No reason to believe" in F1 title right now

The unseen Verstappen problem that ensured Leclerc's Bahrain GP win Bahrain GP Plus
Formula 1

The unseen Verstappen problem that ensured Leclerc's Bahrain GP win

Latest news

Alonso: ‘Chaos is guaranteed’ if rain hits Imola F1 race
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: ‘Chaos is guaranteed’ if rain hits Imola F1 race

Ricciardo: McLaren F1 team still "half a step behind" at Imola
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo: McLaren F1 team still "half a step behind" at Imola

Verstappen "still not a fan" of F1 sprint races, despite Imola win
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen "still not a fan" of F1 sprint races, despite Imola win

How Hamilton is facing up to Mercedes' harsh new reality
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Hamilton is facing up to Mercedes' harsh new reality

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Verstappen remains favourite at Imola even if Ferrari cures Leclerc’s sprint downfall Plus

Why Verstappen remains favourite at Imola even if Ferrari cures Leclerc’s sprint downfall

On paper it is advantage to Max Verstappen at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix after topping qualifying, winning the sprint and demonstrating impressive pace in practice. But even if Ferrari fixes Charles Leclerc’s tyre graining worries, the reigning Formula 1 world champion remains firm favourite

Formula 1
15 h
Could Imola again provide intra-team F1 fireworks? Plus

Could Imola again provide intra-team F1 fireworks?

As F1 returns to Imola, BEN EDWARDS recalls how this delightful but unforgiving circuit has been a hotspot for discord and tragedy

Formula 1
Apr 23, 2022
How F1 has become a battleground in a new digital space Plus

How F1 has become a battleground in a new digital space

The business world is alive to the appeal of cryptocurrencies and other blockchain-enabled assets – and F1 teams are taking advantage of the land grab. MARK GALLAGHER looks at why the cryptocurrency exchange providers are desperate for market share, and how F1 is cashing in

Formula 1
Apr 22, 2022
Can Ferrari maintain its F1 title push? Plus

Can Ferrari maintain its F1 title push?

Ferrari has enjoyed a great start to the 2022 campaign, and even Charles Leclerc has already mentioned the championship. But has Ferrari banished the problems of the recent past as it seeks a first Formula 1 drivers' title since 2007, or could the woes that thwarted Sebastian Vettel return to plague the Scuderia once more?

Formula 1
Apr 21, 2022
Why Netflix isn't the sole reason behind F1's modern-day boom Plus

Why Netflix isn't the sole reason behind F1's modern-day boom

OPINION: With a colossal surge in popularity and sell-out crowds at grands prix, Formula 1 is currently enjoying something of a boom. Netflix's Drive to Survive series is commonly credited with bringing F1 into the mainstream - but is it the root to its current success, or simply a symptom?

Formula 1
Apr 21, 2022
Why Alonso has no plans to stop his F1 journey anytime soon Plus

Why Alonso has no plans to stop his F1 journey anytime soon

Fernando Alonso hasn’t won a world championship in 15 years, or a grand prix in the past eight seasons, yet he remains one of the best drivers ever to grace an F1 grid. As Alonso heads towards his 41st birthday, and the twilight of his career, OLEG KARPOV asks if there’s still time for one last hurrah – or maybe more?

Formula 1
Apr 20, 2022
The F1 sprint race element that should be dropped Plus

The F1 sprint race element that should be dropped

OPINION: Formula 1’s sprint race weekend format returns with the upcoming Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. The championship deemed its 2021 experiments to be so successful it wanted double for 2022 before team cost arguments scuppered the plan. But one change that has been made for the next three sprints makes them even more controversial

Formula 1
Apr 20, 2022
How external factors have disguised the true scale of Mercedes' turnaround task Plus

How external factors have disguised the true scale of Mercedes' turnaround task

Mercedes has been considered the best of the rest behind Ferrari and Red Bull in the early stages of the 2022 Formula 1 campaign, but delving into the supertimes third place could be considered lenient – with worse to follow unless it solves its ongoing problems

Formula 1
Apr 19, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.