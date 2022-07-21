Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Russell: F1 rivals may fall into "traps" as they develop cars Next / Ferrari brings new F1 floor to French Grand Prix
Formula 1 / French GP News

Verstappen: Red Bull still chasing “more dominant” Ferrari in F1 2022

Max Verstappen believes Red Bull is still chasing Ferrari for outright performance in Formula 1 this year as the Italian team has enjoyed “more dominant weekends” in 2022.

Luke Smith
By:
Co-author:
Erwin Jaeggi
Verstappen: Red Bull still chasing “more dominant” Ferrari in F1 2022

Verstappen enters this weekend’s French Grand Prix at Paul Ricard leading the F1 drivers’ championship by 38 points from Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, and has six race wins to his name.

But the Dutchman has seen his points advantage reduce in the past two races as Ferrari scored back-to-back wins at Silverstone and the Red Bull Ring.

Although the competitive advantage has swung back and forth at the front of the pack this year, Verstappen felt there has “never really been a dominant weekend” for Red Bull.

“In general, I felt like at the beginning of the year we were the ones like chasing and trying to beat Ferrari,” Verstappen said.

“Then they had a few retirements and we of course took advantage of that, or through strategy calls.

“So I think overall, we, from my feeling, [are] still [doing] a bit of chasing.”

Asked if he thought Ferrari had the fastest car, Verstappen replied: "Of course it depends a bit on the tracks, but overall, I feel they had more dominant weekends than we [did].”

Podium: Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18, Laurent Mekies, Scuderia Ferrari Sporting Director, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13

Podium: Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18, Laurent Mekies, Scuderia Ferrari Sporting Director, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13

Photo by: Alessio Morgese

Verstappen also pointed to how quickly the championship picture can change, having seen his 46-point deficit to Leclerc after retiring from two of the first three races swing into a 49-point advantage six races later.

“After Melbourne, I thought if there is a possibility, we might be able to fight towards the end of the season back for a potential chance,” Verstappen said.

“And then I mean it really quickly turned around. But that also shows that it can go the other way very quickly, so we just always have to be on it. We cannot make mistakes.”

Verstappen highlighted the added weight of Red Bull’s RB18 car compared to Ferrari that was “costing us lap time” and warned against complacency when it came to the development battle.

“We still need to bring updates to the car and we need to work all the time, and it’s no guarantee,” Verstappen said.

“People say Red Bull has been really good in the past and bringing upgrades and development. But this year we have to show it again, because every year if you start thinking like that, then normally you fall behind, because you think you are that good.

“We always have to show that we are good at it and that’s we are trying to do.”

Read Also:

Verstappen took pole and won the sprint race at the Austrian Grand Prix two weeks ago, but could not compete with Leclerc over a race distance as he was overtaken three times by the Ferrari driver.

Verstappen struggled more on the hard compound tyre than Leclerc, but felt the deficit to Ferrari was “not only tyres related.”

“I think also the way we set up the car, not purely from set-up, but just also the package of the car, I think was not correct in Austria, which we found out,” Verstappen said.

“So I hope with the things we learned that in general, I think we will be more competitive.”

shares
comments

Related video

Russell: F1 rivals may fall into "traps" as they develop cars
Previous article

Russell: F1 rivals may fall into "traps" as they develop cars
Next article

Ferrari brings new F1 floor to French Grand Prix

Ferrari brings new F1 floor to French Grand Prix
Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
McLaren: FIA must "not give way" and push through F1 floor changes for 2023
Formula 1

McLaren: FIA must "not give way" and push through F1 floor changes for 2023

Sainz faces 10-place grid drop in France after PU element change French GP
Formula 1

Sainz faces 10-place grid drop in France after PU element change

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons Plus
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons

Ferrari More
Ferrari
F1 French GP: Sainz heads Ferrari 1-2 in second practice French GP
Formula 1

F1 French GP: Sainz heads Ferrari 1-2 in second practice

Sainz: "There's a chance" of F1 engine penalty in French GP French GP
Formula 1

Sainz: "There's a chance" of F1 engine penalty in French GP

The elements of Leclerc’s Austria win that bode well for his F1 future Austrian GP Plus
Formula 1

The elements of Leclerc’s Austria win that bode well for his F1 future

Latest news

Hamilton says "not spectacular" Mercedes slower than expected in France
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton says "not spectacular" Mercedes slower than expected in France

Lewis Hamilton says "not spectacular" Mercedes is slower than it expected to be at Formula 1’s French Grand Prix after Friday's practice.

