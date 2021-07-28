Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / What could have been: When a top team boss missed a dream F1 test Next / Red Bull: New evidence will put Silverstone F1 crash in ‘slightly different light’
Formula 1 News

Verstappen "not interested" in ongoing chatter on Silverstone crash

By:

Max Verstappen says he is “not interested” in getting involved in the continued chatter surrounding his crash with Formula 1 title rival Lewis Hamilton at Silverstone.

Verstappen "not interested" in ongoing chatter on Silverstone crash

Verstappen and Hamilton collided at high-speed while fighting for the lead on the opening lap of the British Grand Prix, resulting in a 51G crash for Verstappen at Copse.

Mercedes driver Hamilton was deemed to be predominantly at fault for the crash, resulting in a 10-second time penalty, but he recovered to win the race and cut Verstappen’s lead at the top of the drivers’ championship.

The incident led to an angry response from Red Bull F1 chief Christian Horner, who called Hamilton’s move “desperate” and “amateur”, and criticised Mercedes’ decision to celebrate while Verstappen was being checked over in hospital.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff felt that Red Bull had gone too far in its comments, but Horner reiterated his criticisms and confirmed the team was exploring its options for further action.

The car of Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, is returned to the garage on a truck

The car of Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, is returned to the garage on a truck

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

The FIA announced on Tuesday that a right to review the incident had been lodged by Red Bull, with a hearing scheduled for Thursday in Hungary.

But amid the ongoing buzz around the incident, Verstappen said in Red Bull’s preview for Hungary that he had little interest in saying anything to add to the matter.

“I don’t have much to say on all the media hype, and to be honest, I am not interested in getting involved in any of that,” Verstappen said.

“I know what happened at Silverstone as I was in the car and obviously I feel a certain way about how my race ended, but now I’m just focusing on making sure we are the best we can be on track so we can stay ahead in the championship.

“The team can take care of the official side of things and anything that needs looking into after the crash but my job is the same as always: to be the best I can and try to win on Sunday.”

Verstappen was left feeling sore and bruised following the impact at Silverstone, and was taken to hospital for precautionary CT and MRI scans before being released a few hours later.

The Dutch driver prepared for his return to the cockpit in Hungary by completing a 24-hour sim race last weekend, entering the iRacing 24 Hours of Spa, and has posted pictures on social media of himself back in training.

“I’m a little bruised of course but that’s normal after such a big impact but I’m training and feeling good,” Verstappen said.

“I did a 24-hour sim race this week and it was a good test to see how my body would react to spending time sat in one position and behind screens for a long time.

“I felt absolutely fine which makes me feel positive heading into the weekend. I’m definitely ready to go again.”

shares
comments
What could have been: When a top team boss missed a dream F1 test

Previous article

What could have been: When a top team boss missed a dream F1 test

Next article

Red Bull: New evidence will put Silverstone F1 crash in ‘slightly different light’

Red Bull: New evidence will put Silverstone F1 crash in ‘slightly different light’
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Red Bull: New evidence will put Silverstone F1 crash in ‘slightly different light’

44 min
2
Formula 1

Has Formula 1 ever increased a penalty after an appeal?

19 h
3
Formula 1

McLaren backs decision to delay pitstop clampdown until Belgian GP

5 h
4
MotoGP

Crutchlow makes MotoGP return to replace injured Morbidelli

5 h
5
Formula 1

Noisy F1 engines won't lead to sponsor exodus, says Brown

6 h
Latest news
Red Bull: New evidence will put Silverstone F1 crash in ‘slightly different light’
F1

Red Bull: New evidence will put Silverstone F1 crash in ‘slightly different light’

44m
Verstappen "not interested" in ongoing chatter on Silverstone crash
F1

Verstappen "not interested" in ongoing chatter on Silverstone crash

2 h
What could have been: When a top team boss missed a dream F1 test
F1

What could have been: When a top team boss missed a dream F1 test

3 h
The drivers that need to strike gold before F1's summer break Plus
F1

The drivers that need to strike gold before F1's summer break

4 h
McLaren backs decision to delay pitstop clampdown until Belgian GP
F1

McLaren backs decision to delay pitstop clampdown until Belgian GP

5 h
Latest videos
Ant Drives W12: Taking to the Track at Silverstone! 09:09
Formula 1
Jul 26, 2021

Ant Drives W12: Taking to the Track at Silverstone!

Why 2022 Cars Won't Look Like Formula 1's Reveal 05:54
Formula 1
Jul 24, 2021

Why 2022 Cars Won't Look Like Formula 1's Reveal

Verstappen v Hamilton: Who was at fault? 07:45
Formula 1
Jul 21, 2021

Verstappen v Hamilton: Who was at fault?

Formula 1: Red Bull outraged after Hamilton's victory at Silverstone 14:30
Formula 1
Jul 19, 2021

Formula 1: Red Bull outraged after Hamilton's victory at Silverstone

Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying analysis 05:10
Formula 1
Jul 18, 2021

Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying analysis

Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Red Bull: New evidence will put Silverstone F1 crash in ‘slightly different light’
Formula 1

Red Bull: New evidence will put Silverstone F1 crash in ‘slightly different light’

McLaren backs decision to delay pitstop clampdown until Belgian GP
Formula 1

McLaren backs decision to delay pitstop clampdown until Belgian GP

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Plus
Formula 1

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

Max Verstappen More
Max Verstappen
F1 should let Hamilton/Verstappen duel rip, says Webber
Formula 1

F1 should let Hamilton/Verstappen duel rip, says Webber

Wolff: F1 cannot rule out further Hamilton/Verstappen crashes
Formula 1

Wolff: F1 cannot rule out further Hamilton/Verstappen crashes

The off-track considerations that led to F1’s Hamilton/Verstappen Silverstone shunt British GP Plus
Formula 1

