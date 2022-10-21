Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 News

Verstappen: Red Bull has "strong belief" it was within F1 budget cap

Max Verstappen says Red Bull has a “strong belief” it was within Formula 1’s budget cap in 2021 as the team continues talks with the FIA over next steps.

Luke Smith
By:
Verstappen: Red Bull has "strong belief" it was within F1 budget cap

Following the Japanese Grand Prix, the FIA announced that its audit for the budget cap last year found Red Bull had exceeded the $145 million limit in place for the season.

The FIA deemed Red Bull was responsible for a minor breach, which is within 5% of the overall budget cap, and would consider its next steps.

Red Bull has always fiercely denied that it exceeded the budget cap, but it is now in talks with the FIA about a possible Accepted Breach Agreement to settle the case.

Verstappen clinched his second F1 world title in Japan two weeks ago but denied the situation surrounding Red Bull and the budget cap breach was hanging over the team.

“It’s something between the team and the FIA anyway, right?” Verstappen said on Thursday in Austin. “And from our side, we have a strong belief that we were in it.

“So that’s why we are discussing about it, to show what we think is right. But, at the end of the day, it’s not up to me. I’m just focused on the performance on-track.”

It is understood that the FIA’s findings deemed that Red Bull exceeded the budget cap by around $1.8 million, relating to areas such as the allocation of sick pay and the cost of catering at its factory and at the track.

A number of figures within the F1 paddock have called on the FIA to take strong action if it found Red Bull did breach the budget cap, stressing its importance to protect the integrity of the financial regulations moving forward.

The Red Bull Racing team celebrate at the podium

McLaren boss Zak Brown wrote to FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem last week calling for strict action, saying that overspending “constitutes cheating”.

Lewis Hamilton – who narrowly lost to Verstappen in last year’s title fight – was initially coy on the topic, but said it was important for some action to be taken in order to deter teams from overspending in the future.

Asked if he was bothered by everyone discussing the budget cap, Verstappen replied: “It just depends what you read.

“For me, I think what we have achieved this year is incredible. And about the budget cap, yes, they’re talking about it now, but like I said before, we think that we are right, and we will of course always believe in our cause and we will show that to the FIA.

“Now it’s up to them of course to make a decision. Also that will go away again.”

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The father-and-son team pushing boundaries with F1's newest locations Plus

The father-and-son team pushing boundaries with F1's newest locations

Exactly half of the 24 tracks featured on the 2023 Formula 1 calendar, in one way or another, bear the fingerprints of Hermann Tilke and his company. From clean-sheet designs to modernisation of existing layouts, Tilke – now working with his son Carsten – is F1’s go-to architect. OLEG KARPOV stopped by the company’s Aachen HQ to find out what goes into creating new tracks – including next year’s hotly anticipated Las Vegas venue

Formula 1
1 h
The unavoidable element that all F1 drivers need to rise above Plus

The unavoidable element that all F1 drivers need to rise above

Formula 1's biggest talents can lean heavily on their ability but, without a slice of luck, results won't go in their favour. And Lady Luck has played her role this season in helping one driver start an F1 career - but, equally, put an early end to several drivers' title aspirations

Formula 1
Oct 20, 2022
The 10 steps Ferrari needs to take for the Prancing Horse to be stable Plus

The 10 steps Ferrari needs to take for the Prancing Horse to be stable

Max Verstappen most likely would have won the 2022 Formula 1 world championship even without Ferrari’s blunders and miscues. The team has much to work on if it’s to mount a challenge in the years ahead

Formula 1
Oct 20, 2022
The wheeler-dealer moves that secured Tyrrell and Stewart’s F1 union Plus

The wheeler-dealer moves that secured Tyrrell and Stewart’s F1 union

Tyrrell broke into Formula 1 with a powerful merger of Matra chassis and Ford-Cosworth engine, allied to the sublime skills of Jackie Stewart. As MAURICE HAMILTON reveals, it was a successful combination

Formula 1
Oct 19, 2022
Why Verstappen and Leclerc can bust a myth about early F1 coronations Plus

Why Verstappen and Leclerc can bust a myth about early F1 coronations

OPINION: Having clinched the 2022 world title in Japan, Max Verstappen reckons the pressure is off heading into the final four races. But there is still plenty at stake both in terms of pride and, more significantly, potential history-in-the-making that means Red Bull's leading man and Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc will be all guns blazing as usual this weekend in Austin

Formula 1
Oct 18, 2022
The “borderline” team compromise that staved off an F1 crisis Plus

The “borderline” team compromise that staved off an F1 crisis

Formula 1’s budget cap was heralded as a radical advance, the saviour of smaller teams, and the pathway to a brighter commercial future for all. So why were so many teams so keen to either break it or negotiate a raise? As MARK GALLAGHER reveals, it’s not just about the cost of crash repairs

Formula 1
Oct 16, 2022
Mika Hakkinen: An F1 life in pictures Plus

Mika Hakkinen: An F1 life in pictures

At the turn of the century Formula 1 became the Mika and Michael show as Mika Hakkinen claimed two world championships by going wheel-to-wheel with Michael Schumacher. Over a collection of images from his F1 career, the Flying Finn shares some cherished memories with MAURICE HAMILTON about his route to the top, annoying Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost, and that overtake in Spa…

Formula 1
Oct 13, 2022
The one thing that can't be sacrificed amid Red Bull’s F1 overspend controversy Plus

The one thing that can't be sacrificed amid Red Bull’s F1 overspend controversy

OPINION: The FIA revealed this week that Red Bull breached Formula 1's cost cap, throwing the team into controversy. But why did its calculation put it several million dollars below the cost cap limit when the FIA deemed it to be over? And what will the governing body do as a sanction? What happens next could have vital implications for the very future of the world championship

Formula 1
Oct 12, 2022