2022 F1 French Grand Prix: Full Friday practice results
Formula 1 Formula 1

2022 F1 French Grand Prix: Full Friday practice results

Carlos Sainz was fastest during French Grand Prix practice on Friday, the 12th round of the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship, leading a Ferrari 1-2.

F1 French GP: Sainz heads Ferrari 1-2 in second practice
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 French GP: Sainz heads Ferrari 1-2 in second practice

Carlos Sainz led Charles Leclerc in a Ferrari 1-2 in second practice for Formula 1’s 2022 French Grand Prix, with Max Verstappen 0.5 seconds adrift in third for Red Bull.

McLaren: FIA must "not give way" and push through F1 floor changes for 2023
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren: FIA must "not give way" and push through F1 floor changes for 2023

McLaren Formula 1 boss Andreas Seidl believes the FIA must “follow through and not give way” with its planned floor changes for 2023 despite facing pushback from several teams.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The driver who ended the curse of Red Bull’s second F1 seat Plus

The driver who ended the curse of Red Bull’s second F1 seat

Being Max Verstappen’s team-mate has been the undoing of several drivers, but Sergio Perez has finally made the job his own. Here’s how the Mexican has succeeded where Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon before him stumbled

Formula 1
Jul 21, 2022
Why F1 drivers can't have their cake and eat it over track limits Plus

Why F1 drivers can't have their cake and eat it over track limits

One of the biggest gripes over track limits in Formula 1 has been consistency, and thus new race director Niels Wittich has chosen to enforce track limits at every corner - with the white line the outer permissible extremity. The drivers aren't exactly happy with that in practice, but it does afford the uniformity that they desired...

Formula 1
Jul 21, 2022
Why a title-less 2022 F1 season won't stop Hamilton's legacy from growing Plus

Why a title-less 2022 F1 season won't stop Hamilton's legacy from growing

OPINION: Lewis Hamilton appears unlikely to extend his tally of seven Formula 1 world championships in 2022, as Mercedes tries to recover the ground it has lost with its new car. Regardless, his legacy only looks set to be further cemented thanks to his tireless work off-track to help boost a rising star and also make motorsport a better place

Formula 1
Jul 20, 2022
How F1's new rules really rate halfway through their first season Plus

How F1's new rules really rate halfway through their first season

OPINION: Formula 1 is now exactly halfway through its first season running the new cars championship owner Liberty Media set about introducing after its 2017 purchase. So, how exactly are those major rule changes really working now the evidence has mounted up?

Formula 1
Jul 19, 2022
The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause Plus

The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause

Track limits are the problem that motorsport doesn't seem to be able to rid itself of. But the use of so-called 'sausage kerbs' as a deterrent has in several instances only served to worsen the problem, and a growing number of voices want to see action taken

Formula 1
Jul 18, 2022
How Red Bull's gateway F1 car overcame a baked-in disadvantage Plus

How Red Bull's gateway F1 car overcame a baked-in disadvantage

The RB5 was the first Red Bull to win a GP but, as STUART CODLING explains, the early success of the car in 2009 was somewhat against the run of form

Formula 1
Jul 17, 2022
How unshackled Albon is taking inspiration from Hamilton and Vettel Plus

How unshackled Albon is taking inspiration from Hamilton and Vettel

No longer defined by being benched by Red Bull, Alex Albon is establishing himself as a worthy successor to George Russell in the lead seat at Williams – and, as STUART CODLING explains, he’s also following the likes of Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel in using his profile to improve the lives of others

Formula 1
Jul 15, 2022
The anticipated culture change at the top of motorsport that is yet to arrive Plus

The anticipated culture change at the top of motorsport that is yet to arrive

OPINION: The FIA implemented changes to its Formula 1 race management in the wake of the controversial Abu Dhabi final last November that appeared to be the culture shift needed to restore faith in the governance of the series. However, so far in 2022, ongoing inconsistencies and a perceived lack of transparency continue to create widespread frustration

Formula 1
Jul 14, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.