The off-track considerations that led to F1’s Hamilton/Verstappen Silverstone shunt

Red Bull Racing More
Red Bull Racing
Masi: "No frustration" over F1 team radio calls
Formula 1

Masi: "No frustration" over F1 team radio calls

Mercedes braced for ‘bruised’ Red Bull to fight back in Hungary Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Mercedes braced for ‘bruised’ Red Bull to fight back in Hungary

The signs that suggest Mercedes can win the Silverstone F1 race British GP Plus
Formula 1

The signs that suggest Mercedes can win the Silverstone F1 race

Trending Today

Red Bull: New evidence will put Silverstone F1 crash in ‘slightly different light’
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull: New evidence will put Silverstone F1 crash in ‘slightly different light’

Has Formula 1 ever increased a penalty after an appeal?
Formula 1 Formula 1

Has Formula 1 ever increased a penalty after an appeal?

McLaren backs decision to delay pitstop clampdown until Belgian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren backs decision to delay pitstop clampdown until Belgian GP

Crutchlow makes MotoGP return to replace injured Morbidelli
MotoGP MotoGP

Crutchlow makes MotoGP return to replace injured Morbidelli

Noisy F1 engines won't lead to sponsor exodus, says Brown
Formula 1 Formula 1

Noisy F1 engines won't lead to sponsor exodus, says Brown

What could have been: When a top team boss missed a dream F1 test
Formula 1 Formula 1

What could have been: When a top team boss missed a dream F1 test

The drivers that need to strike gold before F1's summer break Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The drivers that need to strike gold before F1's summer break

Verstappen "not interested" in ongoing chatter on Silverstone crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen "not interested" in ongoing chatter on Silverstone crash

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The drivers that need to strike gold before F1's summer break Plus

The drivers that need to strike gold before F1's summer break

OPINION: Formula 1 is about to break up for summer 2021, with the title battles finely poised. But it’s not just the latest round of Max Verstappen vs Lewis Hamilton that will be worth watching this weekend in Hungary, as plenty of drivers are eying big results to change the stories of their seasons so far

Formula 1
4 h
How Lotus F1 uncovered, then squandered its last ‘unfair advantage’ Plus

How Lotus F1 uncovered, then squandered its last ‘unfair advantage’

Cast in the mould of its founder Colin Chapman, Lotus was powerful and daring but  flawed – as it proved through further soaring peaks and painful troughs into the 1980s. DAMIEN SMITH examines a game-changing era

Formula 1
Jul 27, 2021
The core problems Yas Marina’s long-awaited tweaks won't address Plus

The core problems Yas Marina’s long-awaited tweaks won't address

OPINION: Changes to the layout of Abu Dhabi’s circuit aim to reverse the trend of insipid Formula 1 races there - the promoter has even described one of the new corners as “iconic”. And that, argues STUART CODLING, is one of this venue’s abiding failings

Formula 1
Jul 26, 2021
How Ferrari offered Britain's next F1 prospect what Red Bull couldn't Plus

How Ferrari offered Britain's next F1 prospect what Red Bull couldn't

Last year's Formula 2 runner-up Callum Ilott could be on his way to becoming the first Briton to contest a grand prix in an Alfa Romeo since Reg Parnell in 1950. But, says OLEG KARPOV, the Ferrari Driver Academy protege is having to temper his ambition at the moment – outwardly at least…

Formula 1
Jul 25, 2021
The signs that point to F1's rude health Plus

The signs that point to F1's rude health

OPINION: Formula 1's calendar might still be facing disruption as the pandemic affects travel but, says MARK GALLAGHER, the business itself is fundamentally strong thanks to the epic rivalry taking place on track and the consistent arrival of new sponsors

Formula 1
Jul 24, 2021
The unexpected benefit of F1’s sprint race repeat Plus

The unexpected benefit of F1’s sprint race repeat

OPINION: Formula 1's sprint race trial at Silverstone drew mixed feedback on Saturday, but there remained the true test of how it would impact Sunday's Grand Prix. While fans were busy marvelling at Fernando Alonso's progress, a key lesson was being learned that would directly contribute to the dramatic lap one clash at Copse the following day

Formula 1
Jul 22, 2021
The off-track considerations that led to F1’s Hamilton/Verstappen Silverstone shunt Plus

The off-track considerations that led to F1’s Hamilton/Verstappen Silverstone shunt

OPINION: Formula 1’s 2021 title fight turned ugly last weekend when Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton collided at the start of the British Grand Prix. Verstappen thankfully walked away unharmed, but this had been a clash long-since coming

Formula 1
Jul 21, 2021
Will 2022's all-new cars look like F1's concept model? Plus

Will 2022's all-new cars look like F1's concept model?

Formula 1 provided its clearest example yet of what the 2022 cars are set to look like when it presented a full-scale concept to the world during the build-up to last weekend’s British Grand Prix. Underneath the special shiny livery was a design that hinted at the future, but teams will be digging into key areas that may reap differing results

Formula 1
Jul 20, 2021

Latest news

Red Bull: New evidence will put Silverstone F1 crash in ‘slightly different light’
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull: New evidence will put Silverstone F1 crash in ‘slightly different light’

Verstappen "not interested" in ongoing chatter on Silverstone crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen "not interested" in ongoing chatter on Silverstone crash

What could have been: When a top team boss missed a dream F1 test
Formula 1 Formula 1

What could have been: When a top team boss missed a dream F1 test

The drivers that need to strike gold before F1's summer break Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The drivers that need to strike gold before F1's summer break

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.