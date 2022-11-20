Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / Abu Dhabi GP News

Verstappen: Holding up Leclerc in Abu Dhabi not a nice way to end F1 season

Max Verstappen was glad he didn't receive a call to hold up Charles Leclerc for Sergio Perez as "it wouldn't be the nicest way" to end the Formula 1 season.

Haydn Cobb
By:
Co-author:
Alex Kalinauckas
The F1 world champion comfortably charged to his record-extending 15th victory of the season in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, as Leclerc beat Perez to second place and with it the runner-up spot in the final drivers' standings.

With Perez hunting down Leclerc in the closing laps, Verstappen said he didn't get an order from Red Bull to help his teammate, which could have been an option, as the Dutch driver might have been able to ease his pace to back Leclerc into Perez's reach.

Fresh from the team orders row that clouded Red Bull's Brazilian GP, when Verstappen ignored a call to let Perez overtake him on the final lap to gain a position, the two-time F1 world champion felt another team orders call would've put a dampener on the end of their season.

"No, there was not, but also that is quite a tricky call to make," Verstappen said about a call to help Perez in the final stint.

"You also don't want to end up… you can possibly block, but is that fair racing? I think it wouldn't be the nicest way to go out of the championship and out of the season like that.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

"It looked like Checo was catching him enough to try and actually get a move but then he lost quite a bit of time in a fuss between Pierre and Alex, he lost quite a bit of time with that, because I was watching that on the screen."

Verstappen did concede both he and Perez could've pushed harder during the middle phase of the race to extend the gap over Leclerc, but Red Bull had been worried about tyre life over the course of the stint.

"That second stint, because the deg was quite high on the medium, in hindsight we, as a team, could've pushed a bit more on that middle stint for Checo, but that is always easy to say afterwards," he added.

"At the time we thought that we had to be careful on the tyres. We've had a lot of great weekends but even on great weekends there are always things that you can learn."

Perez vents frustration at Gasly blue flag incident in Leclerc Abu Dhabi GP chase Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

Perez vents frustration at Gasly blue flag incident in Leclerc Abu Dhabi GP chase

F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors Plus
Formula Regional European Championship

How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

Latest news

Sargeant lined up for winter testing with 2021 Alpine F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sargeant lined up for winter testing with 2021 Alpine F1 car

New Williams driver Logan Sargeant could log extra Formula 1 mileage over the winter in a 2021 Alpine, if the two teams finalise a deal.

Hamilton’s sour Abu Dhabi F1 race “sums up the whole year”
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton’s sour Abu Dhabi F1 race “sums up the whole year”

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton admits his Abu Dhabi Grand Prix retirement “sums up the whole year” having ended 2022 without a win for the first time in Formula 1.

Horner: Perez would have been "dying fly" on one-stop F1 strategy
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: Perez would have been "dying fly" on one-stop F1 strategy

Christian Horner says Sergio Perez would have been a "dying fly" if Red Bull had opted for a one-stop strategy in the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Verstappen: Holding up Leclerc in Abu Dhabi not a nice way to end F1 season
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: Holding up Leclerc in Abu Dhabi not a nice way to end F1 season

Max Verstappen was glad he didn't receive a call to hold up Charles Leclerc for Sergio Perez as "it wouldn't be the nicest way" to end the Formula 1 season.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why the impact of FIA’s anti-bouncing metric is hard to judge Plus

Why the impact of FIA’s anti-bouncing metric is hard to judge

Faced with drivers complaining about the long-term health effects of car ‘bouncing’, the FIA stepped in to deal with it. JAKE BOXALL-LEGGE explains how the so-called ‘Aerodynamic Oscillation Metric’ works, and asks if it is fit for purpose?

Formula 1
14 h
Where Vettel stands in the list of the greatest F1 drivers Plus

Where Vettel stands in the list of the greatest F1 drivers

As Sebastian Vettel’s Formula 1 career has come to a close, figuring out where he fits into the greatest of all time order is a tough and subjective call. With the aid of statistics, attributes and history, here’s how the four-time world champion stacks up in the debate

Formula 1
Nov 19, 2022
The steps Verstappen and Red Bull took to expose Ferrari's 2022 failings Plus

The steps Verstappen and Red Bull took to expose Ferrari's 2022 failings

Max Verstappen’s march to title number two was slow to get into gear but soon became unstoppable. But, asks JUSTIN HYNES, was it as easy as the litany of late-season wins made it look, or did the Dutchman and Red Bull deliver a season-long masterclass at the wheel – and in the factory – to create an F1 juggernaut?

Formula 1
Nov 18, 2022
The omen Ferrari hopes to continue by ending its Abu Dhabi jinx Plus

The omen Ferrari hopes to continue by ending its Abu Dhabi jinx

It’s been an unlucky 13 for Ferrari in Abu Dhabi since the first Formula 1 race was held there in 2009. But if the Scuderia can finally win at the Yas Marina Circuit in 2022, then BEN EDWARDS feels this could bode well for even greater success in 2023

Formula 1
Nov 17, 2022
Why Brazilian GP spectacular goes far beyond F1's sprint race hype Plus

Why Brazilian GP spectacular goes far beyond F1's sprint race hype

OPINION: The Brazilian Grand Prix proved to be one of Formula 1's most thrilling weekends of the entire 2022 season, as a mixed up grid led to the series' best sprint contest to date, which helped set up a drama-filled grand prix. But, there were more factors at play that could make Brazil's thrills more common - going beyond the hype around sprint races

Formula 1
Nov 17, 2022
What the Verstappen/Hamilton Brazil crash teaches F1 about a 2021 rematch Plus

What the Verstappen/Hamilton Brazil crash teaches F1 about a 2021 rematch

OPINION: Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton crashed into each other yet again in last weekend’s Brazilian Grand Prix. But it was more 50-50 than the stewards’ ruling reflected and also offered fascinating insight into the thinking of two Formula 1 legends

Formula 1
Nov 16, 2022
How much will Red Bull's aero testing penalty really hurt? Plus

How much will Red Bull's aero testing penalty really hurt?

A $7m fine and a 10% cut in aerodynamic testing time was Red Bull's punishment for violating 2021's cost cap rules: a punishment too harsh for the team's liking, and not harsh enough for its rivals. Here's a look at how it really affects Red Bull

Formula 1
Nov 15, 2022
What Verstappen’s team orders defiance says about Red Bull Plus

What Verstappen’s team orders defiance says about Red Bull

OPINION: Max Verstappen's defiance of team orders in the Brazilian Grand Prix has led to an unnecessary rift between himself and Sergio Perez in the Red Bull camp. While the team is no stranger to controversies within its own borders, the Brazil fallout highlights the world champion's pulling power

Formula 1
Nov 15, 2022
