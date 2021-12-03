Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Sainz urges Jeddah F1 marshals to “stay sharp” amid accident risks Next / Hamilton "more relaxed than ever" in Verstappen F1 title fight
Formula 1 / Saudi Arabia GP News

Verstappen: Fresh F1 engine will not bring Mercedes-type power gains

By:
Co-author:
Ronald Vording

Max Verstappen says taking a fresh engine in the final two Formula 1 races will not bring the kind of performance gains that rival Mercedes gets.

Verstappen: Fresh F1 engine will not bring Mercedes-type power gains

With this weekend’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix taking place on the high-speed Jeddah track, which will put a premium on power, Verstappen’s title rival Lewis Hamilton will be boosted by his freshest engine.

It is the same one that Hamilton put to good use at the Brazilian Grand Prix, with its power advantage helping him charge from the back of the grid in the sprint race to take a brilliant victory in the main event.

But while Mercedes’ new engines deliver good power gains because their performance trails off over their lifespan, Verstappen says his Honda engines are much more consistent.

While that is positive in ensuring his package can stay competitive for a longer duration, it does mean there is little incentive to go for a new unit like Hamilton has.

"Well, we don't have that peak [in power] with a new engine as Mercedes has,” said Verstappen, when asked by Autosport about a potential tactical change.

“Our engine is actually pretty consistent throughout its lifespan. So doing an engine change like that doesn't really bring us a lot.”

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

While Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko has been quoted as saying that Verstappen could opt for a new engine in the Abu Dhabi season finale, the Dutchman is not so convinced.

Asked if the change would only come on reliability grounds, Verstappen said: “Yes, but from my side there are no doubts about that. I know what I have in terms of engines and normally we should be able to make it with that.”

Read Also:

Verstappen leads Hamilton by eight points in the championship standings with two races to go, but his rival is coming off the back of victories in Brazil and Qatar.

Although it appears to suggest Hamilton is on a roll, Verstappen is well aware of how quickly things can change.

“I don’t believe in something like momentum myself,” he said. “You have to perform and do well every weekend again.

“We'll see this weekend, but I always find it hard to predict what the situation will be like exactly. It's all in the details, but more things can happen on a street circuit than on a normal circuit anyway.”

Asked if his focus was on going out there to win both final races or just do enough to bring home the points needed for the title, Verstappen said: “I always try to win the race, but the most important thing is of course that we are still on top after Abu Dhabi.”

Additional quotes from Erwin Jaeggi.

shares
comments

Related video

Sainz urges Jeddah F1 marshals to “stay sharp” amid accident risks
Previous article

Sainz urges Jeddah F1 marshals to “stay sharp” amid accident risks
Next article

Hamilton "more relaxed than ever" in Verstappen F1 title fight

Hamilton "more relaxed than ever" in Verstappen F1 title fight
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Vettel hosts women-only karting race in Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia GP
Formula 1

Vettel hosts women-only karting race in Saudi Arabia

Why aren't F1 trophies given at the last race of the season?
Formula 1

Why aren't F1 trophies given at the last race of the season?

Why Norris doesn’t expect Mr Nice Guy praise for much longer Plus
Formula 1

Why Norris doesn’t expect Mr Nice Guy praise for much longer

Max Verstappen More
Max Verstappen
Hill: 2021 ending in Hamilton/Verstappen crash "sad for F1"
Formula 1

Hill: 2021 ending in Hamilton/Verstappen crash "sad for F1"

Verstappen has "polished up" aggression in F1, says Ricciardo
Formula 1

Verstappen has "polished up" aggression in F1, says Ricciardo

How F1 2021's other new tracks will impact the Verstappen-Hamilton title fight Plus
Formula 1

How F1 2021's other new tracks will impact the Verstappen-Hamilton title fight

Red Bull Racing More
Red Bull Racing
The photos that offer clues to Red Bull's rear wing problems Saudi Arabia GP
Formula 1

The photos that offer clues to Red Bull's rear wing problems

Red Bull: Mercedes no longer enjoys "abnormal" top speed F1 edge
Formula 1

Red Bull: Mercedes no longer enjoys "abnormal" top speed F1 edge

The times that reinforce Mercedes' strong start to F1's first Qatar GP Qatar GP Plus
Formula 1

