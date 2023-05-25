Subscribe
Previous / Steiner: Customer F1 teams can succeed in 2026 despite added manufacturers Next / Hamilton: New Mercedes F1 contract "nearly there", no Ferrari talks
Formula 1 News

Verstappen: Honda's Aston Martin F1 move "a bit of a shame"

Max Verstappen says seeing Honda team up with Aston Martin in Formula 1 is "a bit of a shame" and it was "unfortunate" how its collaboration with Red Bull ended.

Megan White
By:
Co-author:
Ronald Vording
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

It was revealed on Wednesday that Aston Martin is to become Honda's official works partner in 2026, having previously announced its exit from F1 in 2021.

The Japanese manufacturer formally quit F1 that year but has continued to support Red Bull's engine division.

Its future beyond the end of 2025 when its Red Bull deal ends had been unclear, with the Milton Keynes-based team working with Ford for its own Powertrains efforts from 2026.

Honda says its decision to commit to F1 so soon after walking away was triggered by the series' commitment to increased sustainability ambitions.

Speaking ahead of this weekend's Monaco Grand Prix, Verstappen said it was "a bit unfortunate how all of that turned out," referring to Honda's U-turn.

He said he had "loved working with [Honda]," adding that "for Aston Martin, it's really good."

Verstappen said: "I think from our side, of course, it's a bit unfortunate how all of that turned out because a few years ago, they say we're gonna stop, so then Red Bull sets up its own engine division, and then at one point they say no, we continue.

"Unfortunately, once you're already in the process of building a whole engine yourself, you can't really work together anymore. It's a bit of a shame, I would say.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

"We always have and had a really good relationship with them, and then seeing them go to Aston Martin is a bit of a shame.

"But I mean, we are also very excited from our side from 2026 onwards to see what's going to happen together with Ford.

"It is what it is. A few years ago, we thought they were gonna leave, (but) now they stay and they go with Aston Martin.

"For Aston Martin, it's really good, they have a great engine, we all know that. So it is what it is."

He added: "I love working with them, we've had a lot of success already, so of course I will be sad to see them go at one point, but we already expected that right?

"Because they said we're gonna pull out, so we already had a kind of a goodbye. But yeah, it is what it is.

"I mean, of course, I'm happy for the Honda people that they stay in Formula 1, but sad to see them go."

Additional reporting by Ronald Vording

shares
comments

Steiner: Customer F1 teams can succeed in 2026 despite added manufacturers

Hamilton: New Mercedes F1 contract "nearly there", no Ferrari talks
Megan White More
Megan White
Could Europe's newest circuit be a refreshing change for F1?

Could Europe's newest circuit be a refreshing change for F1?

Formula 1

Could Europe's newest circuit be a refreshing change for F1? Could Europe's newest circuit be a refreshing change for F1?

How Bearman’s Baku double stacks up in historic junior single-seater feats

How Bearman’s Baku double stacks up in historic junior single-seater feats

FIA F2
Baku

How Bearman’s Baku double stacks up in historic junior single-seater feats How Bearman’s Baku double stacks up in historic junior single-seater feats

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

Plus
Plus
FIA F2

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022 Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

Max Verstappen More
Max Verstappen
Verstappen "learned a lot of patience" in early Red Bull F1 years

Verstappen "learned a lot of patience" in early Red Bull F1 years

Formula 1

Verstappen "learned a lot of patience" in early Red Bull F1 years Verstappen "learned a lot of patience" in early Red Bull F1 years

Horner: Verstappen used “damage” in Miami F1 first sector to overcome Perez

Horner: Verstappen used “damage” in Miami F1 first sector to overcome Perez

Formula 1
Miami GP

Horner: Verstappen used “damage” in Miami F1 first sector to overcome Perez Horner: Verstappen used “damage” in Miami F1 first sector to overcome Perez

The Verstappen/Red Bull dynamic that shows the scale of Perez's F1 title task

The Verstappen/Red Bull dynamic that shows the scale of Perez's F1 title task

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The Verstappen/Red Bull dynamic that shows the scale of Perez's F1 title task The Verstappen/Red Bull dynamic that shows the scale of Perez's F1 title task

Red Bull Racing More
Red Bull Racing
Horner: Red Bull wouldn't have created own F1 engine had Honda stayed

Horner: Red Bull wouldn't have created own F1 engine had Honda stayed

Formula 1
Monaco GP

Horner: Red Bull wouldn't have created own F1 engine had Honda stayed Horner: Red Bull wouldn't have created own F1 engine had Honda stayed

Perez: Red Bull F1 will "struggle to show its strengths" in Monaco

Perez: Red Bull F1 will "struggle to show its strengths" in Monaco

Formula 1
Monaco GP

Perez: Red Bull F1 will "struggle to show its strengths" in Monaco Perez: Red Bull F1 will "struggle to show its strengths" in Monaco

What the lessons of 2013’s mid-year tyre change mean for F1 2023's dominant team

What the lessons of 2013’s mid-year tyre change mean for F1 2023's dominant team

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP

What the lessons of 2013’s mid-year tyre change mean for F1 2023's dominant team What the lessons of 2013’s mid-year tyre change mean for F1 2023's dominant team

Latest news

What we learned in Friday practice at the Monaco Grand Prix

What we learned in Friday practice at the Monaco Grand Prix

F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP

What we learned in Friday practice at the Monaco Grand Prix What we learned in Friday practice at the Monaco Grand Prix

F1 Monaco GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

F1 Monaco GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP

F1 Monaco GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more F1 Monaco GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

McLaughlin: Race-ending 2022 Indy 500 shunt a "blessing in disguise"

McLaughlin: Race-ending 2022 Indy 500 shunt a "blessing in disguise"

INDY IndyCar
Indy 500

McLaughlin: Race-ending 2022 Indy 500 shunt a "blessing in disguise" McLaughlin: Race-ending 2022 Indy 500 shunt a "blessing in disguise"

Mercedes sees no "negative" warnings from Monaco F1 upgrades

Mercedes sees no "negative" warnings from Monaco F1 upgrades

F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP

Mercedes sees no "negative" warnings from Monaco F1 upgrades Mercedes sees no "negative" warnings from Monaco F1 upgrades

The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP

The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Matt Kew

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari? Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Why the growing pains of F1’s cost-cap era require patience

Why the growing pains of F1’s cost-cap era require patience

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why the growing pains of F1’s cost-cap era require patience Why the growing pains of F1’s cost-cap era require patience

Has F1 gone too far with its sprint race format tweaks?

Has F1 gone too far with its sprint race format tweaks?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

Has F1 gone too far with its sprint race format tweaks? Has F1 gone too far with its sprint race format tweaks?

The crucial next steps for McLaren on its path to F1 recovery

The crucial next steps for McLaren on its path to F1 recovery

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alex Kalinuackas

The crucial next steps for McLaren on its path to F1 recovery The crucial next steps for McLaren on its path to F1 recovery

The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades

The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades

What the lessons of 2013’s mid-year tyre change mean for F1 2023's dominant team

What the lessons of 2013’s mid-year tyre change mean for F1 2023's dominant team

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Alex Kalinuackas

What the lessons of 2013’s mid-year tyre change mean for F1 2023's dominant team What the lessons of 2013’s mid-year tyre change mean for F1 2023's dominant team

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe