Verstappen sometimes questions if hectic F1 lifestyle "is still worth it"
Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen says he sometimes wonders if the championship's relentless time commitment "is still worth it" amid criticism on its expanding schedule.
Verstappen has repeatedly voiced his concerns over F1's growing calendar, which will peak at 24 races next year and involve nearly 200,000 miles of air travel despite modest efforts to reduce its footprint.
A double-header in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia will kick off F1's record season, followed by four individual flyaway events in Australia, Japan, China and Miami as well as two triple-headers later in the year.
On top of that F1 has added up to six sprint races per season, which adds extra strain on the team personnel.
PLUS: How F1 teams manage the punishing reality of F1’s relentless schedule
In an interview with Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, Verstappen says F1's unrelenting thirst for growth is sometimes making him consider "whether it is all worth it" to stay involved.
"I'm worried about the sport I have always enjoyed," said Verstappen, whose 2028 Red Bull F1 deal could potentially be his last. "I still do, but only to a certain extent.
"It's not that I'm totally against change, like some people claim. But those changes have to be benefit Formula 1.
"Why do you have to change things when they're going well? I think a traditional qualifying session is a great format, it doesn't all have to revolve around money.
"People might think, 'Well, he makes a lot of money, what is that guy complaining about?' But it's about your wellbeing, how you experience things and not how much you make.
"I feel like I have to do too much and skip other things [I enjoy doing], so I sometimes think, 'Is still worth it?'"
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19
Photo by: Erik Junius
Verstappen says his criticism of the human cost F1 is taking doesn't just revolve around the number of races, but also all the extra off-track activities that come with the job, saying he loses a "month per year" to Red Bull's extensive marketing activities.
"[Travel] isn't the biggest problem. It's more about all the extra stuff I have to do," he explained.
"Thursdays on a race weekend can be very long depending on where we are and outside the grands prix there's a lot of simulator work.
"For example, I lose over a month per year to marketing. At a certain moment you just don't feel like doing all that anymore."
When asked if he could walk away from F1 before his current 2028 deal ends if Red Bull misses out with 2026's new regulation cycle, the Dutchman replied: "Things would have to be really bad for that to happen.
"I don't expect the team to fall back that much with all the great people we have. But in this sport it's always possible you're not that competitive.
"It depends on what the prospects are, but yeah, I don't see myself touring in the midfield for three years. Then I'd rather stay at home or go do something else. But again, I don't expect that to happen."
Track testing McLaren’s latest F1 title winners
Newey’s ‘challenge the system’ approach a boost to Red Bull F1 success
The Verstappen inspiration behind one of F1 2023’s other success stories
The Verstappen inspiration behind one of F1 2023’s other success stories The Verstappen inspiration behind one of F1 2023’s other success stories
Verstappen: F1 approaching rain "like NASCAR" would be a "shame"
Verstappen: F1 approaching rain "like NASCAR" would be a "shame" Verstappen: F1 approaching rain "like NASCAR" would be a "shame"
Horner praises Red Bull F1's Jason Statham for dealing with "tough customer" Verstappen
Horner praises Red Bull F1's Jason Statham for dealing with "tough customer" Verstappen Horner praises Red Bull F1's Jason Statham for dealing with "tough customer" Verstappen
Newey’s ‘challenge the system’ approach a boost to Red Bull F1 success
Newey’s ‘challenge the system’ approach a boost to Red Bull F1 success Newey’s ‘challenge the system’ approach a boost to Red Bull F1 success
Horner dismisses Red Bull complacency fears amid unprecedented F1 domination
Horner dismisses Red Bull complacency fears amid unprecedented F1 domination Horner dismisses Red Bull complacency fears amid unprecedented F1 domination
Could relentless Red Bull domination weaken F1's meritocracy stance?
Could relentless Red Bull domination weaken F1's meritocracy stance? Could relentless Red Bull domination weaken F1's meritocracy stance?
Latest news
Lawson: I was "too aggressive" in Nojiri battle after spin wrecks race
Lawson: I was "too aggressive" in Nojiri battle after spin wrecks race Lawson: I was "too aggressive" in Nojiri battle after spin wrecks race
MotoGP Austrian GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results
MotoGP Austrian GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results MotoGP Austrian GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results
Aleix Espargaro “angry" a lot of people in MotoGP forget Pol’s achievements
Aleix Espargaro “angry" a lot of people in MotoGP forget Pol’s achievements Aleix Espargaro “angry" a lot of people in MotoGP forget Pol’s achievements
Makino hospitalised after heavy Super Formula crash at Motegi
Makino hospitalised after heavy Super Formula crash at Motegi Makino hospitalised after heavy Super Formula crash at Motegi
Track testing McLaren’s latest F1 title winners
Track testing McLaren’s latest F1 title winners Track testing McLaren’s latest F1 title winners
The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order
The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order
The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix
The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix
The Verstappen inspiration behind one of F1 2023’s other success stories
The Verstappen inspiration behind one of F1 2023’s other success stories The Verstappen inspiration behind one of F1 2023’s other success stories
How Williams' new leader forged his data-driven F1 ethos
How Williams' new leader forged his data-driven F1 ethos How Williams' new leader forged his data-driven F1 ethos
The history of motorsport's first ‘Greatest Of All Time’
The history of motorsport's first ‘Greatest Of All Time’ The history of motorsport's first ‘Greatest Of All Time’
The 2023 F1 half-term driver grades
The 2023 F1 half-term driver grades The 2023 F1 half-term driver grades
The data vs driver conflict at the heart of F1's ground-effect cars
The data vs driver conflict at the heart of F1's ground-effect cars The data vs driver conflict at the heart of F1's ground-effect cars
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.