The times that reinforce Mercedes' strong start to F1's first Qatar GP

Latest news

Hamilton "more relaxed than ever" in Verstappen F1 title fight
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton "more relaxed than ever" in Verstappen F1 title fight

Verstappen: Fresh F1 engine will not bring Mercedes-type power gains
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: Fresh F1 engine will not bring Mercedes-type power gains

Sainz urges Jeddah F1 marshals to “stay sharp” amid accident risks
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz urges Jeddah F1 marshals to “stay sharp” amid accident risks

Vettel hosts women-only karting race in Saudi Arabia
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel hosts women-only karting race in Saudi Arabia

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Norris doesn’t expect Mr Nice Guy praise for much longer Plus

Why Norris doesn’t expect Mr Nice Guy praise for much longer

Earning praise from rivals has been a welcome sign that Lando Norris is becoming established among Formula 1's elite. But the McLaren driver is confident that his team's upward curve can put him in the mix to contend for titles in the future, when he's hoping the compliments will be replaced by being deemed an equal adversary

Formula 1
22 h
What Ferrari still needs to improve to return to F1 title contention Plus

What Ferrari still needs to improve to return to F1 title contention

After a disastrous 2020 in which it slumped to sixth in the F1 constructors' standings, Ferrari has rebounded strongly and is on course to finish third - despite regulations that forced it to carryover much of its forgettable SF1000 machine. Yet while it can be pleased with its improvement, there are still steps it must make if 2022 is to yield a return to winning ways

Formula 1
23 h
How F1 teams and personnel react in pressurised situations Plus

How F1 teams and personnel react in pressurised situations

OPINION: The pressure is firmly on Red Bull and Mercedes as Formula 1 2021 embarks on its final double-header. How the respective teams deal with that will be a crucial factor in deciding the outcome of the drivers' and constructors' championships, as Autosport's technical consultant and ex-McLaren F1 engineer explains

Formula 1
Dec 1, 2021
Why Ferrari is sure its long-term Leclerc investment will be vindicated Plus

Why Ferrari is sure its long-term Leclerc investment will be vindicated

Humble yet blisteringly quick, Charles Leclerc is the driver Ferrari sees as its next  world champion, and a rightful heir to the greats of Ferrari’s past – even though, by the team’s own admission, he’s not the finished article yet. Here's why it is confident that the 24-year-old can be the man to end a drought stretching back to 2008

Formula 1
Nov 30, 2021
The downside to F1's show and tell proposal Plus

The downside to F1's show and tell proposal

Technology lies at the heart of the F1 story and it fascinates fans, which is why the commercial rights holder plans to compel teams to show more of their ‘secrets’. STUART CODLING fears this will encourage techno-quackery…

Formula 1
Nov 29, 2021
How getting sacked gave Mercedes F1’s tech wizard lasting benefits Plus

How getting sacked gave Mercedes F1’s tech wizard lasting benefits

He’s had a hand in world championship-winning Formula 1 cars for Benetton, Renault and Mercedes, and was also a cog in the Schumacher-Ferrari axis. Having recently ‘moved upstairs’ as Mercedes chief technical officer, James Allison tells STUART CODLING about his career path and why being axed by Benetton was one of the best things that ever happened to him

Formula 1
Nov 28, 2021
The remarkable qualities that propelled Kubica’s F1 comeback Plus

The remarkable qualities that propelled Kubica’s F1 comeback

It’s easy to look at  Robert Kubica’s second Formula 1 career and feel a sense of sadness that he didn’t reach the heights for which he seemed destined. But as BEN ANDERSON discovered, performance and results are almost meaningless in this context – something more fundamental and incredible happened…

Formula 1
Nov 27, 2021
The humbling changes Ricciardo made to deliver the goods for McLaren  Plus

The humbling changes Ricciardo made to deliver the goods for McLaren 

From being lapped by his own team-mate in Monaco to winning at Monza, it’s been a tumultuous first season at McLaren for Daniel Ricciardo. But, as he tells STUART CODLING, there’s more to the story of his turnaround than having a lovely summer holiday during Formula 1's summer break...

Formula 1
Nov 26, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.