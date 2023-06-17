Subscribe
Previous / What we learned from Friday practice at the F1 Canadian GP Next / Alonso: Canadian GP FP1 issues "a bit embarrassing" for F1
Formula 1 / Canadian GP News

Verstappen: Red Bull "not fantastic" over Canada F1 bumps

Max Verstappen says Red Bull is struggling with Montreal's bumps after finishing sixth in Friday's FP2 for Formula 1's Canadian Grand Prix.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19

Verstappen finished 0.424s down on Mercedes' pacesetter Lewis Hamilton in Friday's second practice session, which was extended to 90-minutes after technical issues at the circuit curtailed FP1.

The runaway championship leader said Red Bull "had some work to do" after struggling over the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve's many bumps and high kerbs, which upset the balance of his RB19.

“I think we still have some work to do,” Verstappen said. “The car is not fantastic at the moment over the bumps and over the kerbs.

“It's not too bad but we definitely need to fine tune a few things.”

When asked if that meant Red Bull's rivals have moved closer to them on Canada's unique layout, Verstappen said: “Yeah, let's see. I think we didn't have a good day, maybe they had a good day.

“We know our limitations with the car and with the track, how it is now with the kerbs and the bumps. It's definitely not suiting our package for now, but we'll try to find a few improvements.

“Of course, it was not very straightforward with no running in FP1, but it's the same for everyone, at least we got some running in FP2. A bit more of a tricky session but sometimes you have those days.”

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Team-mate Sergio Perez, who finished the day eighth-fastest, added: “It's a shame about FP1, we really needed it.

“I think we have a good base, and we have to make sure we play a bit with the car. It was all a bit in a hurry and there's plenty to understand for tonight.

“I think [our rivals] are looking good. We need to improve our ride as well.”

Read Also:

Hamilton led team-mate George Russell to a 1-2 before the rain hit the track near the end of FP2.

Ferrari duo Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc split Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso as they also finished ahead of Verstappen.

Verstappen and Perez were trailing their rivals in every sector of the track in FP2, although competitors are unlikely to put much stock in the team's Friday laptimes.

Sainz proved quickest on the straights, Alonso was on top in the low-speed corners and leader Hamilton set the pace everywhere else.

shares
comments

What we learned from Friday practice at the F1 Canadian GP

Alonso: Canadian GP FP1 issues "a bit embarrassing" for F1
Filip Cleeren More
Filip Cleeren
Sainz, Tsunoda and Stroll handed Canada F1 grid drops for impeding

Sainz, Tsunoda and Stroll handed Canada F1 grid drops for impeding

Formula 1
Canadian GP

Sainz, Tsunoda and Stroll handed Canada F1 grid drops for impeding Sainz, Tsunoda and Stroll handed Canada F1 grid drops for impeding

Red Bull: Aero efficiency the biggest strength of 2023 F1 car

Red Bull: Aero efficiency the biggest strength of 2023 F1 car

Formula 1
Canadian GP

Red Bull: Aero efficiency the biggest strength of 2023 F1 car Red Bull: Aero efficiency the biggest strength of 2023 F1 car

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Max Verstappen More
Max Verstappen
Verstappen: "Animal" Alonso deserves F1 victory if Red Bull trips up

Verstappen: "Animal" Alonso deserves F1 victory if Red Bull trips up

Formula 1
Canadian GP

Verstappen: "Animal" Alonso deserves F1 victory if Red Bull trips up Verstappen: "Animal" Alonso deserves F1 victory if Red Bull trips up

Verstappen was not allowed to join Red Bull Nordschleife F1 run

Verstappen was not allowed to join Red Bull Nordschleife F1 run

Formula 1
Canadian GP

Verstappen was not allowed to join Red Bull Nordschleife F1 run Verstappen was not allowed to join Red Bull Nordschleife F1 run

Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023?

Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023? Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023?

Red Bull Racing More
Red Bull Racing
Perez looks for F1 season “reset” but denies pressure claims

Perez looks for F1 season “reset” but denies pressure claims

Formula 1
Canadian GP

Perez looks for F1 season “reset” but denies pressure claims Perez looks for F1 season “reset” but denies pressure claims

Red Bull F1 car floor exposes “different paradigm” - Williams

Red Bull F1 car floor exposes “different paradigm” - Williams

Formula 1
Canadian GP

Red Bull F1 car floor exposes “different paradigm” - Williams Red Bull F1 car floor exposes “different paradigm” - Williams

Why Verstappen's 2023 Spanish GP win wasn't as simple as it looked

Why Verstappen's 2023 Spanish GP win wasn't as simple as it looked

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Spanish GP

Why Verstappen's 2023 Spanish GP win wasn't as simple as it looked Why Verstappen's 2023 Spanish GP win wasn't as simple as it looked

Latest news

BTCC Oulton Park: Hill breaks Sutton’s winning run in race one

BTCC Oulton Park: Hill breaks Sutton’s winning run in race one

BTCC BTCC
Oulton Park

BTCC Oulton Park: Hill breaks Sutton’s winning run in race one BTCC Oulton Park: Hill breaks Sutton’s winning run in race one

Piastri knew first F1 crash would come at some point

Piastri knew first F1 crash would come at some point

F1 Formula 1
Canadian GP

Piastri knew first F1 crash would come at some point Piastri knew first F1 crash would come at some point

Marc Marquez withdraws from MotoGP German GP after five crashes

Marc Marquez withdraws from MotoGP German GP after five crashes

MGP MotoGP
German GP

Marc Marquez withdraws from MotoGP German GP after five crashes Marc Marquez withdraws from MotoGP German GP after five crashes

MotoGP German GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results

MotoGP German GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results

MOT2 Moto2
Sachsenring

MotoGP German GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results MotoGP German GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results

The science behind battery development and use in F1

The science behind battery development and use in F1

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The science behind battery development and use in F1 The science behind battery development and use in F1

Why brilliant Le Mans must not tempt F1 down Balance of Performance path

Why brilliant Le Mans must not tempt F1 down Balance of Performance path

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Jonathan Noble

Why brilliant Le Mans must not tempt F1 down Balance of Performance path Why brilliant Le Mans must not tempt F1 down Balance of Performance path

Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023?

Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023? Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023?

Which classic F1 circuits would fit the modern formula?

Which classic F1 circuits would fit the modern formula?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

Which classic F1 circuits would fit the modern formula? Which classic F1 circuits would fit the modern formula?

The product of Ferrari's F1 glory years seeking to repeat the trick at McLaren

The product of Ferrari's F1 glory years seeking to repeat the trick at McLaren

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The product of Ferrari's F1 glory years seeking to repeat the trick at McLaren The product of Ferrari's F1 glory years seeking to repeat the trick at McLaren

Why F1’s quest for more isn't always better

Why F1’s quest for more isn't always better

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why F1’s quest for more isn't always better Why F1’s quest for more isn't always better

Why the end of F1’s design divergence is nothing to be sad about 

Why the end of F1’s design divergence is nothing to be sad about 

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

Why the end of F1’s design divergence is nothing to be sad about  Why the end of F1’s design divergence is nothing to be sad about 

Why Mercedes may be wrong to be so cagey on new F1 expectations

Why Mercedes may be wrong to be so cagey on new F1 expectations

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Mercedes may be wrong to be so cagey on new F1 expectations Why Mercedes may be wrong to be so cagey on new F1 expectations

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe